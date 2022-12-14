How two novels add to the legends of '90s films 'Heat' and 'Election'

In 2022, I read only two books of fiction. (If you want to be really bored, I am happy to discuss my project to read a biography of every president.) Both are highly recommendable, deeply connected to films I loved from the second half of the 1990s and probably will become films themselves. If you have any weird, middle-aged film obsessives in your life, I bet they would like to get one or both of these titles in their stockings.

This past summer, legendary filmmaker Michael Mann released a novel serving as a sequel to his 1995 crime classic “Heat.” In the book, co-written by crime novelist Meg Gardiner, the story not only picks up where the film left off, but fills in some blanks as a prequel. I could pretend like you remember the characters, so I will refer to them by the actors who played them. Val Kilmer, having lost his crew in a shoot-out and his girl to the cops, flees the country and ends up in Ciudad del Este.

This is a place I learned about reading this book, and is an example of where Mann thrives as a storyteller. It’s an international free trade zone at the Paraguay-Brazil border that’s essentially lawless, save for the Chinese mob types who rule the streets. The level of detail and research the story brings to this setting makes the location its own character. Mann likes his criminals vaguely mysterious and that’s how this area reads in the story.

Kilmer gets in good with one of these crime syndicates and moves up the chain quickly. But he still remembers how cop Al Pacino gunned down his best buddy Robert DeNiro and wants revenge. When his new job allows him to travel back to Los Angeles, Kilmer sets his sights on retribution.

There’s another story — a flashback of sorts — about how DeNiro and Kilmer’s crew worked a job in Chicago that went bad when a renegade crook got wind. This same slimy bad guy was being hunted down by Pacino’s character who also happened to be in Chicago at the time. If one can believe it, these strands thread together towards an explosive conclusion.

Which is preposterous on its face. But there’s so much mood and atmosphere infused into the pages of “Heat 2," it’s hard to deny the story’s magnetism. Mann has said in interviews that, while he always wanted to write a book, he felt this particular book would help finance a film he hopes will get produced soon. While the movie should be great, Mann proves he can traverse not only film and television but novels as well.

The 1999 dark comedy “Election” was based on a book by Tom Perrotta. I didn’t know the novel when I went to see the film no less than three times in its brief theatrical run. Over time, the film grew an audience and the story’s main character, Tracy Flick, became a litmus test for politics and gender in modern times.

You either saw her as a tragic antihero or a villain. I probably saw more of myself in her than I was comfortable. But I could not get over how wonderfully complicated the character was and how dazzling Reese Witherspoon embodied it. I would still maintain it’s one of the best performances committed to film.

Eventually, I got around to the book and found it was less interested in Flick but more so in exploring the disturbed dynamic of modern American politics. Something I also liked. Now, Perrotta has returned with “Tracy Flick Can’t Win.” It was announced last week that not only would Witherspoon return to the titular role but director Alexander Payne and screenwriter Jim Taylor — the last two great American satirists of film — would also adapt the sequel. I don’t know if I’ve been more excited for a film in some time.

Of course, I read the sequel and I don't want to say much. Tracy’s life doesn’t go the way one might have expected. Or maybe you did expect it if you had a dim view of the character. My take is that the novel is an incredible exploration of middle-aged regret and how the politics of your life can take on a life of their own. The story is dark and sharp. While the ending is a bit too dramatic, depictions of the realities of professional life are compelling in their own right.

Tracy’s intentions, like in the earlier novel, get in her way and tend to make her life more complicated than needed. It remains interesting to watch her ambition and hard work get flung into the world. The book is good. The film will be even better.

Best to get caught up on these stories now so you can sound smart when someone asks if you knew they were based on a book. What better present for the holidays than the gift of smug satisfaction!

