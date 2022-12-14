Read full article on original website
Tens of thousands without power in New England and New York after powerful snowstorm
Utility crews raced Saturday to restore power to tens of thousands of customers across New England and New York after a powerful storm dumped 2 feet of snow in some places. As of Sunday morning, more than 58,000 customers were without power in Maine according to poweroutage.us, which tracks outages across the country. More than 9,000 in New Hampshire, 6,000 in Vermont and 6,000 in New York also were left in the dark, according to poweroutage.us.
Alabama seniors arrested for feeding local stray cats
Two Alabama seniors were found guilty of trespassing after they were arrested for feeding local stray cats. The two plan to challenge their convictions, saying they were helping control the stray population. David Begnaud reports.
New Jersey black bear hunt ends Saturday after 4-day extension
NEW JERSEY -- Black bear hunting season in New Jersey ends just after sunset Saturday. The season was extended by four days after the 93 bears killed last week failed to meet the state's minimum goal for the hunt. The hunting zones are in the northwestern part of the state,...
A New Mexico Christmas: Red and green chiles
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas on the streets of Santa Fe, New Mexico. The central plaza sparkles with lights; farolitos ("little lanterns") line the rooftops; even City Hall is showered in shades of bright red and green. But you can find those colors all year long in the kitchens of New Mexico, where the meaning of "Christmas" takes on a different flavor.
Washington man gets 2 years for threatening Black shoppers
A suburban Seattle man was sentenced Friday to two years in federal prison for threatening to shoot Black customers at grocery stores in Buffalo, New York, and at businesses in other states. Joey George of Lynnwood pleaded guilty in November to making interstate threats and the hate crime of interference...
FBI identifies body of woman found floating off Florida coast; authorities seeking tips
The body of a woman found floating near an island in Florida last week was identified Friday by officials from the FBI. According to a release from the FBI, Heather Rose Strickland, 34, was discovered on Dec. 10 after the U.S. Coast Guard received a call shortly before noon from a group of fishermen who found her body floating 13 miles off the coast of Egmont Key in west central Florida's Tampa Bay region.
Recipes: Enchiladas and Red and Green Chile Sauces
Red and green chiles are key ingredients of New Mexican cuisine. The Santa Fe School of Cooking offers "Sunday Morning" viewers their recipes for Enchiladas, and the sauces that accompany them, red or green (or both!), as seen in the school's newest cookbook, "Celebrating the Foods of New Mexico." Be...
Aircraft said to have 3 on board reported to have crashed off Hawaiian island of Maui
The Coast Guard was searching late Thursday for a small aircraft that was reported to have gone down off the Hawaiian island of Maui. The Coast Guard says the aircraft apparently was carrying three people. Numerous Coast Guard vessels and aircraft were taking part in the search.
Long Island nursing home sued for alleged neglect, inhumane treatment
New York's Attorney General is suing a Long Island nursing home, alleging inhumane treatment of residents and financial fraud. CBS2's Jennifer Bisram spoke with a woman who says her mother's life was forever changed after staying there.
5 Louisiana officers charged in death of Black motorist Ronald Greene
Five Louisiana law enforcement officers were charged with state crimes ranging from negligent homicide to malfeasance Thursday in the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene. They are the first charges to emerge from a death authorities initially blamed on a car crash before long suppressed body-camera video showed White officers beating, stunning and dragging the Black motorist as he wailed, "I'm scared!"
4 cases of Legionnaires' disease found in Pennsauken, NJ
The disease is not spread person-to-person, but through droplets of water. Health officials want you to be aware of the symptoms.
Some workers could see as much as 66% raise as University of California and striking union reach agreement
The University of California reached an agreement Friday with some 36,000 graduate student teaching assistants and other academic workers for increased pay and benefits that could potentially end a monthlong strike — the largest of its kind in the nation — at the prestigious state system. The strike...
Ohio education bill, transgender athlete ban die in House
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The latest proposal to give Ohio's governor more power overseeing K-12 education cleared the state Senate with a ban on transgender student-athletes in girls' sports — but hit a roadblock hours later when the legislation fell several votes short of passage in the House early Thursday.
California man avoids prison after attack on tortoise in 2021
A Northern California man avoided prison time Friday after he drunkenly trespassed at a preschool last year and attacked a pet tortoise named Michelangelo, The San Jose Mercury News reported. The 42-year-old man was also linked to other break-ins at the East San Jose school, and stole thousands of dollars...
Jan. 6 Capitol riot "poster boy" Doug Jensen sentenced to 5 years in prison
An Iowa man prosecutors called the "poster boy of the Insurrection" has been sentenced to 5 years in prison for his role in the Jan. 6 attack. Doug Jensen was seen on video confronting a Capitol Police officer and was convicted on five felony counts. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane joins anchors Elaine Quijano and Michelle Miller with the latest.
Two students killed, two wounded outside Juarez High School
The shooting happened just as school was getting in staggered dismissals Friday afternoon. CBS 2's Jackie Kostek reports.
New Georgia House Republican arrested on drug and theft charges
WINDER, Ga. (AP) — An incoming Georgia state representative has been arrested after investigators said he stole prescription narcotics at the retirement complex he manages. Danny Rampey, 67, of Statham, was arrested Thursday, jail records show. He was charged with six counts of obtaining drugs by misrepresentation or theft, six counts of exploiting an elder or disabled adult, five counts of burglary, and one count of drug possession.
Transcript: Rep. Tony Gonzales on "Face the Nation," Dec. 18, 2022
The following is a transcript of an interview with Rep. Tony Gonzales that aired on Sunday, Dec. 18. 2022, on "Face the Nation." MARGARET BRENNAN: We go now to Texas Republican Congressman Tony Gonzales whose district covers more than 800 miles of the U.S.-Mexico border in West Texas. Good morning to you, Congressman.
Cuellar calls for Biden to visit border
Rep. Henry Cuellar, whose South Texas district includes more than 300 miles of the U.S.-Mexico border, said on "Face the Nation" that President Joe Biden should visit the border. "A leader has to show images of being up there in the front," Cuellar said.
