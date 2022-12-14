Booked in downtown: Historic Lubbock jail to become boutique hotel: Here's what to expect

Packed into a historic block of law enforcement dating to the earliest days of Lubbock, one building will soon see new life.

The former Lubbock Jail at the corner of Buddy Holly Avenue and Main Street was built on the same site of the 1800s jail in 1931. It had been considered an endangered historic building at risk of falling apart and being left behind in 2011, until a pair of brothers decided to take a chance on it, and the former courthouse at 800 Broadway.

Jim Snyder and his brother, John, first dipped into the historic renovation business with the Mayo Hotel in Tulsa , Oklahoma. Since then, they have brought new life into a Pawhuska hotel, the former Tulsa courthouse, and the Courthouse Lofts of Lubbock .

Snyder's current project to turn the former jail into the Mayo Lubbock will take years, but he's excited to rescue a piece of history.

"Downtown is the heart and core of any community, it's where it all started and there's so much history to it," Snyder said. "These two buildings (the former courthouse and jail) are very importance to the origins of the city of Lubbock. I'm excited about creating a live, work, play historic community here."

As with any historic renovation project, there are certain things that cannot be changed. For the upcoming Mayo Lubbock, the community jail cells on the top floor must remain.

Snyder has embraced this, and will adapt former cell blocks into AirBnB suites with kitchens.

"The fifth floor is the real McCoy, like Shawshank Redemption," Snyder said as he walked along the guard walkway, light shining through the bars of long-empty cells.

They will also restore the exterior metal panels, which were part of the original art deco style. Some of those panels remain in the back stairwell, which was added in the 1950s

Some things will change for the space. The ceiling tiles in the lobby will likely be removed, and the former ones may be restored. A glass canopy could be added to the Main Street entrance.

Another new thing will be The Slammer, a coffee shop and bar on the first floor. There will be an outdoor patio with seating in a green space on the Buddy Holly Avenue side.

Due to more people using the space, Snyder plans to turn the parking lot into a three-story parking deck. People with the county offices, residents of the Courthouse Lofts, and hotel guests will be able to use the new parking spaces.

Construction is estimated to take about two years, then 6-9 months for further developments.

In the meantime, Snyder is working on getting a suite ready for Airbnb use at the Courthouse Lofts. The suite will offer four bedrooms, a kitchen, and the opportunity to stay in a historic Lubbock's courtroom. He hopes to have it ready to book by February 2023.

Alana Edgin is a journalist covering Business News in Lubbock and the surrounding area. Send her a news tip at aedgin@lubbockonline.com .

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Booked in downtown: Historic Lubbock jail to become boutique hotel: Here's what to expect