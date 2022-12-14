ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

These were the best-read opinion columns of 2022 across all three Grand Divisions

By David Plazas, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 3 days ago

Good morning, readers:

Over this past year, I have so enjoyed sharing compelling opinion columns across the Volunteer State through the Tennessee Voices newsletter.

Today is our final edition for 2022. As such, I wanted to share with you what were the top read opinion columns published over this past year. These are written primarily by local columnists, guest opinion contributors and letter writers or on issues pertaining to Tennessee. Some are government officials, others are subject experts and still others are ordinary citizens who have something important to say about the state of the world.

Our digital metrics allow us to track readership, and the topics spanned politics, health care and religion. There are many worthy selections that did not make the list, but these columns below offer a taste of the rich diversity of ideas presented daily by our publications across the state.

So, without further ado, here are the Top 5 lists for East, Middle and West Tennessee Grand Divisions.

East Tennessee

The guest columns here published in The Knoxville News Sentinel.

5. "Who is my neighbor? You can love Jesus and strippers at the same time" by Mary Beth Unthank, senior contributor for Knoxville Moms

4. "On July Fourth, Medal of Honor recipients remind us freedom isn't free" by Joe Thompson, chairman of the 2022 Medal of Honor Celebration

3. "If the phone doesn’t ring, it’s the governor’s office not calling" by regular columnist George Korda

2. "USA TODAY’s Women of the Year: Cynthia Finch pairs faith and science for public health" by reporter Natalie Parks

... and No. 1 is: "Traffic is a smokescreen for proposed parking fee in Smokies" by avid outdoorsman John Quillen

  • Summary: Just as in the fee for backcountry camping, the numbers used to support a parking fee in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park don't add up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AeW7n_0jiskTJD00

Middle Tennessee

The guest columns here published in The Tennessean.

5. "Pastor Greg Locke says Christians can't vote Democratic. Why this rhetoric is bad faith" by columnist LeBron Hill

4. "Blackburn warning us of plans of some in GOP to outlaw abortion, birth control, by Justin Allen Rose, a Ph.D. candidate at the University of Tennessee at Knoxville

3. "Donald Trump will likely be indicted, but here’s why he shouldn't be" by David Minier, a former district attorney and retired judge in California now living in the Nashville area

2. "I'm a former hospital administrator; prosecuting RaDonda Vaught may worsen safety" by Dana S. Kellis, M.D., Ph.D., a physician and recently retired chief medical officer for a large health system

... and No. 1 is: "Marsha Blackburn asked Ketanji Jackson to define 'woman.' Here's what the Constitution says" by featured writers of letters to the editor

  • Summary: Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn asked then-Supreme Court nominee (now Associate Justice) Ketanji Brown Jackson to define "woman" during her confirmation hearing. A Tennessean reader provided an answer plus more related letters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HYXqv_0jiskTJD00

West Tennessee

The guest columns here published in The Commercial Appeal.

5. "Big Insurance introduces a big mess in Tennessee" by Jordan Coffey, MD, president of Medical Anesthesia Group, and Hollis H. Halford III, MD, president of Memphis Radiological P.C.

4. "Tennessee's historic reading of the right to keep and bear arms" by Edward J. Curtis, Jr., an attorney and the author of "Of Arms and the Militia: Gun Regulation by Defining 'Ordinary Military Equipment'" in the Touro Law Review

3. "After Eliza Fletcher's murder, authorities don't have their priorities right" by Meaghan Ybos, founder of the Memphis-based criminal justice reform advocacy group People for the Enforcement of Rape Laws (PERL).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UjFrx_0jiskTJD00

2. "'Made in Memphis' Grizzlies blogger describes going from anonymity to total reveal" by former "Made in Memphis" blogger Molly Morrison

... and No. 1 is: "Defining 'Medicare Advantage' correctly can save you from falling for a scam | Wallet Warning" by Shelby County Trustee Regina Newman

  • Summary: Seniors buying Medicare Advantage plans think, even though they know they’re getting the plan through an insurance company, they’re somehow still in Medicare or backstopped by Medicare. The reality is neither.

Scroll to read the No. 1 read opinion columns from each of the Grand Divisions plus a couple of other selections from this past week.

The Tennessee Voices newsletter will be back the first week of January. Merry Christmas! Happy Hanukkah! Happy Kwanzaa! Happy Holidays!

Thank you so much for support, and please subscribe to one of our publications if you have not already. Support local journalism and send me your thoughts and ideas. Have a Happy New Year!

David Plazas is the director of opinion and engagement for the USA TODAY Network Tennessee. He is an editorial board member of The Tennessean. He hosts the Tennessee Voices videocast and curates the Tennessee Voices and Latino Tennessee Voices newsletters.. Call him at (615) 259-8063, email him at dplazas@tennessean.com or tweet to him at @davidplazas .

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: These were the best-read opinion columns of 2022 across all three Grand Divisions

