Harry Singh is hesitant to get too excited for the holidays this year. He usually has big plans and a packed schedule in December, but this year things are still uncertain. “I’m stuck here,” Singh said one Tuesday afternoon, gesturing around the small Indian pizza shop where he works. His friend and co-owner of Tadka Indian Restaurant, Pizza and Sports Bar on 24th Street near Treat will be out of town, so Singh will be holding down the fort through Christmas this year. Yes, they will be open.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO