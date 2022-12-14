Read full article on original website
The hard conversations on supervised drug-use are coming
Last week, in the final board meeting of 2022, an intriguing consortium of seven supervisors signed on to Hillary Ronen’s legislation calling for expedited “wellness hubs” — a more aesthetically pleasing way of saying “supervised drug-use sites.” This supermajority includes both Ahsha Safaí and, most intriguing of all, Matt Dorsey.
A San Francisco Samoan Christmas, far from the island
No matter that the temperatures are in the 80s — with 98 percent of American Samoa’s population being Christian, Christmas is a spectacular time of year. In two weeks of programming, everyone in American Samoa, from youth groups to the Department of Treasury, carols on national television. Meanwhile, residents go all hands on deck to set up Christmas trees, lights and other decorations throughout every village.
One dead in 24th Street BART Plaza shooting
An afternoon shooting at the southwest 24th Street BART plaza today left one person dead, officials have confirmed. Two suspects are at large, according to BART spokesperson James Allison. BART police are leading an investigation. The victim was shot just after 4 p.m., Allison said, and was transported to the...
SF’s trash can contest: The second-most costly model wins
The city’s Public Works Department today announced that the “Slim Silhouette” model will be the new public trash can. The silvery-gray bin made from stainless steel pipes, with a curved top, is meant to discourage graffiti and piling of trash atop the bin. It stood out from...
For many Sikhs, Christmas is U.S. style — but New Year’s is at the gurdwara
Harry Singh is hesitant to get too excited for the holidays this year. He usually has big plans and a packed schedule in December, but this year things are still uncertain. “I’m stuck here,” Singh said one Tuesday afternoon, gesturing around the small Indian pizza shop where he works. His friend and co-owner of Tadka Indian Restaurant, Pizza and Sports Bar on 24th Street near Treat will be out of town, so Singh will be holding down the fort through Christmas this year. Yes, they will be open.
SFUSD workers asked to return alleged overpayments
On Friday afternoon, as teachers and students were preparing to head off for winter break, the San Francisco Unified School District sent an email to large chunk of employees, warning them that they had been overpaid and that the district is “required by law to recover such payments.”. Few...
SF may overhaul traffic policing. Other cities already have.
It’s not often that a southern city beats San Francisco in progressive reforms. But when it comes to revamping traffic policies to prevent racial disparities in enforcement, at least one town is far ahead of us. While San Francisco debates and dithers around a traffic policy change to tackle...
Judges tackle Prop. 22 in SF Court of Appeal hearing
While workers rallied outside the state Appellate Court in San Francisco Tuesday morning, a three-judge panel grilled lawyers inside about the provisions of Proposition 22, which in 2020 classified rideshare drivers as independent contractors rather than employees. The judges – all appointed by former Gov. Jerry Brown – referred back...
For some Chinatown elderly, living alone has an upside: Chinatown
Chinatown would seem to be a neighborhood designed for loneliness. Single room occupancy hotels comprise as much as 60 percent of its housing stock. And, indeed, it has the highest number of seniors living alone. Yes, some seniors are lonely, but a surprising number elect to stay or even to...
Which SF neighborhood has the Christmassy-est trees?
With the holiday season in full swing, it’s about time we got into the jolly mindset. And there is surely no better way to immerse yourself in all things Christmas than to take a stroll through neighborhoods bursting with festive foliage. San Francisco is home to thousands of pines,...
Elections boss John Arntz to be offered a new term after all — and he’ll accept
L’Affaire John Arntz seems to have ended on Monday night not with a bang but a whimper. The Elections Commission, facing blowback from every vestige of San Francisco’s governmental structure and with no prospect of a national search being funded, backed down on its plan to put the 20-year election director’s job up for a competitive process.
Two shot at Empire’s SF recording studio
Two men were shot in a barrage of gunfire at Empire Distribution’s SoMa recording studio on Monday night, after at least one shooter fired into the Bryant Street building around 9:30 p.m. The two victims were estimated by responding officers to be in their 30s, and one was facing...
21 months after unionizing, Tartine employees still don’t have their first contract
As Tartine ramps into its busy holiday season, some 50 demonstrators – including community members, organizers and 12 workers – rallied in front of Tartine Manufactory yesterday to push for a union contract for its San Francisco workers. “FOR A FAIR CONTRACT, FOR A LIVING WAGE, FOR A...
Advocates say public school parents must know their rights to translation services – and demand them
A policy passed unanimously by the school board earlier this year mandates improved translation and interpretation services. But advocates and school officials warned parents at a meeting this week that it’s not enough to know their rights. They must insist upon them. The scope of the SFUSD Translation and...
Muni union prez booted, accused of racially derogatory language
The executive board of the San Francisco branch of the Transport Workers Union last week unanimously voted to remove its president, Roger Marenco, from office, and ban him for three years. While the official reason given in a Dec. 8 letter to union members was opaque, multiple sources said that...
SFPD’s use of force spiked this spring
While the city had its attention on killer robots last week, the San Francisco Police Department quietly released data showing the department has nearly doubled its use of force cases in a single quarter. Officers reported 609 use of force instances in the second quarter of 2022, compared to just...
Nobody knows hair like Bayview’s Angela Chung
Angela Chung reigns over her San Francisco wig empire with an elegant flair. Her makeup is meticulous, she favors dresses over pants and, on a recent Sunday, immense, globular earrings gave the impression of a woman in her fifties. No matter that she is 73, a Korean immigrant and unlikely...
Is Nuru attorney Ismail Ramsey the man to clean up SF?
That was Ismail “Izzy” Ramsey at Willie Brown’s side as Hizzoner made a presentation at a long conference table in a private room stocked with a “bunch of high-rollers,” in the recollection of an attendee. It was a “pitch for dough” to foot Ramsey’s legal...
More lead found as district promptly addresses Buena Vista demands
The Buena Vista Horace Mann community is asking for donations of water bottles and jugs and hand sanitizer through the end of the week. Drop off Dec. 14 and 15 (Wednesday and Thursday) from 9:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the main office. Ask — beg, and threaten action — and...
In a surprise turnaround, robot lethal force is banned — for now
In an unexpected about-face, the Board of Supervisors today voted to temporarily ban the police department from using robots with lethal force. This came after the Board approved robot lethal force in an 8 to 3 vote last week, as part of a policy that defines how the SFPD can use their military-style weapons.
