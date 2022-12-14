Read full article on original website
Man shoots ex-girlfriend's sister and himself on Highway 41, CHP says
Two people have died following an apparent murder-suicide on Highway 41 near Ashlan Avenue.
KMPH.com
Police chase, shots fired in Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — Shots were fired following a police chase Saturday morning in Tulare County. There was a heavy police presence at the scene located on Highway 198 near Road 196, in Exeter. In a video submitted by a viewer, you can see a portion of the...
GV Wire
Homicide Victim in Suspected Fresno Gang Ambush Is Identified
Fresno police have identified a 26-year-old man killed in what was believed to be a gang ambush at Superior Smoke Shop on Wednesday. Authorities said Friday that Joseph Riley died in the shooting shortly before noon at the shop in a strip mall at Blackstone and Princeton avenues. A second...
GV Wire
Brothers Suspected in Fresno Homicide Arrested in Tulare County
Two brothers suspected of killing a man in southeast Fresno were arrested and jailed in Tulare County on Wednesday, according to Fresno police. Anthony Segura, 32, and Ryan Segura, 31, are believed by authorities to be responsible for the shooting death of Kenyatta Williams, 25. Williams was visiting friends at...
IDENTIFIED: Suspects arrested in deadly shooting of 2 brothers in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two suspects have been arrested in a shooting of two brothers that left one injured and one dead last week, according to the Fresno police Department. Officials say on Dec. 8, police were dispatched to the 3900 block of East Olive Avenue at 3:40 p.m. to conduct an investigation into the […]
2-year-old girl dies in Tulare, mother and friend arrested, police say
TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people were arrested following the death of a 2-year-old girl in Tulare, police officials announced on Friday. According to authorities, on Thursday around 2:36 a.m., Tulare police dispatchers received a 911 call reporting an unresponsive 2-year-old girl who was being transported to a local hospital by her mother, identified as […]
goldrushcam.com
Fresno Police Arrest Man During Traffic Stop After Discovering a Loaded Stolen Gun Within Reach of the Driver
December 18, 2022 - Central patrol officers conducted a traffic stop in Fresno on Saturday in the area of McKinley Avenue and Fruit Avenue for a vehicle code violation. As officers contacted the driver of the vehicle, an officer observed a firearm case unlocked and within reach of the driver.
Murder of pregnant Fresno woman just latest in year of similar violence
Police say Tuesday afternoon, Aaron Dudley stabbed his pregnant sister, 26-year-old N-Kya Logan, killing her and her unborn child.
KMPH.com
1 arrested, 1 injured in Target parking lot stabbing
MERCED, Calif. — A man is now in the hospital after police say he was stabbed at a Target parking lot in Merced. The Merced Police Department was called to Mercy Hospital Thursday morning after a man showed up with stabbing wounds. Through surveillance video, officers learned the victim...
goldrushcam.com
Gang Member Arrested After Skywatch Aircrew Assists Fresno Police in Finding Fleeing Suspect, Booked on Several Firearm Related Charges
December 17, 2022 - On Thursday, December 15, 2022, the Skywatch Aircrew was on routine patrol in the Central district when they observed a ground unit initiate a traffic stop on Tyler Avenue west of Fresno Street. The Aircrew noticed the vehicle was slow to yield which caused the Aircrew to fly in the direction of the traffic stop.
Friends mourn the loss of N-Kya, her unborn son Noah
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Friends of N-Kya Rebecca Logan, who was stabbed to death and then set on fire, say she lightens up every room she walked into. “She was loveable, she was caring…she had this infectious laugh that made you just want to laugh even more,” said her friend Alessandra Torres. Torres grew up […]
Motorcyclist killed in car crash in Southeast Fresno
An investigation is underway after a crash left a motorcyclist dead in Southeast Fresno.
Fresno’s police chief recounts string of child homicides
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Speaking during a press conference on Wednesday afternoon, Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama provided updates on a case he said is one of the most horrific he’s seen in his law enforcement career. “Stabbed to death and then set on fire. She was also approximately 36 weeks pregnant. As a matter […]
Brother arrested for murder of his pregnant sister in Northwest Fresno
Fresno Police have arrested the brother of the pregnant woman who was murdered and set on fire in Northwest Fresno.
KMJ
1 Dead, 1 Wounded In Shooting Wednesday On Blackstone Ave. In Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Two people were shot Wednesday morning at Blackstone and Princeton Avenues, between Shields and Clinton Avenues in Fresno. Police say one of the victims died at the scene. The other victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening wounds. The shooting happened just before noon...
IDENTIFIED: Suspect, victim in stabbing death, burning of pregnant woman in Fresno
FRENO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The pregnant woman who was killed and burned on Tuesday in Fresno has been identified – along with the suspect in the case, who was the victim’s brother, according to the Fresno Police Department. According to police, at around 12:30 p.m. police officers and members of the Fresno Fire Department responded […]
Two Fresno families united in tragedy as double killer is punished
A Fresno man got a helping of hatred with a touch of forgiveness as he learned his punishment for killing two men in 2020 and 2021.
KMJ
Driver Arrested for DUI Following Crash into Apartment: Clovis Police
CLOVIS, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The Clovis Police Department says a man was arrested for DUI after he crashed into an apartment building overnight. It happened just after midnight at Villa and Alamos Avenues, just south of Shaw Ave. When officers arrived, they found the vehicle partially inside an apartment...
Bakersfield Channel
Man donates toy patrol cars to Fresno County Sheriff's Office
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A Fresno man donated over 100 handmade wooden toy patrol cars to the Fresno County Sheriff's Office on Dec 15. Michael Vogt, 77, is a woodworker and retired software engineer. In his free time, Vogt creates wooden toys for children who have been in traumatic situations. He creates patrol cars to help children have a positive relationship with law enforcement.
Parlier PD find person involved in collision
PARLIER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Following an appeal, Parlier Police Department announced that officers have located the person wanted in connection with a traffic collision in the city. Police say the incident took place in the early morning of Monday, December 12. In a statement, department officials wrote “the subject has been identified and family has […]
