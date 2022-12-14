Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As we get closer to Christmas there is no shortage of active weather coming! First focusing on Saturday night, we’ll have some very chilly weather. This is because we’ll have cloud-free conditions and winds that weaken into the night. This combination will create lows close to freezing along the I-10 corridor, with temperatures a few degrees cooler than that the further north you are. So it would be good idea to bring in plants that don’t do well in the cold.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO