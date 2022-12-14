Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KPLC TV
Boil advisory lifted for parts of Longville
Longville, LA (KPLC) - A boil advisory for parts of the Longville area has been lifted, according to Waterworks District 3 of Beauregard Parish. 132 - 156 Longville Church Rd.
KPLC TV
City of Leesville issues boil advisory
Leesville, LA (KPLC) - City of Leesville water system is currently under a boil advisory. Updates will be posted when more information is presented.
KPLC TV
Santa joins Calcasieu Police Jury for breakfast
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish Police Jury District 2 hosted a breakfast with Santa. Families and friends came out for a free meal and to spend time with the jolly man himself. “Well to kind of spread joy you know what I’m saying all the kids went through...
KPLC TV
SWLA genealogy library to close for repairs
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The SWLA Genealogical and Historical Library has announced it will be temporarily closed for repairs, according to the Calcasieu Parish Public Library System. The closure will begin on Monday, Dec. 19, and is estimated to be closed for approximately 6 - 8 weeks. The Carnegie...
KPLC TV
Small fire at Westlake Polymers overnight
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There was a small fire at Westlake Polymers overnight. Authorities said there was a small release with the fire, but no offsite impact. No injuries were reported. Several viewers reported hearing the explosion.
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 17, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 17, 2022. Phillip Anthony Marron, 35, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery of a pregnant victim. Kolbey Ray Williams, 27, Baton Rouge: Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; possession of marijuana; in park after hours; instate detainer. Jacoby...
KPLC TV
City of Lake Charles holiday trash schedule
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles City Hall and all other services of the Department of Public Works will be closed on Monday, Dec. 26, in observance of the Christmas Holiday and will resume regular working hours on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Offices will also be closed on Monday, Jan....
KPLC TV
Johnson Bayou residents frustrated by long, frequent power outages; electric company responds
Cameron Parish, LA (KPLC) - Johnson Bayou residents were left in the dark for an extended period of time Wednesday after a generator malfunction at one of Jeff Davis Electric Co-op’s substations. “We had one the day before that latest 27 and a half hours, and that is way...
KPLC TV
TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic congestion on I-10 east
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -DOTD advises motorists to use alternative routes due to heavier than normal congestion on the I-10 east LA/TX state line to Toomey exit. Emergency roadwork is causing traffic congestion. Updates will be posted when more information is presented.
KPLC TV
Grinch arrested in DeRidder
South Beauregard High School wins grant to expand computer science program. The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
KPLC TV
W. Prien Lake Rd. reopens; Sale remains closed to through traffic
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - West Prien Lake Road reopened in both directions on Friday, Dec. 16. The city provided an update on the West Prien Lake and Weaver Road projects Thursday. Sale Road remains closed to through traffic between West Prien Lake and Burton Lane as the widening project...
KPLC TV
AT&T outage causes major issues for Lake Charles animal hospital
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An AT&T outage in SWLA Thursday caused frustration and left people and businesses scrambling. At Gill Bright Animal Hospital, all the phones were down and only one computer was working at the receptionist’s desk, which made life difficult for employees and clients. “It’s really...
KPLC TV
SOWELA Technical Community College hosts holiday brunch
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - SOWELA Technical Community College hosted a brunch aiming at spreading some holiday cheer. Families were invited to the school for a delicious brunch prepared by SOWELA faculty chefs. When they were finished eating, kids had the chance to sit with Santa to get their picture...
KPLC TV
Santa stops by VFW Post 9854 in Vinton for lunch
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Santa, along with Mrs. Claus, visited the Veterans of Foreign War’s Post 9854 in Vinton to have lunch. Santa sat down with the kids to hear their Christmas wishes but not before having a snowball fight. A main character in the holiday season, Santa...
ktalnews.com
Severe weather moves into NWLA; additional school closure announced
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – As a precautionary measure, many schools in NWLA will close in preparation for severe storms scheduled to move into the region. Webster Parish Schools have canceled all after-school events and extra-curricular activities. Evangel Christian Academy will release today at 1:00. The Evangel Learning Center...
KPLC TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chilly Sunday with widespread rain on Monday
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As we get closer to Christmas there is no shortage of active weather coming! First focusing on Saturday night, we’ll have some very chilly weather. This is because we’ll have cloud-free conditions and winds that weaken into the night. This combination will create lows close to freezing along the I-10 corridor, with temperatures a few degrees cooler than that the further north you are. So it would be good idea to bring in plants that don’t do well in the cold.
VIDEO: Storm kicks up strong winds in Mamou
MAMOU, La. (KLFY) — Severe weather rolled through Acadiana Wednesday morning, with high winds and confirmed tornadoes. Mamou resident Paul Veillion took video of the high winds he saw near his home, and shared it with KLFY News 10. Stay informed with KLFY’s live stream on KLFY.com
KPLC TV
BPSO searching for 2 suspects in forced entry burglaries
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects accused of committing two forced entry residential burglaries. Both incidents occurred in the Magnolia Church Road area in the afternoon hours of December 16, BPSO said. The suspects are described as two black males,...
KPLC TV
2 killed in separate Allen Parish crashes 45 minutes apart, including truck driver hit when poles came loose from trailer
Allen Parish, La. (KPLC) - Two Southwest Louisiana residents were killed in separate crashes in Allen Parish Friday afternoon. Around 1:15 p.m., an 80-year-old man was killed when his truck ran off the road on LA Hwy 10 just west of Callahan Road, said Derek Senegal of Louisiana State Police Troop D.
Comments / 1