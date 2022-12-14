ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longville, LA

KPLC TV

Santa joins Calcasieu Police Jury for breakfast

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish Police Jury District 2 hosted a breakfast with Santa. Families and friends came out for a free meal and to spend time with the jolly man himself. “Well to kind of spread joy you know what I’m saying all the kids went through...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA genealogy library to close for repairs

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The SWLA Genealogical and Historical Library has announced it will be temporarily closed for repairs, according to the Calcasieu Parish Public Library System. The closure will begin on Monday, Dec. 19, and is estimated to be closed for approximately 6 - 8 weeks. The Carnegie...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Small fire at Westlake Polymers overnight

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There was a small fire at Westlake Polymers overnight. Authorities said there was a small release with the fire, but no offsite impact. No injuries were reported. Several viewers reported hearing the explosion.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 17, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 17, 2022. Phillip Anthony Marron, 35, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery of a pregnant victim. Kolbey Ray Williams, 27, Baton Rouge: Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; possession of marijuana; in park after hours; instate detainer. Jacoby...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPLC TV

City of Lake Charles holiday trash schedule

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles City Hall and all other services of the Department of Public Works will be closed on Monday, Dec. 26, in observance of the Christmas Holiday and will resume regular working hours on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Offices will also be closed on Monday, Jan....
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic congestion on I-10 east

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -DOTD advises motorists to use alternative routes due to heavier than normal congestion on the I-10 east LA/TX state line to Toomey exit. Emergency roadwork is causing traffic congestion. Updates will be posted when more information is presented.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Grinch arrested in DeRidder

South Beauregard High School wins grant to expand computer science program. The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
DERIDDER, LA
KPLC TV

AT&T outage causes major issues for Lake Charles animal hospital

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An AT&T outage in SWLA Thursday caused frustration and left people and businesses scrambling. At Gill Bright Animal Hospital, all the phones were down and only one computer was working at the receptionist’s desk, which made life difficult for employees and clients. “It’s really...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

SOWELA Technical Community College hosts holiday brunch

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - SOWELA Technical Community College hosted a brunch aiming at spreading some holiday cheer. Families were invited to the school for a delicious brunch prepared by SOWELA faculty chefs. When they were finished eating, kids had the chance to sit with Santa to get their picture...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Santa stops by VFW Post 9854 in Vinton for lunch

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Santa, along with Mrs. Claus, visited the Veterans of Foreign War’s Post 9854 in Vinton to have lunch. Santa sat down with the kids to hear their Christmas wishes but not before having a snowball fight. A main character in the holiday season, Santa...
VINTON, LA
ktalnews.com

Severe weather moves into NWLA; additional school closure announced

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – As a precautionary measure, many schools in NWLA will close in preparation for severe storms scheduled to move into the region. Webster Parish Schools have canceled all after-school events and extra-curricular activities. Evangel Christian Academy will release today at 1:00. The Evangel Learning Center...
CADDO PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chilly Sunday with widespread rain on Monday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As we get closer to Christmas there is no shortage of active weather coming! First focusing on Saturday night, we’ll have some very chilly weather. This is because we’ll have cloud-free conditions and winds that weaken into the night. This combination will create lows close to freezing along the I-10 corridor, with temperatures a few degrees cooler than that the further north you are. So it would be good idea to bring in plants that don’t do well in the cold.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KLFY News 10

VIDEO: Storm kicks up strong winds in Mamou

MAMOU, La. (KLFY) — Severe weather rolled through Acadiana Wednesday morning, with high winds and confirmed tornadoes. Mamou resident Paul Veillion took video of the high winds he saw near his home, and shared it with KLFY News 10. Stay informed with KLFY’s live stream on KLFY.com
MAMOU, LA
KPLC TV

BPSO searching for 2 suspects in forced entry burglaries

BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects accused of committing two forced entry residential burglaries. Both incidents occurred in the Magnolia Church Road area in the afternoon hours of December 16, BPSO said. The suspects are described as two black males,...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA

