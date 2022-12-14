Read full article on original website
Casper man on federal bond accused of felony domestic violence
CASPER, Wyo. — A Casper resident awaiting trail on federal charges was arrested Wednesday and charged with a new felony in an alleged domestic violence incident. Patrick Schutz, 37, was arrested Oct. 19 at his home after Casper police and regional Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms agents arrived to execute a federal warrant. He pleaded not guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm arraigned before United States Magistrate Judge Michael Shickich in Casper on Nov. 29.
Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (12/16/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Friday, Dec. 16. Circuit Court Judge Michael Patchen presided, while Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Arrache represented the state. All persons entering not guilty pleas or charged with felonies are presumed innocent...
Weekly arrest report (12/9/22–12/16/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here are the week’s compiled arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
Natrona County Recent Arrests (12/15/22–12/16/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Natrona County divorce filings (12/5/22–12/12/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who filed for a divorce from Dec. 5 through Dec. 12. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
Sheriff’s Office: Work release escapee arrested Friday in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office says a man reported as an escapee from official detention was arrested in Casper on Friday at around 2:30 p.m. Justin Collins, 27, was supposed to return to the Casper Re-Entry Center by 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, according to a release early Friday. After he failed to do so, CRC staff reported his absence to NCSO at around 4 p.m. Thursday, the press release from NCSO said.
Former bookkeeper charged with embezzling over $120K from plumbing company
CASPER, Wyo. — The former bookkeeper for a Casper-based plumbing company has been charged with overpaying herself at least $120,000 over three years between 2019 and 2021. Terra Nevins, 32, was charged with obtaining goods by false pretenses, grand theft, and forgery in Natrona County Circuit Court on Tuesday, Dec. 13. Bond was set at $20,000 cash or surety, though the state had asked for a $50,000 bond.
Natrona County Sheriff’s Office seeking Casper Re-Entry Center escapee
CASPER, Wyo. — On Friday morning, the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office said it is attempting to find a Casper Re-Entry Center escapee who failed to return from a work release on Dec. 15. Justin Collins, 27, was supposed to return to the Casper Re-Entry Center by 1 p.m....
Natrona County recent applications for marriage (12/7/22 – 12/13/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Natrona County. Here is a list of those who applied for a marriage license from Dec. 7 through Dec. 13. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the County Clerk’s Office.
Eric Nelson hired as new city attorney for City of Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — Eric Nelson has been hired as the next city attorney for the City of Casper, Mayor Ray Pacheco announced Friday. “He brings many years of experience and knowledge to the city legal team,” Pacheco wrote. “Prior to accepting this position, he recently served as the Natrona County Attorney. Mr. Nelson brings experience and a proven track record of success in the legal field, which will be invaluable in meeting the departmental goals and objectives.
Natrona County Sheriff’s Office incident report log (12/15/22–12/16/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Information for the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office incident summary report and map is provided by the NCSO and is published as a public service to our readers. For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be included, and certain calls may...
New events venue coming to Natrona County
CASPER, Wyo. — In the near future, there will be a new locally owned venue to host weddings, banquets, concerts and all other manner of events, as Casper residents Barb and J.W. Jones hope to give back to their community with The Five Deuces. The idea to create the...
Wyoming Food for Thought Project hosting toy drive until 7 p.m. today
CASPER, Wyo. — It’s called the season of giving, and today several organizations are working together to ensure no child goes without during the holidays. The Wyoming Food for Thought Project, in partnership with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming and the Casper Housing Authority, is hosting its Stuff the Van toy drive at the east Walmart today until 7 p.m.
Obituary: Joyce R. Bowden
The Bowden and Wolfe families formerly of Casper, WY sadly announce that Joyce R. Bowden passed away from complications of COPD on November 19, 2022 in Kingman, AZ. Joyce was born at Wyoming Medical Center, Casper, WY on March 23, 1952 to Jack and Pauline Wolfe. She attended local elementary schools and then graduated from Kelly Walsh High School in 1970. Joyce married James (Jim) Bowden on December 20, 1973 in Casper. The Bowden’s raised two sons in Casper; Andrew and James. Andrew now lives with his family in Thornton, CO. James moved to Kingman with the family.
Obituaries: Panter; Grochowski; Collingwood
On December 2nd, 2022 Jeremy Joseph Panter passed away unexpectedly at his home. Jeremy was born on November 29th, 1982 in Grand Rapids, Michigan to Simon and Sue Panter. Jeremy attended Hudsonville High School in Michigan. Growing up, Jeremy enjoyed playing many different sports but he really excelled in, and loved the game of baseball.
Natrona schools welcoming families to open house nights with registration upcoming for 2023–24 school year
CASPER, Wyo. — On Thursday, the Natrona County School District released a schedule of open house nights that will be held at schools across the district. The open house nights are a chance for families to learn more about the schools in advance of the 2023–24 school year. NCSD’s school choice registration for the 2023–24 school year will be open from Dec. 28 until Jan. 20, 2023.
(PHOTOS) Santa Claus visits downtown Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — Though Christmas is just over a week away, Santa took time out of his busy schedule to visit the children of Natrona County on Saturday as David Street Station hosted its annual Santa at the Station event. Children eagerly waited in line to tell St. Nick...
First Interstate Bank donates more than 12,000 items through Coats and More Drive
CASPER, Wyo. — Team members from First Interstate Bank recently collected and donated 12,232 clothing items from its annual Coats and More Drive to help keep community members warm this winter. Items collected included coats, hats, mittens, scarves, socks and snow boots, and they were given to local nonprofit...
(PHOTOS) Remember, honor, teach: Wreath-laying ceremony pays tribute to fallen veterans
CASPER, Wyo. — Today, more than 4,000 wreaths were laid at the graves of veterans across Natrona County as part of the “Wreaths Across America” ceremony. Throughout the day, one simple message played in the hearts of all who participated: remember, honor, teach. “We remember the fallen,”...
(PHOTOS) Santa spotted at David Street Station
CASPER, Wyo. — With the early-week snowstorm starting to blow out of town, the winds swept in somebody special to start the last weekend before Christmas. Thursday’s Holiday Markets at David Street Station welcomed the premiere one-man band in these parts, Chad Lore, and a special stop-in by Santa Claus for the finale. Local vendors set up shop and the space was buzzing with kiddos and games. There’s another chance to catch Santa at David Street’s indoor space, The Den, this Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m.
