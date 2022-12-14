ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

WESH

Police: Woman killed in Seminole County hit-and-run

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Casselberry police are searching for a driver involved in a hit-and-run crash Sunday morning. A pedestrian who'd been hit by a vehicle was found in the road on westbound State Road 436 around 5:46 a.m. Sunday. According to police, the woman, identified as Bridget Garrett,...
click orlando

‘Toby did this:’ 17-year-old stabbed mother multiple times, attacked her with frying pan, police say

COCOA, Fla. – Tobias Brewer – the 17-year-old accused of stabbing and beating someone in Cocoa back in November – tried to kill his own mother, police said. Brewer was arrested on Nov. 30 when police said they responded to a Cocoa home at 1202 Japonica Lane after receiving a call from the mother of one of the suspect’s friends, saying the boy told her “Toby” killed his mother.
COCOA, FL
fox35orlando.com

FL pastor, son involved in alleged fraud • 2 ejected from oil tanker truck in FL • FL man murders roommate

A Maitland man was sentenced for murdering his former roommate over a PlayStation, a video shows two people ejected from an oil tanker truck carrying 1,300 gallons of oil, a Florida pastor and son are accused of COVID-19 fraud, a woman dies after falling overboard a cruise ship returning to Florida, the Dazzling Lights holiday tradition returns to Orlando: Here's FOX 35's Week in Review.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

1 killed, 1 injured in head-on Flagler County crash, troopers say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A woman died and a man was injured in a head-on crash in Flagler County Friday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. A crash report shows the wreck occurred around 8:38 p.m. at 5600 N. US-1 as a Palm Coast man in a pickup truck was traveling north in the southbound lane at the same time a Palm Coast woman in a sedan traveled southbound.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

FHP: 1 dead after fatal head on collision

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A woman is dead after a head on collision on US-1 in Flagler County. That’s according to Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened Friday night around 8:40. A driver traveling northbound hit the victim head on. The victim was not wearing a seat belt.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
WESH

Police: Mother arrested, charged with manslaughter in daughter's death

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police have arrested and charged a mother with aggravated manslaughter in connection to her 7-year-old daughter's death. The Orlando Police Department said they arrested Viviana Caballero on Friday after establishing probable cause for aggravated manslaughter of a child. According to investigators, Caballero brought her daughter...
ORLANDO, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Palm Coast woman, 46, dies in head-on crash on U.S. 1

A 46-year-old Palm Coast woman died in a head-on crash on U.S. 1 the night of Dec. 16 when her sedan was struck by a pickup truck that was driving in the wrong direction. The pickup truck driver, a 64-year-old Palm Coast man, had serious injuries. The woman was driving...
PALM COAST, FL
click orlando

Volusia woman killed in crash after hydroplaning on I-4

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 57-year-old Deltona woman was killed Thursday afternoon after hydroplaning on Interstate 4, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the woman was headed east along Interstate 4 near Mile Marker 127 at about 1:45 p.m. [TRENDING: Overboard cruise ship passenger found dead off...
DELTONA, FL
fox35orlando.com

Deputies: Woman found shot after calls of gunfire at 2 Orlando resorts

Deputies said a woman was found shot and a suspect is in custody after gunfire was reported at two Orlando resorts late Wednesday night. The Orange County Sheriff's Office said the suspect was ultimately apprehended and arrested after getting into an accident on I-4 at the Osceola County line.
ORLANDO, FL

