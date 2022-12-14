Read full article on original website
Police: Woman killed in Seminole County hit-and-run
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Casselberry police are searching for a driver involved in a hit-and-run crash Sunday morning. A pedestrian who'd been hit by a vehicle was found in the road on westbound State Road 436 around 5:46 a.m. Sunday. According to police, the woman, identified as Bridget Garrett,...
Father of TikTok star killed in wrong-way hit & run crash confident driver will be found
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers are still booking for the driver responsible for a wrong-way crash Sunday morning that left three people dead, including a popular TikTok star. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. To her family, 21-year-old Alexandra Dulin was “an energy.” To...
‘Toby did this:’ 17-year-old stabbed mother multiple times, attacked her with frying pan, police say
COCOA, Fla. – Tobias Brewer – the 17-year-old accused of stabbing and beating someone in Cocoa back in November – tried to kill his own mother, police said. Brewer was arrested on Nov. 30 when police said they responded to a Cocoa home at 1202 Japonica Lane after receiving a call from the mother of one of the suspect’s friends, saying the boy told her “Toby” killed his mother.
Off-duty Central Florida sheriff’s deputy arrested for DUI
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — An off-duty Volusia County sheriff’s deputy was arrested in Seminole County and charged with driving under the influence. Florida Highway Patrol troopers pulled over Volusia County Deputy Julia Curtin Saturday at around 11:30 p.m. on Interstate 4, near State Road 46, due to her driving pattern.
Volusia Sheriff's deputy arrested on DUI charge after being pulled over on I-4, deputies say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - An off-duty Volusia Sheriff's Office deputy is accused of driving under the influence while in her personal vehicle on Interstate 4 in Seminole County Saturday night. Julia Curtin, 23, was arrested on a DUI charge after a trooper pulled her over on I-4 near State Road...
FL pastor, son involved in alleged fraud • 2 ejected from oil tanker truck in FL • FL man murders roommate
A Maitland man was sentenced for murdering his former roommate over a PlayStation, a video shows two people ejected from an oil tanker truck carrying 1,300 gallons of oil, a Florida pastor and son are accused of COVID-19 fraud, a woman dies after falling overboard a cruise ship returning to Florida, the Dazzling Lights holiday tradition returns to Orlando: Here's FOX 35's Week in Review.
1 killed, 1 injured in head-on Flagler County crash, troopers say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A woman died and a man was injured in a head-on crash in Flagler County Friday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. A crash report shows the wreck occurred around 8:38 p.m. at 5600 N. US-1 as a Palm Coast man in a pickup truck was traveling north in the southbound lane at the same time a Palm Coast woman in a sedan traveled southbound.
Father of TikTok star killed in deadly DeLand crash pleads for wrong-way driver to come forward
DELAND, Fla. — Among the four young people whose vehicle was hit by a wrong-way driver on State Road 44 near DeLand early Sunday was a 21-year-old woman who was a social media influencer with a huge following. Ali Dulin was known as Ali Spice on Instagram and TikTok....
FHP: 1 dead after fatal head on collision
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A woman is dead after a head on collision on US-1 in Flagler County. That’s according to Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened Friday night around 8:40. A driver traveling northbound hit the victim head on. The victim was not wearing a seat belt.
Police: Mother arrested, charged with manslaughter in daughter's death
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police have arrested and charged a mother with aggravated manslaughter in connection to her 7-year-old daughter's death. The Orlando Police Department said they arrested Viviana Caballero on Friday after establishing probable cause for aggravated manslaughter of a child. According to investigators, Caballero brought her daughter...
Palm Coast woman, 46, dies in head-on crash on U.S. 1
A 46-year-old Palm Coast woman died in a head-on crash on U.S. 1 the night of Dec. 16 when her sedan was struck by a pickup truck that was driving in the wrong direction. The pickup truck driver, a 64-year-old Palm Coast man, had serious injuries. The woman was driving...
Man found guilty of killing ex-roommate over PlayStation theft in Seminole County court
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A Seminole County man has been found guilty of killing his ex-roommate over a stolen PlayStation video game console. A jury decided that Jake Bilotta lured Joshua Barnes to a home in 2018, and stabbed him several times. Bilotta had claimed self-defense. Bilotta told the...
Teen in the hospital after being shot on State Road 520, deputies say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A 15-year-old girl is in the hospital after a shooting on State Road 520, the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies responded to the scene in unincorporated Cocoa around 2:30 a.m. after hearing reports that a person had been shot. Deputies said they found...
Central Florida teens hit by car issued citations for not using crosswalk, police say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Two 14-year-old girls who were struck by a car while crossing Sand Lake Road in Altamonte Springs on Friday morning were given citations for not using the crosswalk, officials said. Police said one of the girls had an ankle injury and the other wasn't hurt. Both...
Two 14-year-old girls hit by car outside Seminole County high school
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — Two students were hit by a vehicle in front of Lake Brantley High School on Sand Lake Road in Altamonte Springs, according to Seminole County Public Schools. Altamonte Springs police say the students hit were both 14-year-old females. One of them injured her ankle. The...
Volusia woman killed in crash after hydroplaning on I-4
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 57-year-old Deltona woman was killed Thursday afternoon after hydroplaning on Interstate 4, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the woman was headed east along Interstate 4 near Mile Marker 127 at about 1:45 p.m. [TRENDING: Overboard cruise ship passenger found dead off...
Man accused of brutally raping, mutilating woman in Orlando arrested, deputies say
The man accused of raping and trying to kill a woman in Orlando over the weekend has been arrested. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office tweeted a photo of 54-year-old Bruce Whitehead being captured on Thursday.
Funeral being held for Brevard County deputy accidentally killed by fellow deputy: sheriff
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A funeral will be held Friday for 23-year-old Brevard County Deputy Austin Walsh, who was accidentally shot and killed by his roommate – a fellow deputy with the agency, the sheriff's office said. Sheriff Wayne Ivey said Deputy Walsh was fatally shot after his friend...
Deputies: Woman found shot after calls of gunfire at 2 Orlando resorts
Deputies said a woman was found shot and a suspect is in custody after gunfire was reported at two Orlando resorts late Wednesday night. The Orange County Sheriff's Office said the suspect was ultimately apprehended and arrested after getting into an accident on I-4 at the Osceola County line.
Florida man accused of 'brutal rape' of woman in Orlando escorted to jail, video shows
The man accused of raping and trying to kill a woman in Orlando over the weekend has been arrested. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office took 54-year-old Bruce Whitehead into custody on Thursday after receiving a tip.
