Police pursuit leads to crash in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police confirm that no one was hurt when a police chase ended in a crash in Youngstown Thursday. There was a heavy police presence and a portion of Market Street near the bridge by E. Woodland Avenue was blocked, but it has since reopened. Youngstown’s...
Man hospitalized, cited after Girard police chase
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, OH (WKBN) – One person is in the hospital after Girard police said the suspect led officers on a chase that ended in a crash Thursday morning. Spencer McCrory was cited for speed, failure to comply, operation without reasonable control, OVI and not wearing a seatbelt. The...
Child rescued, 1 flown to hospital in Struthers fire
STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – One man was burned and a child was rescued after a house fire in Struthers Wednesday night. The fire chief says a kerosene heater in the basement caused the fire at the home in the 500 block of Edison Street. Multiple fire departments responded to the scene just after 9 p.m.
First responders’ quick thinking saves girl from Struthers house fire
STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – One man is in the hospital, while a young girl is safe after a fire swept through a home in Struthers. It happened just after 9 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Edison Avenue. A pair of Struthers patrolmen were the first to get...
Police: Woman charged after hitting man with car in Girard
GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman is facing charges after hitting a man with the car she was driving in Girard. It happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday. According to a police report, officers were called to E. Howard Street, where they found a Kia Sonata with a damaged windshield. The vehicle was running and the driver, 31-year-old Kierstyn Anderson, was inside as well as the victim, a 34-year-old man who police said is her boyfriend.
Man dead after shooting at Youngstown gas station
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One person is dead after a shooting at a Youngstown gas station in Youngstown early Thursday morning. Police were called to the Shell gas station on the 1900 block of South Avenue shortly after 2 a.m. The victim is a 26-year-old man. The Chevy Cruze...
Report: Aggressive raccoon tries to attack pet in Columbiana
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Police say a raccoon that tried to attack a dog and then charged officers had to be euthanized. According to a Columbiana police report, officers were called about 4:40 p.m. Dec. 9 to the 500 block of Parkview Drive on a report of an aggressive animal. The caller said that a raccoon attempted to attack their dog.
Boardman police arrest 2 during investigation of thefts from vehicles
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police arrested two men during an investigation of several vehicles that had been ransacked in Boardman. A caller contacted police around 12:20 a.m. Tuesday, reporting that she had seen two men pulling on car door handles in the 4400 block of South Ave. Police said when they arrived, they found several vehicles that someone had gone through and left the doors open.
Coroner identifies man, woman found dead in Youngstown home
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Mahoning County coroner has identified the man and woman killed in a shooting on Cherry Hill Drive. The victims are 41-year-old Kimberly Kalasky and 51-year-old Joseph Sanders. A family member stopped by the home and found the two lying on the ground inside the...
Semi rolls over near railroad tracks in Trumbull County
BAZETTA Twp. (WKBN) – A semi has rolled over on its side in Gustavus Township Wednesday morning. The Ohio State Highway Patrol was called to Route 87 north, just west of Barclay Road in Gustavus Township, shortly before 8:30 a.m. OSP said that the driver was hauling wood and...
Dashcam shows car chase with 13-year-old in Campbell
CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – A 13-year-old is facing charges after a wild chase in Campbell over the weekend. Police provided us with this dash camera video from Sunday night. Officers spotted a Jeep SUV that had been reported stolen from an address on Penhale Avenue. The pursuit took them...
Woman receives sentence for fatal Youngstown hit-and-run
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman will spend seven to 10-and-a-half years in prison after pleading guilty to a lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter in a fatal hit-and-run case. Kasodah Davenport, 26, entered her plea on Tuesday during a pretrial in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas Judge Maureen...
Earthquake recorded in Ohio
FOSTORIA, Ohio (WKBN) – An earthquake was recorded in Ohio Thursday morning. According to a press release from the USGS, a 2.5 magnitude earthquake occurred Thursday around 3:30 a.m. The report said that the earthquake was 3.6 miles SSW of Fostoria and 11.6 miles ENE of Findlay. The earthquake...
Police: Woman accused of stabbing man in Boardman hotel
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Poland woman was taken into custody early Monday morning after police said she stabbed a man in Boardman. Cara Grider, 22, was charged with felonious assault and domestic violence. Boardman officers were called to the Hotel Elite on the 7000 block of South Avenue...
House shot up in Warren
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police are investigating after several shots were fired into a home in Warren. According to a police report, a 30-year-old man told police that he was in his bedroom on Third St. SW at about 3:15 a.m. Tuesday when he heard gunfire and saw a bullet come through his bedroom wall.
Some McDonald’s accepting donated winter items
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKN) – Some local McDonald’s are making sure our neighbors stay warm this winter. The location on Belmont Avenue is one of 17 where you can drop off new or gently used coats, boots, sleeping bags, hats and gloves. Those donations will go to the...
Trumbull Co. emergency office issues advisory
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – High winds are in the forecast and the wind chills will make conditions dangerously cold. We spoke with the Trumbull County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) director about the storm preparations and an organization prepared to step up should people need a place to stay warm.
Emergency officials say to prepare for power outages
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Directors with emergency management in the area are urging residents to prepare themselves and their homes on the chance this week’s winter storms leave them without electricity for a long period of time. Mahoning County Emergency Management Director Andy Frost says it’s a good...
Newton Falls working to bring back police department
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – The city of Newton Falls is working on a plan to bring back its police department. Wednesday night at a council meeting, members passed the first reading of an ordinance on the primary ballot in May. They say the ordinance would raise Newton Falls’ income tax from 1 percent to 2 percent.
House fire forces family to find a new place to stay
SHARPSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) — Just days before Christmas, a fire in Mercer County is forcing a family to find a new place to stay. Crews were called out this morning to a home on Oak Street. Sources say the flames were contained to the kitchen, but the house has...
