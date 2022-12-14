BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police arrested two men during an investigation of several vehicles that had been ransacked in Boardman. A caller contacted police around 12:20 a.m. Tuesday, reporting that she had seen two men pulling on car door handles in the 4400 block of South Ave. Police said when they arrived, they found several vehicles that someone had gone through and left the doors open.

