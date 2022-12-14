Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KTUL
Tulsa police locate stolen dog, arrest accused dognapper
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Tulsa man was arrested after stealing a dog from its owner while the owner was walking the dog, Tulsa police say. Last Saturday, TPD responded to a robbery near 121st and Yale. The victim told officers he was walking his dogs in the neighborhood...
KOCO
Arizona man faces federal charges for false threats to schools across country, including Oklahoma
An Arizona man is facing federal charges for making false threats to schools across the country, including Oklahoma. Documents say James McCarty has made several bogus swatting calls for months. In January, he called the police claiming he was a student at Vinita High School and he was armed with guns, along with propane tanks.
Large police presence at south Tulsa home after calls of a shooting
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police Department (TPD) is responding to a call for a shooting near 61st and Memorial. Police on scene said there was a dispute between two acquaintances that led to a shooting. One person involved is in the hospital with injuries. FOX23 currently has a crew...
KOKI FOX 23
Man arrested after shooting, assaulting man with 1x4 piece of wood
TULSA, Okla. — A 72-year-old man was arrested Friday night after police say he shot a man, then beat him with a 1x4 piece of wood. Tulsa police responded to a shooting at a home near 61st and Memorial on Friday night. When police arrived, they found the victim...
KTUL
Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics helps seize 13 pounds of meth
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics worked with the Murray County Sheriff's Office, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, and the Wichita Police Department in a drug investigation. Nearly 13 pounds of meth was seized and an arrest was made for trafficking.
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa Police arrest man accused of stealing dog
TUSLA, Okla. — Tulsa Police have arrested a man accused of stealing another man’s dog, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). In a TPD Facebook post, police said they responded to a robbery on Dec. 10 near E. 11th St. and S. Yale Ave. Police said the...
KOKI FOX 23
TPD: 2 people struck by vehicle downtown, suspect drove away
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after two people were struck by a car in downtown Tulsa late Friday evening. Two people were hit by the vehicle around 10:00 p.m. Friday, police said. One victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, but the other victim did not need to be taken to the hospital.
KOKI FOX 23
Bartlesville schools foundation receives donation to help fund school resource officers
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — The Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation (BPS Foundation) received a donation of $100,000 to fund the addition of six school resource officers (“SROs”) to the three in place at the beginning of the school year, the school district announced. The donation was made by the...
Arrest made following bank robbery in Bixby
BIXBY, Okla. — One person has been arrested after a bank was robbed in Bixby. It happened Friday morning at the Tulsa Teachers Credit Union near 131st and Memorial. A witness called police as the robbery was happening. When officers arrived, witnesses said the suspect had just left. Bixby...
KOKI FOX 23
Rhema Christmas Lights adds off duty police officer to facilitate traffic flow after child struck
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A 9-year boy remains in critical condition after being hit by a car while trying to cross the street with his family to see the Rhema Christmas Lights according to Broken Arrow police. The incident happened shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Thursday. Rhema Bible Church...
KOKI FOX 23
University of Tulsa to host giveaway at Kendall Whittier Elementary
TULSA, Okla. — The University of Tulsa (TU) is having a massive backpack giveaway at Kendall Whittier Elementary School Friday. TU told FOX23 Thursday they will be giving more than 800 students free bags, books, sweatshirts and mittens, all courtesy of the university. This giveaway continues a more than...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Owasso dispensary robbed at gunpoint, police search for three men
OWASSO, Okla. — Police are searching for three men after a dispensary was robbed Friday morning in Owasso. It happened around 2 a.m. at the Big Buds Dispensary near 86th Street North and Highway 169. An employee said three masked men stormed inside, one of them with a handgun.
Services to remember Daniel Aston held in Tulsa
Aston died in a mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs. He grew up in Green Country but moved to Colorado before his death.
KOKI FOX 23
Muskogee Lighthorse police investigate shooting in Creek County
CREEK COUNTY, Okla. — UPDATE, 12/16/22: The Muskogee Lighthorse police are investigating a shooting that happened at a home on West 69th Street. We do not know how many people were involved. The Creek County Sheriff’s Office have responded to a neighborhood near Southwest Blvd and 65th West Ave...
KOKI FOX 23
EXCLUSIVE | Man files federal lawsuit against City of Tulsa over alleged wrongful rape arrest
TULSA, Okla. — In a FOX23 Exclusive Investigation, a man has filed a federal lawsuit against the City of Tulsa. The lawsuit alleges Timothy Hankins was wrongly arrested, charged and prosecuted for rape. FOX23′s Crime and Safety Reporter Abigail Dye has been investigating the case over the last couple...
Man arrested for possessing firearm in Stillwater
A wanted man with a lengthy criminal record is back behind bars.
KOKI FOX 23
Two men injured in Tulsa stabbing
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after a fight led to the stabbing of two men. Police responded to an apartment complex on South Quincy Ave and found a man with a stab wound. Police said a second man ended up walking to the hospital with a stab...
KOKI FOX 23
TPD, Crime Stoppers searching for suspect accused of takeover-style robbery at Tulsa smoke shop
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are asking for help identifying a suspect accused of a takeover-style robbery at a local smoke shop in October. Robbery detectives have been working the case for two months now but have no big leads. They said it happened on Oct. 10, 2022, at...
KOKI FOX 23
32-year-old man dead after Cherokee County crash
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. — A 32-year-old Sapulpa man is dead after a car crash in Cherokee County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said Aaron Roberts, age 32 of Sapulpa, was driving a 2009 Nissan Titan on Blue Top Road, about 1.6 miles east of the intersection of Headquarters Road and about 20.8 miles south of Tahlequah, around 5:00 p.m. on Saturday.
KTUL
Washington County Sheriff's Office searching for alleged rapist likely in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Sept. 23 at a family's home located in southern Washington County, Devyn Blake Horn allegedly committed first-degree rape on an unconscious woman victim. Washington County Sheriff's Office says the woman ingested enough alcohol to be impaired, making her unable to consent. WCSO says she...
