KTUL

Tulsa police locate stolen dog, arrest accused dognapper

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Tulsa man was arrested after stealing a dog from its owner while the owner was walking the dog, Tulsa police say. Last Saturday, TPD responded to a robbery near 121st and Yale. The victim told officers he was walking his dogs in the neighborhood...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Man arrested after shooting, assaulting man with 1x4 piece of wood

TULSA, Okla. — A 72-year-old man was arrested Friday night after police say he shot a man, then beat him with a 1x4 piece of wood. Tulsa police responded to a shooting at a home near 61st and Memorial on Friday night. When police arrived, they found the victim...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics helps seize 13 pounds of meth

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics worked with the Murray County Sheriff's Office, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, and the Wichita Police Department in a drug investigation. Nearly 13 pounds of meth was seized and an arrest was made for trafficking.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa Police arrest man accused of stealing dog

TUSLA, Okla. — Tulsa Police have arrested a man accused of stealing another man’s dog, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). In a TPD Facebook post, police said they responded to a robbery on Dec. 10 near E. 11th St. and S. Yale Ave. Police said the...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

TPD: 2 people struck by vehicle downtown, suspect drove away

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after two people were struck by a car in downtown Tulsa late Friday evening. Two people were hit by the vehicle around 10:00 p.m. Friday, police said. One victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, but the other victim did not need to be taken to the hospital.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Arrest made following bank robbery in Bixby

BIXBY, Okla. — One person has been arrested after a bank was robbed in Bixby. It happened Friday morning at the Tulsa Teachers Credit Union near 131st and Memorial. A witness called police as the robbery was happening. When officers arrived, witnesses said the suspect had just left. Bixby...
BIXBY, OK
KOKI FOX 23

University of Tulsa to host giveaway at Kendall Whittier Elementary

TULSA, Okla. — The University of Tulsa (TU) is having a massive backpack giveaway at Kendall Whittier Elementary School Friday. TU told FOX23 Thursday they will be giving more than 800 students free bags, books, sweatshirts and mittens, all courtesy of the university. This giveaway continues a more than...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Owasso dispensary robbed at gunpoint, police search for three men

OWASSO, Okla. — Police are searching for three men after a dispensary was robbed Friday morning in Owasso. It happened around 2 a.m. at the Big Buds Dispensary near 86th Street North and Highway 169. An employee said three masked men stormed inside, one of them with a handgun.
OWASSO, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Muskogee Lighthorse police investigate shooting in Creek County

CREEK COUNTY, Okla. — UPDATE, 12/16/22: The Muskogee Lighthorse police are investigating a shooting that happened at a home on West 69th Street. We do not know how many people were involved. The Creek County Sheriff’s Office have responded to a neighborhood near Southwest Blvd and 65th West Ave...
CREEK COUNTY, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Two men injured in Tulsa stabbing

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after a fight led to the stabbing of two men. Police responded to an apartment complex on South Quincy Ave and found a man with a stab wound. Police said a second man ended up walking to the hospital with a stab...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

32-year-old man dead after Cherokee County crash

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. — A 32-year-old Sapulpa man is dead after a car crash in Cherokee County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said Aaron Roberts, age 32 of Sapulpa, was driving a 2009 Nissan Titan on Blue Top Road, about 1.6 miles east of the intersection of Headquarters Road and about 20.8 miles south of Tahlequah, around 5:00 p.m. on Saturday.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, OK

