Read full article on original website
Related
nodq.com
Update on Matt Riddle allegedly being written off WWE television due to a failed drug test
As previously noted, Matt Riddle was allegedly written off WWE television due to a failed drug test and that’s why an injury angle took place during the December 5th 2022 edition of WWE RAW. In an update, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com was able to confirm that Riddle’s angle with...
ringsidenews.com
Brock Lesnar Once Broke Into Sable’s Home When They Were Having Relationship Issues
Brock Lesnar is one of the most dominating forces in WWE history. He is also the only person to win the WWE and UFC Heavyweight Championship, which is a testament to how much of a legitimate badass Brock Lesnar truly is. That being said, when he wants something, the Beast Incarnate gets it, including Sable.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Confirms Mandy Rose Release By Moving Her To Alumni Roster
The release of former WWE NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose has been confirmed by WWE based on where she is on the company website. It came as a surprise to many when it was reported on Wednesday that Mandy Rose was released by WWE. The report came from Fightful with WWE choosing not to release any kind of statement on their website.
PWMania
Backstage Update on Naomi’s WWE Status Following Sasha Banks’ Departure
Since leaving WWE RAW in May, Naomi and Sasha Banks have been absent from the world of professional wrestling. Banks’ future in wrestling has been the subject of numerous rumors; the most recent is that she reportedly negotiated her release from WWE over the summer and will appear at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 next month while also working additional dates for New Japan Pro Wrestling. Click here to learn more about Banks’ situation.
webisjericho.com
Naomi Reportedly “Has To Make A Decision”
WWE suspended both Naomi and Sasha Banks after they walked out on the promotion due to being unhappy with their creative during the May 15th episode of Raw. And while there is likely much more to the situation than simply feeling their tag team was underutilized, as neither has commented yet, many questions remain unanswered. However, with Banks set to work for New Japan, fans have been wondering what the future holds for Naomi, with Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reporting that she “has to make a decision” regarding her career.
PWMania
Injury Scare Involving Ricochet Occurs During WWE SmackDown Taping
World Cup champion Ricochet lost to WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER on Friday’s WWE SmackDown on FOX with the championship on the line. In order to set up next week’s Miracle on 34th Street Fight between Ricochet and Braun Strowman vs. Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci, Imperium attacked Ricochet after the match until Braun Strowman saved him.
wrestlinginc.com
Roman Reigns Sends Message To WWE Fans Ahead Of SmackDown
WWE's shows feel more important every time "The Tribal Chief" rolls around, and it appears the 12/16 "WWE SmackDown" in Chicago, Illinois will be no different. For the first time since The Bloodline's victory in the WarGames bout at Survivor Series, Roman Reigns will address the WWE Universe this Friday, and atop his agenda is the possible coronation of Sami Zayn as a full-time member of WWE's top faction.
wrestlinginc.com
Road Dogg Says Current WWE Star Is Better Wrestler Than Bret Hart
AJ Styles has been a workhorse for WWE since arriving in 2016 when he debuted at the Royal Rumble as the match's third entrant. In his six years in the company, he has become a two-time WWE Champion, a Triple-Crown winner, and a Grand Slam Champion. Although Styles has all...
PWMania
Latest Backstage News on Mandy Rose’s WWE Release, Shawn Michaels’ Reaction to Content, More
Officials from WWE NXT reportedly met before Tuesday’s TV show to discuss Mandy Rose’s release. As PWMania.com previously reported, Rose was released by WWE this week, just hours after losing the NXT Women’s Title to Roxanne Perez in the NXT main event on Tuesday night, bringing her 413-day reign to an end. Rose was reportedly released by WWE because of the photos and videos she was posting to social membership platform FanTime, as officials felt they were in a difficult position due to the adult nature of the content, with the feeling that the content was outside the parameters of her WWE contract. The title change on Tuesday was a last-minute decision based on Rose’s release, rather than the original plan. You can read about Rose’s first post-release comments to fans, WWE’s prior knowledge of her FanTime domain, what Rose had been telling people in recent months about possibly getting in trouble for the content, and more by clicking here.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jon Moxley Apparently Almost Loses His Ear on Tonight’s AEW Rampage
Jon Moxley apparently suffers an ear injury on tonight’s taped AEW Rampage. Moxley will wrestle Sammy Guevara in tonight’s Rampage opener. Renee Paquette took to Twitter to plug the match and noted how her husband almost lost his ear. “Since I had to live through the trauma, I...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Told Dolph Ziggler He Was Never Allowed To Wear Certain Ring Gear Again
Dolph Ziggler’s appearance has evolved over the course of his 18-year WWE career. Earlier in his career, the RAW Superstar wore snow leopard-themed gear during a match against his real-life friend John Morrison. Ziggler recently recalled being chastised backstage following a WWE match for his choice of attire. Dolph...
ComicBook
WWE: New Name Pitched to Dethrone Roman Reigns of the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship
Roman Reigns has successfully defended his world championship 25 times since first winning the Universal Championship in August 2020. Since then he has merged the title with the WWE Championship to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and has taken down the likes of John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre, Goldberg and Edge. The big theory going into 2023 is that he'll drop one of the titles at some point and that either Cody Rhodes or Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson (or both) will challenge him at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.
PWMania
Father of a Former WWE Star Accused of Attempting to Meet a 14-year-old
According to a video on the OBL Nation YouTube account, Fred Rosser, Jr. (the father of NJPW star/ex-WWE star Fred Rosser III) was allegedly attempting to meet with a 14-year-old minor. The video begins with an alleged text message exchange between Rosser, Jr. and a minor who is actually a...
PWMania
Snoop Dogg’s WWE Title Belt Goes Missing While on Tour
Snoop Dogg is a well-known figure in the music industry and a big fan of WWE, as evidenced by his numerous appearances on the show over the years. He has an all-gold WWE Title belt that he wanted to display while on tour. However, the title has vanished. At the WrestleMania Launch Party at SoFi Stadium in August, Snoop received the golden WWE Title belt from Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch.
nodq.com
Numerous wrestlers reportedly declined to participate in Vince McMahon documentary
Vice TV’s The Nine Lives Of Vince McMahon documentary aired on Tuesday night and drew a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demo with 95,000 total viewers. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, who was interviewed for the documentary, noted that numerous wrestlers turned down interview requests. Via Meltzer, here is the...
PWMania
AEW TV Partners Reportedly Did Not Want Chris Jericho Featured on ROH Final Battle
Claudio Castagnoli defeating Chris Jericho to win the ROH World Title was the main event of last Saturday’s ROH Final Battle pay-per-view. Sam Linksy, who is the Associate General Manager and Senior Vice President of Scripted Original programming for TNT, TBS, and truTV, along with other TBS officials, reportedly initially did not want Jericho to work the Final Battle show because he is one of AEW’s top performers.
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Results – December 16, 2022
Kicking off this week’s Smackdown with we see The Bloodlines Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos & Sami Zayn pull up to the arena. Liv Morgan delivers a dropkick, followed by a back elbow. Tegan Nox tags in and delivers a running uppercut. Dakota Kai fires back with a Scorpion Kick, then tags in Iyo Sky. Nox delivers a modified facebuster, then tags in Morgan. They deliver a double suplex before Morgan delivers a snapmare and a basement dropkick. Morgan grabs a kendo stick from under the ring, but Nox stops her from using it. Damage CTRL takes advantage and attacks them, but Morgan & Nox fight back and toss them to the outside. Nox delivers a crossbody off the top rope that sends us to a break.
PWMania
Spoilers on Planned Matches and Segments for Next Week’s Taped WWE SmackDown
Due to the Christmas holiday, the December 23 WWE SmackDown on FOX is also being taped tonight in Chicago. Several matches and segments for next week’s WWE SmackDown have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. We will have full live spoilers shortly. * Promo with The Bloodline. * Undisputed...
ComicBook
Bray Wyatt's Uncle Howdy Makes Epic WWE SmackDown In-Person Debut
The WWE Universe was already having a difficult time knowing what to make of Bray Wyatt's Uncle Howdy when he first appeared on video, but it's been several weeks and fans still have so many questions about who this person is and if it was indeed Wyatt in a mask. That's what LA Knight assumed after being kidnapped, but after calling Wyatt out on tonight's SmackDown, fans learned that Wyatt was not behind that mask, as Uncle Howdy made his in-person SmackDown debut, and you can watch it in the post below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight: Double Tapings, Roman Reigns, Big Title Match, More
Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX episode will air live from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, IL. WWE will air SmackDown live tonight, but the December 23 episode will also be taped due to the Christmas holiday. We will have live spoilers later tonight and if you’d like to help with live spoilers, please e-mail me.
Comments / 0