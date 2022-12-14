Read full article on original website
fox32chicago.com
Chicago mayoral election: New poll shows Lightfoot trailing Garcia, Vallas
CHICAGO - A new voter opinion survey suggests Mayor Lori Lightfoot would come in third if the Feb. 28 election were held today. That would eliminate the first-term incumbent from competing in any April runoff election. Chicago-based M3 Strategies asked 440 likely voters, "If the election for mayor of Chicago...
Eleven candidates running for mayor of Chicago in 2023
Eleven candidates are running for mayor of Chicago, Illinois, in the February 28, 2023, general election. If no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, a runoff election will take place on April 4, 2023. The filing deadline for this election was November 28, 2022. Incumbent Lori Lightfoot, Jesus...
City Council passes ordinance with new penalties for illegal guns, but some aren't on board
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Several Chicago aldermen are fed up with violence and say it is time to crack down on illegal guns.This week, the City Council passed an ordinance allowing police to impose fines and jail time on people caught with an illegal gun – regardless of what happens in court.But as CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported Friday night, not everyone is on board.Supporters of the new ordinance say something needs to be done to try and reduce violent crime - and argue that this is simply a tool for officers. But critics say this is nothing more than...
Mayoral challenger Paul Vallas questions Lightfoot's economic accomplishments
Former Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas ran for mayor four years ago, and this time is stressing public safety in his campaign. He’s also challenging Lightfoot’s assertion Chicago is thriving now that it’s recovering from the pandemic.
cwbchicago.com
Howdy pardner! Chicago man on electronic monitoring for 9 felony cases in 2 Illinois counties is found in Texas border town
Chicago — Prosecutors say a Chicago man who was placed on electronic monitoring by two different counties while facing nine separate felony cases cut off both counties’ ankle monitors in August and escaped to a Texas border town. Now he’s back in the Cook County jail. “Most...
Police union president, mayoral candidates skeptical as Lightfoot silences scanners
CHICAGO — Some of the candidates for Chicago mayor are responding to the city’s ongoing move to block the press and public’s ability to listen live to police activity. It comes after WGN Investigates first reported on the silencing of police scanners on Monday. In Chicago, more than half the city has already gone silent […]
Chicago Extends Application Deadline to Receive $500 in Aid. Here's to Know About the Program
Chicago's new assistance program is offering eligible city residents $500 cash payments with a fresh application deadline. Residents looking to apply for the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0 now have until to Dec. 31 to do so, according to the Chicago Department of Family and Support Services. The one-time payments will...
wlsam.com
Ald. Napolitano: Chicago’s New Crackdown on Illegal Gun Possession
John Howell speaks with Alderman Anthony Napolitano from Chicago’s 41st Ward. Yesterday, the City Council approved his crackdown on illegal gun possession. Ald. Napolitano joins the program to speak to the specifics of the ordinance and why he feels it is important to the city.
suburbanchicagoland.com
Chicago Mayoral candidate Kam Buckner demands accountability from Jesus Garcia and Mayor Lori Lightfoot on FTX controversy ties
Chicago Mayoral candidate Kam Buckner demands accountability from Jesus Garcia and Mayor Lori Lightfoot on FTX controversy ties. Lightfoot Owes Chicago An Explanation About Her Connection to Corrupt Crypto King.Lori Lightfoot welcomed crypto fraud Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX to Chicago this past spring and allowed him to collaborate on the city’s “guaranteed basic income”
Chicago mayor race: Poll shows US Rep. Garcia in lead amid concerns over link to indicted FTX CEO
Garcia's campaign firing back at critics, calling them desperate.
Greater Milwaukee Today
White voters helped propel Lori Lightfoot to the mayor’s office in 2019. Will they stick with her in February?
CHICAGO — When Willie Wilson finished his remarks before the Illinois Polish American Congress in November, the lull in the room lasted long enough for the audience to begin awkwardly fidgeting. But then Wilson clapped his hands to the blues classic “Sweet Home Chicago,” and a row of people...
POLITICO
Giannoulias’ first big hires
Happy Thursday, Illinois. Enjoy the warmth. Friday starts a streak of below-freezing temps. Programming note: Playbook wraps up Friday before taking some down time until Jan. 3. TOP TALKER. Secretary of State-elect Alexi Giannoulias is naming campaign manager Hanah Jubeh and political strategist Scott Burnham, as deputy secretaries of state...
police1.com
New consent decree report criticizes Chicago PD's staff retention efforts
CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department’s firing of a key official in charge of implementing court-ordered reforms “sent a demoralizing message” to police and other personnel who are committed to improving the department, according to a new consent decree report filed Thursday. The biannual report, which...
Ja’Mal Green, 8 Black aldermen take top ballot spots in city election
Chicago mayoral candidate Ja’Mal Green and eight Black aldermen on Tuesday, December 6, won the coveted top spots on the ballot for the city’s mayoral and aldermanic elections on February 28, 2023, hoping to boost their chances in a crowded field of candidates. During an open lottery at...
suburbanchicagoland.com
Demands continue for Lightfoot and Garcia to detail ties to FTX scandal
Demands continue for Lightfoot and Garcia to detail ties to FTX scandal. Paul Vallas calls on Chuy Garcia to return tainted funds and come clean about his relationship with indicted Crypto billionaire. Chicago Mayoral Candidate Paul Vallas on Wednesday called for Chuy Garcia to come clean about his relationship with...
thesouthlandjournal.com
Cook County Commissioner Donna Miller Applauds First Payments for Participants in Cook County Promise Guaranteed Income Pilot
Cook County Commissioner Donna Miller Applauds First Payments for Participants in Cook County Promise Guaranteed Income Pilot (Cook County, IL) — Today 6th District Cook County Commissioner Donna Miller issued a statement celebrating the distribution of the first payments for the Cook County Promise Guaranteed Income Pilot (Promise Pilot), which were released yesterday and will reach participants in the coming days.
2 dead, 2 injured after shooting outside high school on Chicago’s West Side
CHICAGO — Four people were shot at a high school Friday afternoon on the West Side of Chicago, according to the Chicago Police Department. The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. outside Benito Juarez High School in the 1900 block of South Laflin Street. According to the Chicago Police Department, two people are dead and two […]
fox32chicago.com
Purdue Northwest chancellor apologizes for commencement remarks, protest follows
CHICAGO - A civil rights advocate group has planned a protest following "racist remarks" made by Purdue Northwest chancellor Thomas Keon. Chancellor Keon spoke at the Purdue Northwest commencement ceremony on Dec. 10. When transitioning from a pervious speaker, Keon said he made an "unplanned, off-the-cuff response." Keon released an...
Chicago City Council approves $8 million for new high school
A controversial new high school is another step closer to reality after Chicago’s City Council approved $8 million in city funds for the $150 million project.Five progressive aldermen voted against the measure on Wednesday.The new high school on the Near South Side has faced opposition from school board members, elected officials, nearby residents, and community members who question the need for another high school as the district continues to hemorrhage students...
Man shot on expressway on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A man was wounded in a shooting on a Chicago expressway on Saturday. The man was heading southbound on I-57 around 4 p.m. near the South Halsted interchange when he was shot. He was shot in the back. Illinois State Police are asking anyone who was a witness...
