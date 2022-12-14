Read full article on original website
'Shawshank Redemption' Escape Attempt Recreated By Virginia Trespasser — Kind Of
cbs19news
Charlottesville Police Respond to Shooting
Police responded to a shooting at roughly 2:20 a.m. on 14th St. NW. Police say they found a male victim with a gunshot wound, and that person was taken to the hospital. Police say they will have more officers in the area as they investigate. There is no information about any arrests, or the condition of the victim. Stay with CBS19 News for updates as the story develops.
Three Charlottesville men sentenced to federal prison in connection to armed robberies
Three men were sentenced to federal prison earlier this week after they reportedly threatened two people at gunpoint while committing armed robberies in August 2021.
Lynchburg teen convicted of second armed robbery
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR)– A Lynchburg jury has convicted 18-year-old Keyon Da’Monta Petty for a second robbery that occurred on Feb. 16 on Bedford Avenue. According to the City of Lynchburg’s Commonwealth’s Attorney, Bethany Harrison, Petty was convicted of the following charges on Friday, Dec. 16:. use...
Schools in Virginia ask judge to nix bullying lawsuit over racist remark
VSP seeks public information on hit-and-run incident and assault in Augusta County
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police is asking for the public’s helping finding the person suspected of a hit-and-run and assault incident on Friday evening in Augusta County. In a statement released by VSP, the victim said he was driving east on Tinkling Springs Road around 7...
Lynchburg Police Department works to reduce violent crime, arrests 39 people
LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is working to reduce violent crime in the community with its newly announced crisis response team and partnerships. On Dec. 8, the LPD said they implemented an officer-led Violent Crime Response Team, also known as VCRT. Since VCRT was implemented, it has...
Drug, gang task force seizes 5,000 fentanyl pills in Culpeper County arrest
Drug task force nabs two for 5,000 doses of fentanyl and handgun possession charges
TheBlue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force hasconcluded a lengthy investigation with the arrest of two adults. On Thursday, Trevon D. Rector, 26, of Woodbridge and Dreanna L. Thomas, 19, no fixed address, were arrested by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force without incident along the 16000 block of Brandy Road in Culpeper County. As a result of the arrests, 500 grams (5000 pills) of pressed fentanyl pills was seized along with a handgun. The drugs seized have an approximate street value of $125,000. Rector was charged with one felony count of distribution of a schedule I/II drug, one felony count of possession with intent to distribute Schedule I/II...
Suspect in deadly Rockbridge County explosion accepts plea deal
BUENA VISTA, Va. – The suspect in a deadly explosion at a Rockbridge County gas station has accepted a plea deal. Philip Westmoreland pleaded guilty to an indictment of involuntary manslaughter on Thursday, and the judge took the case under advisement to be reduced to a misdemeanor with no jail. He’s been sentenced to two years of felony supervised probation.
Dovel in trouble again in Rapp Circuit Court
Out of jail less than a month following his multiple September 15 felony and misdemeanor convictions in Rappahannock County Circuit Court, Terry Morris Dovel found himself back behind bars on November 10, 2022 when Adult Probation and Parole District 39 in Harrisonburg issued a major violation report (MVR). Dovel, 23, and co-defendant Corey Allen Hanner both were found guilty of multiple breaking and enterings on the Woodville property of James William "Bill” Fletcher III back in May 2020. Judge Jeannette A. Irby sentenced Dovel to seven years in prison and 36 months in jail before suspending all but two years. She also placed him of three years of supervised probation. He...
Charlottesville: One wounded in early Sunday morning shooting on 14th Street NW
Charlottesville Police are offering only bare details about another shooting in the city, this one reported early Sunday morning on the 100 block of 14th Street NW. According to police, officers responded at 2:20 a.m. for a shots fired report. One male victim was transported to the University of Virginia...
Lynchburg Police Department welcomes 11 new officers
LYNCHBURG, Va. – While police departments continue to struggle with staffing shortages, Lynchburg PD hopes their newest officers can fill some of their gaps. One woman and 10 men took their oath to protect the Lynchburg community on Thursday. Below is a list of all 11 officers sworn in:
VIDEO: Albemarle High School fight plight, “Round 2”
Just a day after a large brawl at Albemarle High School was publicized by The Schilling Show, another fight has been captured on video. This time, the altercation was one-on-one and took place at around 1:45 PM. Several faculty members were engaged in disengaging the combatants. The culture of violence...
At least one Albemarle County classroom might now require masks
385 of our subscribers donate to help sustain local news. Can you help us get to 500? Join our year-end campaign today. A handful of disabled students in Virginia won the right to request that their schools require their peers and teachers wear masks — and one of those students is in Albemarle County.
Del. Ronnie Campbell’s wife announces campaign for his seat
Ellen Campbell has announced her campaign for her late husband’s seat, Virginia Delegate Ronnie Campbell. Ronnie passed away on Tuesday after his long fight with cancer and served as a delegate for almost three years. Del. Campbell represented the 24th District which covers Rockbridge and Bath counties, along with...
Santa Home Invasion: A Surprise
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Morgan in the Morning listeners nominated a local family to receive a surprise from Santa. The two grandmas who nominated the family took them to breakfast and then the show began. While the family was out there were about 30 minutes to decorate the house with a tree and presents donated by listeners.
Former UVA employees sue, claim they were fired for not having COVID-19 vaccine
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – A class-action lawsuit has been filed against the University of Virginia Health System for discriminatory COVID-19 policies and practices regarding religious groups and beliefs. On Dec. 13, the Founding Freedoms Law Center joined with the law firm of CrossCastle, PLLC filed the lawsuit in federal court,...
Car and camper overturn in Concord trapping driver inside
CONCORD, Va. (WFXR) — The Concord Volunteer Fire Department responded to an overturned SUV and camper with the driver still trapped inside on Friday morning. The Concord Volunteer Fire Department says in a Facebook post they were dispatched at 9:37 a.m. on Dec. 16. Firefighters say a medic unit was first to the scene and reported that it was a single-vehicle crash with the camper unstable. One patient was trapped with what they reported were minor injuries.
VIDEO: Violent hallway brawl at Albemarle County High School
Another day, another fight at Albemarle High School (AHS). While most such incidents are suppressed by Albemarle County Public Schools’ (ACPS) administration, occasionally, the truth gets out. This fight took place in the hallway of Albemarle County High School leading into the cafeteria, at approximately 12:55 PM on December...
