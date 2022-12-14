Out of jail less than a month following his multiple September 15 felony and misdemeanor convictions in Rappahannock County Circuit Court, Terry Morris Dovel found himself back behind bars on November 10, 2022 when Adult Probation and Parole District 39 in Harrisonburg issued a major violation report (MVR). Dovel, 23, and co-defendant Corey Allen Hanner both were found guilty of multiple breaking and enterings on the Woodville property of James William "Bill” Fletcher III back in May 2020. Judge Jeannette A. Irby sentenced Dovel to seven years in prison and 36 months in jail before suspending all but two years. She also placed him of three years of supervised probation. He...

RAPPAHANNOCK COUNTY, VA ・ 5 DAYS AGO