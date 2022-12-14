Smiles and laughs weren't hard to come by as several children at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw mall came to see a Santa that looked just like them."We've been there with white Santa already so why not explain to him how our culture works and how Black Santa is great to our community and great for us," said parent Akiana Henderson.Henderson and her best friend Ashley Johnson brought their sons to take a Christmas picture specifically with the Black Chris Kringle. For them and other parents, it's about diversity, representation and inclusion. It's been a tradition at the South Los Angeles mall...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO