PWMania

Backstage Update on Naomi’s WWE Status Following Sasha Banks’ Departure

Since leaving WWE RAW in May, Naomi and Sasha Banks have been absent from the world of professional wrestling. Banks’ future in wrestling has been the subject of numerous rumors; the most recent is that she reportedly negotiated her release from WWE over the summer and will appear at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 next month while also working additional dates for New Japan Pro Wrestling. Click here to learn more about Banks’ situation.
PWMania

Injury Scare Involving Ricochet Occurs During WWE SmackDown Taping

World Cup champion Ricochet lost to WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER on Friday’s WWE SmackDown on FOX with the championship on the line. In order to set up next week’s Miracle on 34th Street Fight between Ricochet and Braun Strowman vs. Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci, Imperium attacked Ricochet after the match until Braun Strowman saved him.
PWMania

Latest Backstage News on Mandy Rose’s WWE Release, Shawn Michaels’ Reaction to Content, More

Officials from WWE NXT reportedly met before Tuesday’s TV show to discuss Mandy Rose’s release. As PWMania.com previously reported, Rose was released by WWE this week, just hours after losing the NXT Women’s Title to Roxanne Perez in the NXT main event on Tuesday night, bringing her 413-day reign to an end. Rose was reportedly released by WWE because of the photos and videos she was posting to social membership platform FanTime, as officials felt they were in a difficult position due to the adult nature of the content, with the feeling that the content was outside the parameters of her WWE contract. The title change on Tuesday was a last-minute decision based on Rose’s release, rather than the original plan. You can read about Rose’s first post-release comments to fans, WWE’s prior knowledge of her FanTime domain, what Rose had been telling people in recent months about possibly getting in trouble for the content, and more by clicking here.
PWMania

Jimmy Korderas Criticizes One Aspect of AEW’s Trios Best of Seven Series

In their upcoming match in their best-of-seven series with Death Triangle for the AEW Trios Titles, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks take on Death Triangle. The December 21 Dynamite episode will feature a No Disqualification Match between the two teams. Falls Count Anywhere competition will take place in the sixth bout if necessary.
PWMania

AEW TV Partners Reportedly Did Not Want Chris Jericho Featured on ROH Final Battle

Claudio Castagnoli defeating Chris Jericho to win the ROH World Title was the main event of last Saturday’s ROH Final Battle pay-per-view. Sam Linksy, who is the Associate General Manager and Senior Vice President of Scripted Original programming for TNT, TBS, and truTV, along with other TBS officials, reportedly initially did not want Jericho to work the Final Battle show because he is one of AEW’s top performers.
PWMania

LA Knight Looks Back Favorably On His Run In WWE NXT

LA Knight recently joined USA Insider for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the WWE Superstar spoke about his run in NXT, winning the Million Dollar Championship and more. Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview. On competing for and winning the...
PWMania

Jon Moxley Nearly Lost His Ear During Match Airing Tonight on AEW Rampage

AEW backstage interviewer Renee Paquette is encouraging fans to watch tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage, which was taped from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas, on Wednesday night. Paquette revealed in a tweet that her husband, Jon Moxley, almost lost an ear in a match against Sammy Guevara...
GARLAND, TX
PWMania

WWE SmackDown Results – December 16, 2022

Kicking off this week’s Smackdown with we see The Bloodlines Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos & Sami Zayn pull up to the arena. Liv Morgan delivers a dropkick, followed by a back elbow. Tegan Nox tags in and delivers a running uppercut. Dakota Kai fires back with a Scorpion Kick, then tags in Iyo Sky. Nox delivers a modified facebuster, then tags in Morgan. They deliver a double suplex before Morgan delivers a snapmare and a basement dropkick. Morgan grabs a kendo stick from under the ring, but Nox stops her from using it. Damage CTRL takes advantage and attacks them, but Morgan & Nox fight back and toss them to the outside. Nox delivers a crossbody off the top rope that sends us to a break.
PWMania

Snoop Dogg’s WWE Title Belt Goes Missing While on Tour

Snoop Dogg is a well-known figure in the music industry and a big fan of WWE, as evidenced by his numerous appearances on the show over the years. He has an all-gold WWE Title belt that he wanted to display while on tour. However, the title has vanished. At the WrestleMania Launch Party at SoFi Stadium in August, Snoop received the golden WWE Title belt from Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch.
PWMania

Ethan Page Says He’s Pushing To Do More Commentary Work In AEW

“All Ego” Ethan Page recently spoke with Fightful for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the AEW star spoke about putting together great matches for the company, his producing work, his video blog and more. Featured below are some of the highlights from the...
PWMania

Alternate Footage of Top Dolla’s Failed Dive on WWE SmackDown (Video)

As PWMania.com previously reported “Top Dolla” AJ Francis says he’s fine after botching a suicide dive during Friday night’s WWE SmackDown on FOX. Hit Row defeated The Viking Raiders and Legado del Fantasma on SmackDown to become the new #1 contenders to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos on next week’s taped SmackDown.
PWMania

Pro Wrestling World Reacts To 2022 World Cup Tournament Finals

The pro wrestling world has chimed in to react to the news of Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, defeating France to win the World Cup Tournament after what many are calling the best World Cup Finals in history, which saw Messi lead to his team with two goals en route to a 4-2 final.
PWMania

Spoilers: AEW Dark Taping Results From 12/17/2022

On Saturday, AEW taped two sessions of their weekly Dark series at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida. Here are full spoilers, courtesy of F4Wonline.com:. Kenny Omega (w/ Michael Nakazawa) defeated Hagane Shinno. Angelico & Chaos Project defeated Jay Marti, Jarett Diaz & Richard Adonis. Post-match, Tony Schiavone interviewed the winning...
ORLANDO, FL
PWMania

Jim Cornette Shoots Wiliam Regal For Destroying His Credibility in AEW Segment

As PWMania.com previously reported, William Regal is leaving AEW and heading back to WWE to work with his son, Charlie Dempsey, in NXT. Regal recently defended his actions in the storyline about MJF defeating Jon Moxley for the AEW World Heavyweight Title. Regal stated in a backstage pre-recorded video interview that he was no longer required by the BCC and was attempting to teach them one more lesson. This was done to get him off the air.
PWMania

Dax Harwood Calls Most Recent FTR vs. The Briscoes Match As His “Masterpiece”

The double dog collar match between FTR and The Briscoes at ROH Final Battle 2022 was a masterpiece. “Top Guy” Dax Harwood thinks so. The FTR tag-team member took to Instagram this week and wrote about the recent tag-team showdown from the year-end Ring Of Honor pay-per-view as his “masterpiece.”
PWMania

Spoilers on Planned Matches and Segments for Next Week’s Taped WWE SmackDown

Due to the Christmas holiday, the December 23 WWE SmackDown on FOX is also being taped tonight in Chicago. Several matches and segments for next week’s WWE SmackDown have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. We will have full live spoilers shortly. * Promo with The Bloodline. * Undisputed...

