Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A stubborn tenant was given an insane amount of money to leave his rent-controlled apartmentAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Change is coming in Paid Family Leave: See if you are eligible for the weekly payment of $1,130 offered by officialsMark StarNew York City, NY
Home Energy Assistance Program has nearly $63 million for NY households: Apply to get your $1,126Mark StarNew York City, NY
Additional Social Security payment coming soon to eligible New YorkersR.A. HeimNew York City, NY
Five Great Steakhouses In New YorkWrld_FaymuzNew York City, NY
Related
fox5ny.com
NYC homelessness hits record number
NEW YORK - New York City’s homeless problem does not appear to be getting any better. According to the Coalition for the Homeless, the numbers have actually hit an all-time high. They claim the average number of people sleeping in a shelter every night climbed to nearly 66,000 in October.
fox5ny.com
Thousands of NYC nurses begin vote to authorize strike: 'We were the heroes'
NEW YORK - As many as 17,000 nurses from 12 different private hospitals across New York City could go on strike Jan. 1, 2023 over contract negotiations. The contract for thousands of nurses at a dozen private sector hospitals in the city, including Mount Sinai Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital and Maimonides Medical Center, is set to expire at the end of the year. The nurses are beginning to vote on whether to authorize a strike if a new agreement is not reached.
fox5ny.com
NYC anti-Semitic incidents nearly doubled in 2022: NYPD
NEW YORK - The NYPD has confirmed that there has been a major increase in anti-Semitic incidents across New York City in 2022. According to authorities, there have been 278 anti-Semitic incidents so far this year, compared to 182 last year, with 45 alone just this month, compared to 20 in November 2021.
fox5ny.com
Stabbings, slashings up across NYC: NYPD
NEW YORK - According to NYPD statistics, there has been an increase in stabbings and slashings over the last year in New York City. In 2021, police reported 70 murders carried out by a sharp object, but have reported 96 such murders so far in 2022. Meanwhile, arrests from stabbings...
fox5ny.com
NYC cannabis crackdown: Mayor promises enforcement through 'education'
NEW YORK - After New York legalized the sale of recreational marijuana, dozens if not hundreds of businesses around the city began openly selling cannabis products without a license. Indeed, the state's cannabis agency has only just recently started issuing licenses to applicants who have met a list of specific criteria.
fox5ny.com
Woman fatally stabbed inside Manhattan shelter
NEW YORK - A woman was fatally stabbed Friday night inside the Project Renewal New Providence Women's Shelter located at 225 E. 45th St. in Manhattan, the New York Police Department says. Police found the 27-year-old victim, identified as Victoria Goode, was stabbed multiple times at around 10 p.m. in...
The Jewish Press
NY Mayor Adams Tells ‘Woke’ Folks to ‘Leave’, City Needs Its Rich People
New York City Mayor Eric Adams had a strong message this week for the “woke” folks who have no problem with wealthy residents fleeing the city. “To continually attack high-income earners where 50 percent of our taxes are paid by two percent of New York . . . It blows my mind when I hear people say ‘Leave,’ Adams said during a news conference with Governor Kathy Hochul.
When Kathy Hochul has announced millions in funding, why do some immigrants look unhappy?
So many skyscrapers tell the story of New York City differently. Many of us think that it is the financial hub and one of the strongest and largest communities in the world. To some extent, it is true but let's not ignore the other side of the city.
fox5ny.com
NYPD warehouse fire could affect criminal cases
NEW YORK - More than 48 hours after flames destroyed a warehouse used by the NYPD to store vehicles and evidence from investigations, officials are monitoring the scene and questions are mounting about the fire's effect on the criminal justice process. The warehouse along on the Gowanus Canal in Red...
fox5ny.com
CDC recommends masking in 10 NY counties
NEW YORK - The CDC is recommending that people in ten counties across the New York metropolitan area wear masks when in public indoors or while riding public transportation. Most of New York City's suburbs, along with the city itself are currently rated in the "high" tier on the CDC's COVID-19 Community Level data tracker. "High" means that health officials recommend wearing a high-quality mask or respirator (e.g., N95) when indoors in public, and if you are at high risk of getting very sick, to consider avoiding non-essential indoor activities in public where you could be exposed.
Straphanger robbed by trio who cut his pockets on NYC subway: cops
A man was robbed at knifepoint by three goons who cut his pockets on a subway headed from Manhattan to Queens on Sunday morning, police said. The 29-year-old victim was on a No. 7 train near Junction Boulevard when he was approached by the trio, cops said. “Give me your money!” one of the robbers barked, according to cops. A suspect then pulled out a knife on the victim and cut both his front pants pockets, cops said. They grabbed his wallet, which contained $140 and credit cards, and his iPhone 12, according to police. The man wasn’t injured, police said. The victim remained on the train until Main Street and reported the incident to a token booth clerk there, cops said. Police said they are looking for video.
Bronx man shot to death by housemate over noise complaints
A man was shot to death over ongoing noise complaints outside the Bronx house he shared with his killer, police said Sunday. The 39-year-old victim was shot in the chest just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday outside the three-story multifamily home on Morgan Ave. near Arnow Ave. in Pelham Gardens, cops said. Medics rushed the victim to Jacobi Medical Center but he could not be saved. His name was not ...
fox5ny.com
2 women attack and rob Brooklyn bodega worker
NEW YORK - Two women are accused of attacking a Brooklyn bodega worker and then stealing around $1,500 in merchandise. The NYPD says it happened on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at the Bushwick Minimart on Bushwick Ave. Police say the women went in just before midnight and started grabbing items....
Homeless New Yorkers tell why they avoid shelters: The 'drama' is part of it
A homeless encampment in Lower Manhattan sits empty. As Mayor Eric Adams ramps up his plans to address rising homelessness, homeless New Yorkers explain why they’d rather live on streets instead of city shelters. [ more › ]
fox5ny.com
Scammers stealing benefits from SNAP recipients
NEW YORK - Thieves are using hidden skimming devices to steal SNAP benefits from unsuspecting U.S. residents. The federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, provides food assistance to people with low incomes. "We tried to purchase something, and it said that [the card] was used in a store in...
NYC Students Refuse To Leave Campus Building Until They’re Given All “A” Grades
Alexa Schwerha on December 16, 2022 NEW YORK, NY – As part of their list of demands, students at the private New York City arts school The New School (TNS) are occupying a campus building until instructors agree to give As for the semester. According to the Instagram account New School Occupied, the students occupied the TNS University Center on Dec. 8 in support of faculty on strike for higher wages and better healthcare. While the strike ended on December 10, the occupants published a new set of demands that day that included A’s for all students, the resignation of school The post NYC Students Refuse To Leave Campus Building Until They’re Given All “A” Grades appeared first on Shore News Network.
Kathy Hochul vetoes NYC helicopter limits, hiring ex-cons at casinos
Gov. Kathy Hochul vetoed legislation allowing ex-cons to work at casinos, as well as a bipartisan bill to ban tourist helicopters from Hudson River Park, where the Democrat occasionally flies at taxpayer expense. “Regulation of aircraft and airspace is primarily a federal responsibility, and federal lawsignificantly constrains the State’s ability to legislate in this area,” Hochul claimed in her veto statement while rejecting prospective limits on non-essential flights in the park. Ordinary New Yorkers could have sued companies whose aircraft create “unreasonable” clatter — a longstanding complaint of West Side residents buzzed by charter choppers — according to the legislative language. The...
NBC New York
NYC Firefighter, Married Dad of 2, Won't Survive Head Injury Suffered in Fall: Officials
A New York City firefighter and married father of two who was hurt in a training accident at his firehouse earlier this week will not survive his injuries -- and his family has opted to donate his organs, officials announced Friday. William Moon II, a 21-year FDNY veteran, fell about...
Gotham Gazette
Police Have Removed Over 1,300 'Emotionally Disturbed People’ from Transit in 2022; Where Did They Go?
In the first 11 months of the year, the NYPD removed 1,300 people suffering symptoms of mental illness from the city's transit system, often against their will. The city is unable or unwilling to say what happened to them next. "Dealing with people who have mental health illnesses must be...
norwoodnews.org
Fordham Manor: Search for Missing Woman, 39
The NYPD is seeking the public’s help locating a person reported missing on Friday, Dec. 16, who lives in Fordham Manor. It was reported to police that Esmeralda Tejada, 39, of 2609 Briggs Avenue, Bronx, NY was last seen on Thursday, Dec. 15, at approximately 8 a.m. inside her home. She is described as female, is around 5 feet, 4 inches tall, Hispanic, weighs around 180 pounds and has a heavy build. She was last seen wearing a red sweater, gray skirt and black sneakers.
Comments / 0