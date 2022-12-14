Read full article on original website
Political commentator Shabazz mulls Indy mayoral run
INDIANAPOLIS – A political commentator and analyst may enter the race for Indianapolis mayor. Abdul-Hakim Shabazz confirmed he is exploring running as a Republican candidate. He expected to have a final decision in the coming weeks. “I am looking at running and in the process of forming an exploratory...
Former Indianapolis Police Chief Joseph McAtee dies
INDIANAPOLIS — A former Marion County Sheriff and Indianapolis Police Chief has died. A longtime key figure in Central Indiana law enforcement, Joseph McAtee served as Chief of the Indianapolis Police Department in addition to county sheriff and constable throughout his long career. Last year, McAtee was honored by...
Chief Taylor gives IMPD a ‘B’ on its handling of homicide cases
INDIANAPOLIS — On a day when the numbers of homicides reached 221, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Chief Randal Taylor noted while the number is still large, it is an improvement. “We’re about 15% down, which is trending in the right direction,” said Taylor. The chief is correct,...
‘This Must Be the Place’; Indy woman named Indiana’s top new Airbnb host
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman’s cozy near east side rental has earned her Airbnb bragging rights. Thanks to her 1-bedroom 1-bath home in the Cottage Home neighborhood, Amy Lapka has been named the 2022 top new Airbnb host for the entire state of Indiana. “Welcome to our quirky...
DOCS: DoorDash driver shot while trying to deliver food in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — A male DoorDash driver was shot with a shotgun Sunday morning while trying to make a food delivery on Indy’s south side, records show. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called around 8:30 a.m. after a male suffering from a gunshot wound was checked into Community Hospital South.
IU warns students of ‘armed subject’ on campus
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana University put out an alert on Thursday evening warning students and staff of an “armed subject” on campus. IU said the subject had been sighted near 1200 N. Eagleson, in the area of several Greek houses. “If you are on campus, trust your...
Investigators unable to determine cause of large building fire in Columbus
Investigators unable to determine cause of large building fire in Columbus. Investigators unable to determine cause of large …. Investigators unable to determine cause of large building fire in Columbus. High School Basketball: December 16. Chris Widlic has high school basketball scores and highlights from across the state. Mom of...
Police investigating multiple overnight shootings in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police are investigating multiple shootings from overnight. According to IMPD, officers were dispatched around 1:30 a.m. Sunday to the 1000 block of N. Rural Street for a reported shooting. Officers located a person at the location. Aggravated Assault detectives responded to the scene. The victim was in stable condition, police said.
Nashville PD: Bomb threat caller tracked police on webcam, threatened to shoot officers
NASHVILLE, Ind. — A cryptic threat to 911 dispatch set off a massive police response in the heart of Brown County after a caller said they would blow up a restaurant and shoot police officers who responded to the scene. Around 3:30 p.m. Friday, police in Nashville, Indiana, said...
Spencer officer arrested, accused of removing drugs from police storage
OWEN COUNTY, Ind. — An Indiana State Police (ISP) special investigation resulted in the arrest of a Spencer police officer. The Owen County Prosecutor’s Office requested for ISP to investigate after there was suspicion of an officer removing items from secured storage. Sergeant James Bradley Deckard, 39, was...
‘What did you do daddy?’: Honduran man shot girlfriend in front of their child in Indy apartment
INDIANAPOLIS — A man from Honduras has been sentenced to over 50 years behind bars after he shot the mother of his child through her apartment door, all in front of their 7-year-old son. Marco Pachecho-Aleman, a 30-year-old man listed as a Honduran citizen, was found guilty of one...
Homicide declared after man found near Bargersville pond
BARGERSVILLE, Ind. — The man missing from Indianapolis who was found dead by a Bargersville pond has been declared a homicide victim. The Johnson County Coroner identified the man as 19-year-old Angel Luna from Indianapolis. Indiana State Police Missing Person Bulletin said Luna was reported missing out of Indianapolis on Nov. 22, 2022, the same day as his 19th birthday.
Indianapolis Black Firefighters Association gives back in a big way
INDIANAPOLIS — As we inch closer and closer to Christmas–a time where we often tend to get caught up in gifts and shopping–it can be important to remember that it’s truly better to give than to receive. One area group putting the reason back into the...
Flurries fly across Indiana!
INDIANAPOLIS – As the flurries fly, temperatures continue to drop!. With the thermometer dropping much cooler, the moisture we see in the short term will fall in the form of snow flurries and light pockets of snow showers. A chance to see flurries will be present through Saturday, although, most of us will stay dry!
Connersville felon who stole sheriff’s truck captured in Texas
UNION COUNTY, Ind. — A man who seemingly disappeared after escaping an arrest with the sheriff’s truck is now in Texas law enforcement custody. In November, Steven Lakes evaded police twice while they were trying to arrest him on several warrants for the battery of a public safety official and dealing methamphetamine. Court records show he is a convicted felon, having served jail time for previous crimes, including theft.
Police say person injured by pellet gun on Indy’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police are investigating after a person was injured Sunday morning on the east side in an incident involving a pellet gun. Officers responded to the 2100 block of N. Shadeland around 7 a.m., where they found a person had been shot with a pellet gun. Investigators believe the incident happened in the 5400 block of E. 16th Street.
Hendricks Co. police searching for missing Avon man
AVON, Ind. — The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an Avon man has been reported missing. Sheriff’s deputies have opened a missing person case into the disappearance of 56-year-old Donald K. Miller of Avon. Miller’s disappearance, authorities said, was reported on Thursday. Police provided...
Former MCSO jail deputy showed fake badge to get out of traffic stop, court docs say
MARION COUNTY, Ind. — Investigators are accusing a former Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy of impersonating a police officer during a traffic stop in November. A driver on I-465 called 911 to report a gray Dodge Charger flashing red and blue lights at him before pulling off onto the Emerson Avenue exit just before 3 p.m. on November 24. The caller told police the driver went even faster and wove in and out of traffic before pulling into a Speedway on S. Emerson.
1 dead after shooting on Indy’s far east side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person was killed in a shooting Friday afternoon. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 2100 block of Autumn Creek Drive shortly before 5 p.m. Friday. When they arrived, officers found a victim with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. The victim...
Flu deaths double again, could exceed peak inpatient capacity of COVID
INDIANAPOLIS— The number of reported flu-related deaths once again doubled in the span of a week, according to the Indiana Department of Health. Officials say 48 people have died from the flu so far this season. This is 24 more deaths than was reported the previous week. However, the deaths did not necessarily happen in the last week.
