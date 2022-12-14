ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
If the Vikings wanted to prove that they're for real, they're really not

There’s an old canard in sports: “You are what your record says you are.”. It’s frequently proven wrong, and it may have never been proven more wrong than it has been by the 2022 Minnesota Vikings. Coming into their Saturday game against the Indianapolis Colts, the Vikings had a 10-3 record with a minus-1 point differential. They had just set a franchise record (the team has been in existence since 1961) by allowing more than 400 yards in five straight games, and head coach Kevin O’Connell had raised legitimate questions about the defense run by Ed Donatell.
(Psycho) Analyzing the 2022 Vikings Defense

Where the Vikings defense is concerned, in our ongoing love affair with the Vikings, we’re becoming…defensive. We’ve reached the point in the season where we fans have questioned our relationship with our beloved, and challenged them to make us forget the checkered past by proving that they deserve our trust, by exceeding all of our previous expectations.
purplePTSD.com is, along with its partner VikingsTerritory.com, part of the largest local and independent Minnesota Vikings news/opinion/content source in the game!

