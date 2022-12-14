Read full article on original website
Former QB Chris Simms doesn't think Eagles' Jalen Hurts is much better than his backup Gardner Minshew
In his third NFL season, Jalen Hurts has emerged as an MVP candidate, helping catapult the Philadelphia Eagles to a 12-1 record, the best in the NFL. However, former quarterback and current NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms doesn't believe Hurts' value is at the level of the league's elite passers.
Watch: The moment Pat McAfee finds out the Vikings-Colts result
'Largest comeback in NFL history while we're calling the Vegas Bowl?!'
'Man, he just keeps catching it': The role of toughness in Vikings receivers' success
Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen explain why they try to show opponents that their big hits didn't matter
Kirk Cousins rocking Vikings jacket: 'My wife dresses me'
Kirk Cousins: International man of mystery.
If the Vikings wanted to prove that they're for real, they're really not
There’s an old canard in sports: “You are what your record says you are.”. It’s frequently proven wrong, and it may have never been proven more wrong than it has been by the 2022 Minnesota Vikings. Coming into their Saturday game against the Indianapolis Colts, the Vikings had a 10-3 record with a minus-1 point differential. They had just set a franchise record (the team has been in existence since 1961) by allowing more than 400 yards in five straight games, and head coach Kevin O’Connell had raised legitimate questions about the defense run by Ed Donatell.
Cowboys Clinch? How Seahawks Loss Changes Dallas Playoff Chase
The Dallas Cowboys in the NFL playoffs seems a foregone conclusion. The questions of how and when they will make it official linger.
Kirk Cousins has great reaction to learning Vikings set NFL record with comeback
The Minnesota Vikings on Saturday completed the biggest comeback in NFL history. Even Kirk Cousins was shocked by that fact. Cousins, along with the rest of the Vikings, played terribly to start their Week 15 game against the Indianapolis Colts. The Vikings fell behind 33-0 at halftime before coming back in the second half.
Stephen A. Smith Names The Scariest Team In The NFL
We're in the final four weeks of this 2022 NFL season and teams are making their push for the playoffs. For ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, one stands out as the scariest of them all. On Friday's edition of First Take, Smith made the case that the San Francisco 49ers are...
thecomeback.com
Baltimore Ravens make huge Lamar Jackson decision
The Baltimore Ravens have been impressive as of late, winning six of their last seven games despite the absence of star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who missed last week’s game with a knee injury. They will look to keep things rolling on Saturday in a division matchup against the Cleveland Browns, but they will need to do so without Jackson yet again.
There Are 3 NFL Games Today - Here's The Schedule
The college football bowl season kicked off this week and will be back in full swing on Saturday afternoon. However, today, college football will be going head-to-head with the NFL. That's right, there's a few NFL games on the slate on this Saturday. Three games, in fact, will unfold over...
Everyone Said The Same Thing About Minnesota Vikings Today
The Minnesota Vikings are currently second in the NFC with a 10-3 record. While their record is one of the best in the league, some fans aren't too sold on them as a Super Bowl contender. Those doubts are at an all-time high early in this afternoon's matchup against the...
How Much Money Stefon Diggs + Josh Allen Make in Buffalo Endorsements
How much money do Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen make from endorsements? Whether they represent national or local brands, there is a rigorous vetting process that both go through. Diggs and Allen make sure that they are partnering with brands that align with their values. Here is how much money...
Clay Matthews wants one special NFL job
Over the past few years, the NFL’s roughing the passer penalty has become one of the most controversial calls in the game with several high-profile decisions igniting quite a heated debate about how the penalty is enforced. And one former NFL pass-rushing great has a way to fix it – allow him to make all Read more... The post Clay Matthews wants one special NFL job appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Steelers' Marcus Allen commits head-scratching penalty vs. Panthers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Marcus Allen received a penalty during the fourth quarter of the team's win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.
Nick Bosa and the 49ers the Latest Victims of the NFL's Horrible Roughing the Passer Calls
VIDEO: 49ers screwed by horrible roughing the passer call on Nick Bosa.
Detroit Lions’ playoff chances just got better
Will the Detroit Lions run the table and end up finding their way into the 2022 NFL Playoffs? After winning five of their past six games, that seems like a real possibility, as the Lions have (on paper) a manageable schedule down the stretch. That being said, even if the Lions were to win out, they are still going to need some help from at least a couple of other teams. Well, the Detroit Lions’ playoff chances just got better as they got some help on Thursday Night Football.
Kirk Cousins Tells Us How Vikings Pulled Off Biggest Comeback in NFL History
You may be surprised to hear what the quarterback thought to himself about what was being said in the locker room.
Matt Rhule lands transfer quarterback at Nebraska
Matt Rhule is bringing in a new quarterback to try and kickstart his rebuild of the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Former Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims announced Saturday that he is transferring to Nebraska, where he will presumably be in line to start. GBR🌽 #GiveEmGame pic.twitter.com/NZZcnF7iq7 — Jeff Sims (@JeffSims_10) December 18, 2022 Sims is regarded as... The post Matt Rhule lands transfer quarterback at Nebraska appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
(Psycho) Analyzing the 2022 Vikings Defense
Where the Vikings defense is concerned, in our ongoing love affair with the Vikings, we’re becoming…defensive. We’ve reached the point in the season where we fans have questioned our relationship with our beloved, and challenged them to make us forget the checkered past by proving that they deserve our trust, by exceeding all of our previous expectations.
Refs Robbed Vikings DB Chandon Sullivan of Two Touchdowns Against Colts
One looked like a bad call. One was unequivocally an awful call.
