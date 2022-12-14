Cardinals GM Steve Keim reportedly taking indefinite leave of absence from team due to health issues

Read full article on original website
NFL Winners and Losers: This is not a drill, Trevor Lawrence has arrived as a star
The Dallas Cowboys are perfectly capable of winning a Super Bowl. If they don't have the best defense in the league, it's on a short list. And on Sunday, the Cowboys had no clue what to do with Trevor Lawrence. When it looked like the Cowboys finally got the one play they needed, knocking loose the ball from Lawrence at the end of a nice run and recovering the fumble with less than two minutes to go in regulation, they had to feel like they escaped. Then Dallas' offense couldn't get a first down. When the Cowboys punted, it felt inevitable that Lawrence would drive the Jacksonville Jaguars down for at least at tie.
Jaguars deny Cowboys playoff berth with walk-off pick-six in overtime to cap rally
Dak Prescott was bemused, his tone even playful when he shared the remark with a handful of reporters Thursday. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback was discussing his uncharacteristic recent interception trend. He took accountability, at times for his risky decisions and at times for the improved communication he could hammer with his receivers.
Browns shut down a Ravens team desperately missing Lamar Jackson
Saturday’s matchup in Cleveland is a perfect example of why the Baltimore Ravens need to pay Lamar Jackson. Deshaun Watson and the Browns rolled over a Ravens offense that couldn’t do much outside of handing the ball off to J.K. Dobbins. The Browns picked up a 13-3 win, which technically keeps their playoff hopes alive.
Chiefs clinch AFC West on dramatic, walk-off touchdown by Jerick McKinnon in overtime vs. Texans
The Kansas City Chiefs had a golden opportunity ahead of them Sunday. With a win over the lowly, one-win Houston Texans, the Chiefs could clinch the AFC West for the seventh straight season with a win. Kansas City eventually got there, but it was a much harder feat than anyone expected.
Mitch Trubisky to start for Steelers vs. Panthers with Kenny Pickett out in concussion protocol
Mitch Trubisky will start for the Pittsburgh Steelers once again. Trubisky will replace Kenny Pickett on Sunday for the Steelers’ game against the Carolina Panthers, the team announced on Saturday. Pickett went down with a concussion last week, and is still in protocols. He was officially downgraded to out...
NFL Week 15 late games live tracker: Tom Brady, Bucs face tough test against Bengals
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have looked like a shadow of themselves compared to past seasons, and now in NFL Week 15 they face the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals, who appear to be getting hot at the right time. Will the Bucs take another step toward an...
Josh Allen makes huge 4th quarter plays and Bills clinch playoff spot with win over Dolphins
There aren't many quarterbacks who can make plays like Josh Allen. Sometimes, like a touchdown pass as he let eight seconds melt off the clock to end the half, aren't ones you'd advise. Others, like clutch throws through a snowstorm in the fourth quarter, are hard to believe. Allen saved...
Vikings mount biggest comeback in NFL history, clinch NFC North after falling behind 33 points
The Minnesota Vikings rallied from 33 points down to beat the Indianapolis Colts 39-36 in overtime and clinched the NFC North in doing so. A massive fourth quarter for the Vikings sent it to overtime. Led by Jeff Saturday, the Colts had lost six of their last seven games and...
Dansby Swanson cashes in on career year, signs deal with Cubs
Dansby Swanson put his best foot forward heading into free agency. He turned in the best season of his career in his walk season and was rewarded for it Saturday as he signed a deal with the Chicago Cubs, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. Specifics of that deal are not...
