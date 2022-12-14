Read full article on original website
nodq.com
Update on Matt Riddle allegedly being written off WWE television due to a failed drug test
As previously noted, Matt Riddle was allegedly written off WWE television due to a failed drug test and that’s why an injury angle took place during the December 5th 2022 edition of WWE RAW. In an update, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com was able to confirm that Riddle’s angle with...
ringsidenews.com
Brock Lesnar Once Broke Into Sable’s Home When They Were Having Relationship Issues
Brock Lesnar is one of the most dominating forces in WWE history. He is also the only person to win the WWE and UFC Heavyweight Championship, which is a testament to how much of a legitimate badass Brock Lesnar truly is. That being said, when he wants something, the Beast Incarnate gets it, including Sable.
ringsidenews.com
Mandy Rose Increases Premium Content Subscription Price After WWE Release
Mandy Rose’s growth since her debut in WWE was a long-term thing, as she truly found herself in NXT, becoming a record-setting NXT Women’s Champion. Rose wanted respect for her name and she certainly got that, for the most part. Mandy Rose was fired by WWE recently and it ended up infuriating fans. Now that she is no longer part of WWE, Rose has increased the price of her subscription service.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jon Moxley Apparently Almost Loses His Ear on Tonight’s AEW Rampage
Jon Moxley apparently suffers an ear injury on tonight’s taped AEW Rampage. Moxley will wrestle Sammy Guevara in tonight’s Rampage opener. Renee Paquette took to Twitter to plug the match and noted how her husband almost lost his ear. “Since I had to live through the trauma, I...
PWMania
Injury Scare Involving Ricochet Occurs During WWE SmackDown Taping
World Cup champion Ricochet lost to WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER on Friday’s WWE SmackDown on FOX with the championship on the line. In order to set up next week’s Miracle on 34th Street Fight between Ricochet and Braun Strowman vs. Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci, Imperium attacked Ricochet after the match until Braun Strowman saved him.
webisjericho.com
Naomi Reportedly “Has To Make A Decision”
WWE suspended both Naomi and Sasha Banks after they walked out on the promotion due to being unhappy with their creative during the May 15th episode of Raw. And while there is likely much more to the situation than simply feeling their tag team was underutilized, as neither has commented yet, many questions remain unanswered. However, with Banks set to work for New Japan, fans have been wondering what the future holds for Naomi, with Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reporting that she “has to make a decision” regarding her career.
ComicBook
WWE: New Name Pitched to Dethrone Roman Reigns of the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship
Roman Reigns has successfully defended his world championship 25 times since first winning the Universal Championship in August 2020. Since then he has merged the title with the WWE Championship to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and has taken down the likes of John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre, Goldberg and Edge. The big theory going into 2023 is that he'll drop one of the titles at some point and that either Cody Rhodes or Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson (or both) will challenge him at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.
PWMania
Latest Backstage News on Mandy Rose’s WWE Release, Shawn Michaels’ Reaction to Content, More
Officials from WWE NXT reportedly met before Tuesday’s TV show to discuss Mandy Rose’s release. As PWMania.com previously reported, Rose was released by WWE this week, just hours after losing the NXT Women’s Title to Roxanne Perez in the NXT main event on Tuesday night, bringing her 413-day reign to an end. Rose was reportedly released by WWE because of the photos and videos she was posting to social membership platform FanTime, as officials felt they were in a difficult position due to the adult nature of the content, with the feeling that the content was outside the parameters of her WWE contract. The title change on Tuesday was a last-minute decision based on Rose’s release, rather than the original plan. You can read about Rose’s first post-release comments to fans, WWE’s prior knowledge of her FanTime domain, what Rose had been telling people in recent months about possibly getting in trouble for the content, and more by clicking here.
PWMania
Dolph Ziggler Reveals Outlandish Outfit WWE Told Him To Never Wear Again
Dolph Ziggler recently appeared as a guest on The Archive of B-Sox program for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE. During the discussion, the WWE Superstar spoke about wearing some outlandish outfits in WWE, as well as one time he was told not to wear a certain outfit ever again.
ringsidenews.com
Raquel Rodriguez’s Injury On WWE SmackDown Is Not Legitimate
Raquel Rodriguez has proven herself to become one of the rising stars of WWE’s women’s division on the main roster. She has been wrestling on SmackDown for a while and has been reportedly dealing with an injury. However, it seems like Rodriguez’s injury is only work. Raquel...
nodq.com
Numerous wrestlers reportedly declined to participate in Vince McMahon documentary
Vice TV’s The Nine Lives Of Vince McMahon documentary aired on Tuesday night and drew a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demo with 95,000 total viewers. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, who was interviewed for the documentary, noted that numerous wrestlers turned down interview requests. Via Meltzer, here is the...
PWMania
Ethan Page Says He’s Pushing To Do More Commentary Work In AEW
“All Ego” Ethan Page recently spoke with Fightful for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the AEW star spoke about putting together great matches for the company, his producing work, his video blog and more. Featured below are some of the highlights from the...
PWMania
Snoop Dogg’s WWE Title Belt Goes Missing While on Tour
Snoop Dogg is a well-known figure in the music industry and a big fan of WWE, as evidenced by his numerous appearances on the show over the years. He has an all-gold WWE Title belt that he wanted to display while on tour. However, the title has vanished. At the WrestleMania Launch Party at SoFi Stadium in August, Snoop received the golden WWE Title belt from Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch.
wrestleview.com
Former WWE and EVOLVE star reportedly set to make IMPACT Wresting debut
According to PWInsider, former WWE NXT and EVOLVE star Anthony Greene is set to make his debut with IMPACT Wrestling “shortly.”. The report notes that Greene worked several matches at last weekends IMPACT Wrestling television tapings, which took place at the Charles Dodge Center in Pembroke Pines, FL. Furthermore, PWInsider says Green will begin showing up on IMPACT TV in the weeks to come.
PWMania
WWE Holiday Tour Supershow Results From Moline, IL 12/17/2022
The following results are from Saturday’s WWE Holiday Tour Supershow live event at the Vibrant Arena at the Mark in Moline, Illinois. * Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, and Mia Yim defeated Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and Rhea Ripley. * Madcap Moss & Emma defeated Karrion Kross & Scarlett. *...
Bobby Green fell victim to the volatile nature of the fight game with his knockout loss to Drew Dober at UFC Fight Night 216. After putting on a strong performance in the first round of the lightweight bout on Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Green (29-14-1 MMA, 10-9-1 UFC) appeared to be well on his way to victory. But then Dober (26-11 MMA, 12-7 UFC) turned the tide in the second, putting the pressure on and landing a massive left hand that connected on the button for the stunning knockout.
PWMania
Spoilers: AEW Dark Taping Results From 12/17/2022
On Saturday, AEW taped two sessions of their weekly Dark series at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida. Here are full spoilers, courtesy of F4Wonline.com:. Kenny Omega (w/ Michael Nakazawa) defeated Hagane Shinno. Angelico & Chaos Project defeated Jay Marti, Jarett Diaz & Richard Adonis. Post-match, Tony Schiavone interviewed the winning...
wrestlinginc.com
Jon Moxley Returning To Independent Promotion
It looks as though former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will make a return to independent wrestling in the months to come. Following the signing of a new contract with AEW in October, the word going around was that Moxley would take far fewer independent dates than he had in the past. Since then, Moxley hasn't appeared for promotions like GCW. However, that is set to change in February, with Moxley advertised for DEFY Wrestling's YEAR6 anniversary show.
PWMania
AEW TV Partners Reportedly Did Not Want Chris Jericho Featured on ROH Final Battle
Claudio Castagnoli defeating Chris Jericho to win the ROH World Title was the main event of last Saturday’s ROH Final Battle pay-per-view. Sam Linksy, who is the Associate General Manager and Senior Vice President of Scripted Original programming for TNT, TBS, and truTV, along with other TBS officials, reportedly initially did not want Jericho to work the Final Battle show because he is one of AEW’s top performers.
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Results – December 16, 2022
Kicking off this week’s Smackdown with we see The Bloodlines Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos & Sami Zayn pull up to the arena. Liv Morgan delivers a dropkick, followed by a back elbow. Tegan Nox tags in and delivers a running uppercut. Dakota Kai fires back with a Scorpion Kick, then tags in Iyo Sky. Nox delivers a modified facebuster, then tags in Morgan. They deliver a double suplex before Morgan delivers a snapmare and a basement dropkick. Morgan grabs a kendo stick from under the ring, but Nox stops her from using it. Damage CTRL takes advantage and attacks them, but Morgan & Nox fight back and toss them to the outside. Nox delivers a crossbody off the top rope that sends us to a break.
