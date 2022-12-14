ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police arrest man suspected in Ocean Beach assault

By Sir Milo Loftin
 3 days ago

SAN DIEGO — One person has been arrested on suspicion of a November attack outside a popular Ocean Beach restaurant , the San Diego Police Department announced Wednesday.

The attack happened on November 18 outside Hodad’s on Newport Avenue in Ocean Beach.

Surveillance video of the incident shows a group of men tackle and punch a man on the sidewalk in front of the restaurant.

Dajour Hardaway, 24, was located Sunday and arrested by Murrieta Police Department, who notified SDPD of his location, Lt. Adam Sharki said in a news release.

Detectives with SDPD took custody of Hardaway and he was booked into the San Diego Central jail on suspicion of felony assault charges related to the attack, Sharki said.

Investigations are ongoing for three other people who have been identified as suspects in the attack, according to police.

