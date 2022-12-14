ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Central Illinois Proud

Suspect arrested after man shot in hand during fight

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One man has been arrested after firing one round at another man during an argument Thursday morning, according to the Peoria Police Department. Officers reported to the 700 block of W. Joan Court just after 11:30 a.m. on Thursday and located an adult man who had a gunshot wound to his hand. The victim identified the shooter as 63-year-old Charles E. Jackson, with whom the victim had been arguing.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Wednesday night carjacking suspect arrested Thursday

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police say the person identified in connection with a Wednesday night carjacking has been arrested. Spokesperson Semone Roth says 24-year-old Patrick W. Meyer was identified and arrested Thursday on preliminary charges of aggravated vehicular hijacking and aggravated battery with a firearm. Police were called...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Man arrested for shooting and carjacking

PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police say they have a man in custody for an alleged shooting and carjacking at a busy East Bluff area gas station. Peoria Police say Patrick Meyer, 24, was arrested Thursday and is facing charges of Aggravated Vehicular Hijacking and Aggravated Battery with a Firearm.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Man arrested for weapons offenses after Thursday shooting leaves man with hand injury

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police are identifying a man arrested after a shooting left another man with a minor hand injury. Peoria Police spokesperson Semone Roth says 63-year-old Charles E. Jackson was arrested on preliminary charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and reckless conduct.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

One hospitalized after stolen car crashes into home

PEORIA (25 News Now) - One person is hospitalized after a stolen car crashed into a Peoria home over the weekend. In a statement from a Peoria Police spokesperson, officers were dispatched to South Oregon around 3:40 p.m. Saturday on a call of a vehicle hitting a house. The vehicle was reported stolen on December 13. The crash occurred after the vehicle traveled off the roadway eastbound at the intersection of Ann and Oregon. Witnesses told police they saw three male suspects exit the vehicle and flee. Officers conducted a search, and were unable to track the suspects.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Early morning fire in Peoria believed to be arson

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria firefighters and paramedics responded to a house fire on the city’s South Side around 6:30 Sunday morning. Upon arrival, first responders found fire coming from the side window of the house in the 1000 block of S. Greenlawn Ave. They were able to enter through the back of the house and extinguish the fire in around 20 minutes, preventing the spread to neighboring houses.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Sunday morning fire in South Peoria deemed arson

PEORIA, Ill. – A home in South Peoria was intentionally set on fire Sunday morning. That’s according to Peoria firefighters, who were called to the home on South Greenlawn, inbetween Antionette and Marquette just after 6:30 a.m. Crews say when they arrived they saw flames shooting out of...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

One arrested, one injured following shooting

PEORIA, Ill. – One person is believed to be in custody after late-morning shooting in Central Peoria. Peoria Police say the shooting was reported around 11:30 Thursday morning on West Joan Court near Sheridan Road. 25 News reports witnesses believe two men were fighting before shots rang out. Police...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

One arrested after late morning shooting in Peoria

PEORIA (25 News Now) - One person is injured, and another is in custody after a late morning shooting in Peoria. Peoria Police Spokeswoman Semone Roth says officers were called to the 700 block of West Joan Court just after 11:30 AM Thursday, regarding shots fired. Witnesses told police two...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Woman charged with attempted murder apprehended

WOODFORD, Ill. (WMBD)– Gabrielle Strudivant was arrested Friday for a charge of attempted murder. According to a Woodford Sheriff press release, The United States Marshal Fugitive Task Force apprehended her in the Springfield area. On Dec. 4 at approximately 4:21 a.m., Woodford dispatch received a call from Kappa Men’s...
WOODFORD COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Man arrested for thefts of guns, tools in Fulton County

FULTON COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A Cuba, IL man has been arrested in connection with two residential burglaries in November, according to the Fulton County Sheriff’s office. Michael Barker, 48, was arrested on Saturday, Dec. 10 in Cuba after Fulton County Detectives determined he was the suspect in two November burglaries.
FULTON COUNTY, IL
25newsnow.com

Peoria man shot during carjacking

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man is in serious condition after being shot during a carjacking on Wednesday. Around 9:33 p.m. Peoria Police were responding a 5 round Shot Spotter alert near the 1900 block of N. Knoxville when they were informed by dispatch that an adult male had been shot at the location.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Man shot Wednesday night in Peoria carjacking

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man was shot during a carjacking Wednesday night after carjacking in Peoria. Peoria Police were called about 9:30 p.m. to the 1900 block of North Knoxville at East Nebraska after five shots were fired in the area. Police said the adult male suffered serious...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Woman wanted for Attempted Murder in Woodford County arrested

EUREKA, Ill. – A woman who has been wanted on charges of Attempted Murder stemming from an incident earlier this month in Woodford County has been arrested. Woodford County Sheriffs Department officials say Gabrielle Sturdivant, 21, was arrested Friday in Springfield by U.S. Marshals. It’s not clear if she is being brought back to Woodford County.
WOODFORD COUNTY, IL
25newsnow.com

Police: Driver suffered seizure before hitting apartment building porch

UPDATE 4:03 P.M. - Peoria Police spokesperson Semone Roth says the driver of a vehicle suffered a seizure before driving into the porch of an apartment building. Roth says damage to the building was very minor and the driver didn’t suffer any injuries from the impact. PEORIA (25 News...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Woman arrested for battery inside Knox County Sheriff’s office

KNOX COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A Galesburg woman has been arrested after a violent incident that occurred in the lobby of the Knox County Sheriff’s Department on Thursday. Deputies responded to a report of a fight in the building’s lobby on Thursday, Dec. 15. A male and female victim had been battered, and the female suspect fled before deputies arrived.
KNOX COUNTY, IL
1470 WMBD

Man arrested for two Fulton County burglaries

LEWISTOWN, Ill. – Authorities in Fulton County say they’ve arrested man allegedly responsible for at least a pair of burglaries more than a month ago. The Fulton County Sheriffs Department says Michael Barker, 48 of Cuba, is facing two counts of Residential Burglary and one other count of Burglary after his arrest on December 10.
FULTON COUNTY, IL
1470 WMBD

Two indicted by grand jury for stealing catalytic converters

PEORIA, Ill. – One of two men accused of taking catalytic converters off vehicles in a car dealership lot is pleading not guilty. Derrick Kline, 30, made the plea in court Thursday, after a grand jury Tuesday charged him with two counts of Possession of Stolen Motor Vehicle Parts. He and Charles Foster, 44, allegedly went to the Uftring Weston lot on War Memorial Drive November 28th and cut the parts off several vehicles.
PEORIA, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy