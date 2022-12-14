Read full article on original website
Central Illinois Proud
Suspect arrested after man shot in hand during fight
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One man has been arrested after firing one round at another man during an argument Thursday morning, according to the Peoria Police Department. Officers reported to the 700 block of W. Joan Court just after 11:30 a.m. on Thursday and located an adult man who had a gunshot wound to his hand. The victim identified the shooter as 63-year-old Charles E. Jackson, with whom the victim had been arguing.
25newsnow.com
2 juveniles charged as adults for theft of 25 guns from Bloomington business
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Two juveniles are being tried as adults for allegedly stealing 25 guns from a Bloomington sporting goods store in December of last year, with one of the stolen firearms being used to shoot a 13-year-old boy in Peoria. Earlier this week, 14-year-old Antwan Freeman appeared...
1470 WMBD
One hospitalized after stolen car crashes into home
PEORIA (25 News Now) - One person is hospitalized after a stolen car crashed into a Peoria home over the weekend. In a statement from a Peoria Police spokesperson, officers were dispatched to South Oregon around 3:40 p.m. Saturday on a call of a vehicle hitting a house. The vehicle was reported stolen on December 13. The crash occurred after the vehicle traveled off the roadway eastbound at the intersection of Ann and Oregon. Witnesses told police they saw three male suspects exit the vehicle and flee. Officers conducted a search, and were unable to track the suspects.
25newsnow.com
1470 WMBD
Former Atlanta Police Officer Indicted for Murder in 2019 Shooting of Suspect Hiding in Closet
A Georgia grand jury has indicted a now-retired Atlanta police officer on murder charges after the officer shot and killed a man in 2019 who was hiding in a closet after running away from a fugitive task force. Sung Kim was indicted for felony murder, involuntary manslaughter and other charges...
1470 WMBD
Woman charged with attempted murder apprehended
WOODFORD, Ill. (WMBD)– Gabrielle Strudivant was arrested Friday for a charge of attempted murder. According to a Woodford Sheriff press release, The United States Marshal Fugitive Task Force apprehended her in the Springfield area. On Dec. 4 at approximately 4:21 a.m., Woodford dispatch received a call from Kappa Men’s...
Central Illinois Proud
Man arrested for thefts of guns, tools in Fulton County
FULTON COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A Cuba, IL man has been arrested in connection with two residential burglaries in November, according to the Fulton County Sheriff’s office. Michael Barker, 48, was arrested on Saturday, Dec. 10 in Cuba after Fulton County Detectives determined he was the suspect in two November burglaries.
25newsnow.com
Police: Driver suffered seizure before hitting apartment building porch
UPDATE 4:03 P.M. - Peoria Police spokesperson Semone Roth says the driver of a vehicle suffered a seizure before driving into the porch of an apartment building. Roth says damage to the building was very minor and the driver didn’t suffer any injuries from the impact. PEORIA (25 News...
Central Illinois Proud
Woman arrested for battery inside Knox County Sheriff’s office
KNOX COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A Galesburg woman has been arrested after a violent incident that occurred in the lobby of the Knox County Sheriff’s Department on Thursday. Deputies responded to a report of a fight in the building’s lobby on Thursday, Dec. 15. A male and female victim had been battered, and the female suspect fled before deputies arrived.
1470 WMBD
Two indicted by grand jury for stealing catalytic converters
PEORIA, Ill. – One of two men accused of taking catalytic converters off vehicles in a car dealership lot is pleading not guilty. Derrick Kline, 30, made the plea in court Thursday, after a grand jury Tuesday charged him with two counts of Possession of Stolen Motor Vehicle Parts. He and Charles Foster, 44, allegedly went to the Uftring Weston lot on War Memorial Drive November 28th and cut the parts off several vehicles.
