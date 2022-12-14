Read full article on original website
New York Mills annual Christmas on Main Street Friday
NEW YORK MILLS, N.Y. -- New York Mills is hosting their annual Christmas on Main Street, Friday from 6-8 p.m. The event will kick off with a bonfire at 6 p.m. followed by a parade of lights and finally the lighting of the village Christmas Tree at the Optimist Club.
Residents find the joy in snow, a Snowman collection has begun
UTICA, N.Y. -- Although this massive snow dump has been a pain for locals, making for messy, dangerous roads, cold temperatures and lots of shoveling, some residents found the joy in the cold stuff and built snowmen!. Santa would be pleased at everyone's efforts in finding the joy instead of...
Community comes together during winter storm, helping each other out
UTICA, N.Y. -- It may feel a little silly going out to shovel your driveway multiple times throughout the day because it just fills back up, but it does make things easier in the long run. NEWSChannel 2 caught up with some residents doing just that Friday. They say the...
Local family helps give back to children in need this holiday season
ROME, N.Y. -- Christmas gifts will be handed out on Dec 17 at the Jervis Library in Rome to children and families in need, thanks to one generous local family. Angeline Hildenbrandt along with her children, sister and mother run a Christmas site called 'I believe in Santa 315,' which is used to make the project happen.
Setting reasonable expectations for the holidays
UTICA, NY (WKTV) - The countdown is on and it's crunch time for holiday season. People may find themselves overwhelmed with the schedules, the parties, getting gifts, having the time to get it all done and having the money or resources to do it all. The good news is that...
Utica DPW employees hard at work during snow fall
UTICA, N.Y. -- All 47 workers of the Utica DPW Garage are hard at work during this snow event. NEWSChannel 2 is told there is a skeleton plow crew on as of 5 p.m. to let workers get some sleep, but they'll be back to all hands-on deck soon. A...
Turning Stone's Gingerbread Village featured in Forbes top 10 gingerbread displays list
Verona, N.Y. -- Forbes Travel Guide recently featured its '10 Incredible Hotel Gingerbread Displays' and the Turning Stone in Verona made the list. Turning Stone’s Gingerbread Village was featured alongside others, some from the most prestigious hotels in the country including the Waldorf Astoria in Chicago and the Ritz-Carlton in both New Orleans and Orlando.
Plow ends up in the ditch in Deerfield
DEERFIELD, NY (WKTV) - Friday morning as the heavier round of snow started to fall, a plow truck slid off Walker Road in Deerfield and into a ditch. This happened before 10 a.m. The roads are clearly so slippery that even plow trucks are having trouble.
Utica Rotary Club raised $3,000 for 'Sleep in Heavenly Peace'
UTICA, N.Y. -- The Rotary Club of Utica’s Gift Auction had a great turnout, raising $3,000 that will benefit 'Sleep in Heavenly Peace.'. The 30 wrapped auction items were donated by Rotarians and friends of the club. Over 50 club members and friends came to support the event. The...
New Hartford man has a heart for the homeless
Felix LaBella, of New Hartford, could just write a check or contribute money toward his passion for helping the homeless. And he does. But he longs to give an even more precious commodity: his time. "I'm gonna bring chafers and warmers. I'm gonna have about 10 people serve them. We're...
Power outages happening due to heavy snow
UTICA, N.Y. -- In addition to slick roadways, power outages are happening as well. The snow is so heavy it's pulling power lines down. A reminder to the public to never touch a downed line, it could be live! Between National Grid and NYSEG, as of 5 p.m. these are the reported outage numbers.
Almost $500,000 in grants to benefit local artists and organizations
UTICA, N.Y. -- Assemblywoman, Marianne Buttenschon announced that she was able to get $482,500 in grants which will be awarded to 10 organizations and artists in Utica. The grants come from the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA). The 10 organizations that will receive funds are:. ● $79,500...
Whitesboro building collapses due to heavy snow
WHITESBORO, N.Y. -- A building in Whitesboro has collapsed due to the weight of all the heavy snow that came in Friday. BottleDrop Redemption Center located on Oriskany Boulevard fell in around 4:15 p.m. The Whitesboro Fire Chief, George Massarotti, tells NEWSChannel 2 that no one was there at the...
Ground broken on new medical facility
Utica, N.Y.-- In the shadow of the New Wynn Hospital, ground was broken on a new 94,000 square foot medical facility. 28,000 feet of the three story building will be home to CNY Cardiology with the rest being occupied by Mohawk Valley Health System. The MVHS portion of the site will be home to an ambulatory surgery center, radiology and a lab service center. MVHS physician practices that require access to the Wynn Hospital will also be located in the building. CUB Board chairman Dr. Michael Kelberman says there is a large amount of excitement around the facility.
56-year-old Barneveld man arrested following domestic incident
TOWN OF FLOYD, N.Y. -- Michael G. Newland, 56, of Barneveld was arrested following a domestic incident on Dec. 13. The investigation prompted police to arrest and charge Newland with Criminal Contempt and stalking. Newland was transported to the Kurt B. Wyman Law Enforcement Building for processing and held at...
City of Utica Democratic Committee seeking candidates
UTICA, NY (WKTV) - The City of Utica Democratic committee is looking for candidates for Mayor, President of the common council, City of Utica Court Judge and also. Councilperson at large (3 positions) Councilperson District 3 (South Utica) Councilperson District 6 (North Utica) Interested candidates may email a letter of...
Town of Eaton Supervisor passes away
TOWN OF EATON, N.Y. -- The Town of Eaton Supervisor, Clifford Moses, has passed away. “Cliff put everything he had into serving his community, whether that was as an educator or as Town Supervisor. He was a dear friend and colleague. My thoughts and prayers go out to his wife Nancy and the entire Moses family. We are all mourning the loss of a great man,” Madison County Board Chairman, John M. Becker said.
Oneida County issues Fentanyl awareness alert after five overdose deaths in one month
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY (WKTV) - The Oneida County Overdose Response Team has issued a fentanyl awareness alert after five overdose deaths in the past month. There have been 81 counted this year so far. “The introduction of fentanyl into the local drug supply is driving up deaths at an alarming...
New Hartford girls soccer standout commits to play for Harvard University
Spartans All-American senior forward, Anna Rayhill, announced on social media that she has committed to attend and play soccer NCAA Division I soccer for the Crimson beginning next academic year. New Hartford girls soccer standout commits to play for Harvard University. Spartans All-American senior forward, Anna Rayhill, announced on social...
