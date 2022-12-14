ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Fox 19

Light snow showers, clearing and cold Sunday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cloudy skies with snow flurries and even light snow showers will linger into Saturday night and early Sunday morning, though activity will diminish shortly after sunrise. Overnight lows will fall in the teens and low 20s. Minor accumulations are possible - so travel with caution on elevated roads, bridges and overpasses.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Cold with a Few Flurries

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A few flurries may fall this evening and the breezy conditions will continue to push the wind chill into the 20s. Wind chills will stay cold overnight and stay cold through the weekend. Saturday morning values will be in the teens afternoon values will be in the middle 20s or colder.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Will Cincinnati have a white Christmas? Here’s what we know

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Is there anything better than waking up on Christmas morning to a fresh snowfall blanketing the ground and clinging to the trees?. Verily, no. But it doesn’t happen often in Greater Cincinnati. As for 2022, the outlook remains a little murky. It’ll be cold enough—bitterly so....
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

North Pole takes over front yard of Florence home

The North Pole has taken over the front yard of this Northern Kentucky home. Located in the 800 block of Pleasant Valley Road, the display features a Santa’s workshop with moving parts. Santa himself stands atop the display, surrounded by penguins and polar bears. There’s also a large nativity...
FLORENCE, KY
WLWT 5

Light display in Milford takes holiday decorations to the next level

MILFORD, Ohio — A holiday light display in Milford, Ohio is taking Christmas decorations to the next level with the outdoor display illuminating the street!. Not only is the house decked out in lights, but the trees have been covered also!. Check out the display in the video player...
MILFORD, OH
ohparent.com

The Holiday Spirit Shines Bright In Middletown

The Holiday Whopla is the newest addition to the spectacular holiday experiences you can share with your family and friends this holiday season in historic downtown Middletown!. The Holiday Whopla features a state-to-the-art ice rink which is open through Martin Luther King weekend. Admission is $10 per person and includes...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WLWT 5

Major interstate reconstruction project prompts restrictions on I-75 and 74

CINCINNATI — An interstate reconstruction project brings more road closures along two major interstates in Hamilton County this week. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, roadway restrictions are scheduled for this Thursday and Friday as part of the Interstate 75 and Interstate 74 Mill Creek Expressway project. Thursday,...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Engineers close Liberty Interchange ramp as construction wraps up

WETHERINGTON, Ohio — The Butler County Engineer's Office announced an overnight ramp closure as construction continues in Liberty Township. According to BCEO, the ramp from Liberty Way to northbound Interstate 75 will close on Thursday, Dec. 15 from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Click the video player above to...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
spectrumnews1.com

A holiday survival kit may help some through winter months

COVINGTON, Ky. — Charlotte Reed is an art therapist and founder of the community group Art Equals. According to Reed, the holidays can be a tough time of year for many. “Whether it’s just busy schedules, family interactions, deadlines…it’s winter. We’re in the Midwest where it’s gray a lot of times. A lot of people suffer from seasonal affective disorder,” she said.
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Report of crash on I-275E near I-471 in Highland Heights

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. — Crews have responded to a crash on I-275E near I-471 in Highland Heights, car overturned, unknown injuries. Lanes are blocked. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY

