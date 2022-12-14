Read full article on original website
Kentucky witness says unknown sphere followed his carRoger MarshKentucky State
New collecting surge: Young and old are building their vinyl collection. Here's a look at my first four albums.Everything Kaye!Fairfield, OH
Wasabi Fenway Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanLouisville, KY
Celebrating Pepp & Dolores for Their Accomplishment as a Top 100 RestaurantLibby Shively McAvoyCincinnati, OH
Big Regional Grocery Store is Permanently Closing a Location in 2023Bryan DijkhuizenAurora, IN
Fox 19
Light snow showers, clearing and cold Sunday
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cloudy skies with snow flurries and even light snow showers will linger into Saturday night and early Sunday morning, though activity will diminish shortly after sunrise. Overnight lows will fall in the teens and low 20s. Minor accumulations are possible - so travel with caution on elevated roads, bridges and overpasses.
Fox 19
Cold with a Few Flurries
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A few flurries may fall this evening and the breezy conditions will continue to push the wind chill into the 20s. Wind chills will stay cold overnight and stay cold through the weekend. Saturday morning values will be in the teens afternoon values will be in the middle 20s or colder.
WKRC
Brrrrr: Single-digit temps, sub-zero chills possible just in time for Christmas
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Brrrrr!! The end of this week could bring some real deal cold just in time for Christmas. Wintry weather arrives with high confidence of single-digit temps and sub-zero chills. Expect a cold start to the work week with lows in the teens in a few areas Monday...
Fox 19
Will Cincinnati have a white Christmas? Here’s what we know
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Is there anything better than waking up on Christmas morning to a fresh snowfall blanketing the ground and clinging to the trees?. Verily, no. But it doesn’t happen often in Greater Cincinnati. As for 2022, the outlook remains a little murky. It’ll be cold enough—bitterly so....
What are our chances of seeing a White Christmas this year?
Christmas is now less than two weeks away and we have yet to see any snow this December. Here is what history tells us about our chances at seeing a White Christmas.
WLWT 5
When was the last time Cincinnati had a white Christmas? Check these snowfall stats
What's more festive than a white Christmas? Not much, and like Bing Crosby, many are already dreaming of one. While it's too soon to forecast for Dec. 25, looking at historical data can sometimes give us a clue of what to expect. Historically, Cincinnati doesn't have a great record for...
What are the chances of a white Christmas in the Miami Valley?
There has only been one white Christmas in the last 10 years, coming back in 2017 with 2 inches of snow on the ground, but with two weeks left until Christmas, what do the models tell us?
WLWT 5
North Pole takes over front yard of Florence home
The North Pole has taken over the front yard of this Northern Kentucky home. Located in the 800 block of Pleasant Valley Road, the display features a Santa’s workshop with moving parts. Santa himself stands atop the display, surrounded by penguins and polar bears. There’s also a large nativity...
WLWT 5
Light display in Milford takes holiday decorations to the next level
MILFORD, Ohio — A holiday light display in Milford, Ohio is taking Christmas decorations to the next level with the outdoor display illuminating the street!. Not only is the house decked out in lights, but the trees have been covered also!. Check out the display in the video player...
ohparent.com
The Holiday Spirit Shines Bright In Middletown
The Holiday Whopla is the newest addition to the spectacular holiday experiences you can share with your family and friends this holiday season in historic downtown Middletown!. The Holiday Whopla features a state-to-the-art ice rink which is open through Martin Luther King weekend. Admission is $10 per person and includes...
Driver in serious condition following Sunday morning crash on Riverside Drive
The driver of a vehicle involved in Sunday morning crash at Riverside Drive near the Boathouse Restaurant is in serious condition after extrication.
WLWT 5
Major interstate reconstruction project prompts restrictions on I-75 and 74
CINCINNATI — An interstate reconstruction project brings more road closures along two major interstates in Hamilton County this week. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, roadway restrictions are scheduled for this Thursday and Friday as part of the Interstate 75 and Interstate 74 Mill Creek Expressway project. Thursday,...
Erlanger neighborhood frustrated over power outages, damage caused by semis
The task force is working to find ways to collaborate with Boone County on reducing the number of semis driving through the Cherry Hill subdivision.
WLWT 5
Incredible northern Kentucky light display synced to Christmas music
In Burlington, this incredible and massive light display is synced to your favorite Christmas music. Located in the 3200 block of Millakin Place, it’s one of the best displays in Northern Kentucky. Check out the display in the video player above. WHO HAS THE BEST CHRISTMAS LIGHTS IN YOUR...
WLWT 5
Engineers close Liberty Interchange ramp as construction wraps up
WETHERINGTON, Ohio — The Butler County Engineer's Office announced an overnight ramp closure as construction continues in Liberty Township. According to BCEO, the ramp from Liberty Way to northbound Interstate 75 will close on Thursday, Dec. 15 from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Click the video player above to...
WLWT 5
Anderson Township home brings Christmas spirit with festive yard display
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — This Anderson Township home is bringing the holiday spirit with an amazing yard display, featuring many Christmas inflatables!. The display is located in the 700 block of 8 Mile Road in Anderson Township. The decorations also extend to the side of the house, where two...
WLWT 5
Crews on scene of a crash on I-75 south at Cincinnati-Dayton Road
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Crews on scene of a crash on I-75 south at Cincinnati-Dayton Road. Car off the roadway, on the right side, traffic is impacted.
spectrumnews1.com
A holiday survival kit may help some through winter months
COVINGTON, Ky. — Charlotte Reed is an art therapist and founder of the community group Art Equals. According to Reed, the holidays can be a tough time of year for many. “Whether it’s just busy schedules, family interactions, deadlines…it’s winter. We’re in the Midwest where it’s gray a lot of times. A lot of people suffer from seasonal affective disorder,” she said.
WLWT 5
Crews are responding to a report of a structure fire in Cold Spring
COLD SPRING, Ky. — Crews are responding to a report of an active structure fire at 13 Chapman Lane in Cold Spring. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to...
WLWT 5
Report of crash on I-275E near I-471 in Highland Heights
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. — Crews have responded to a crash on I-275E near I-471 in Highland Heights, car overturned, unknown injuries. Lanes are blocked. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
