Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kentucky witness says unknown sphere followed his carRoger MarshKentucky State
New collecting surge: Young and old are building their vinyl collection. Here's a look at my first four albums.Everything Kaye!Fairfield, OH
Wasabi Fenway Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanLouisville, KY
Celebrating Pepp & Dolores for Their Accomplishment as a Top 100 RestaurantLibby Shively McAvoyCincinnati, OH
Big Regional Grocery Store is Permanently Closing a Location in 2023Bryan DijkhuizenAurora, IN
Related
spectrumnews1.com
A holiday survival kit may help some through winter months
COVINGTON, Ky. — Charlotte Reed is an art therapist and founder of the community group Art Equals. According to Reed, the holidays can be a tough time of year for many. “Whether it’s just busy schedules, family interactions, deadlines…it’s winter. We’re in the Midwest where it’s gray a lot of times. A lot of people suffer from seasonal affective disorder,” she said.
Cincinnati Herald
Local woman’s vision for housing for teen parent families coming to life in North Avondale
Teen parent families win as a $1M Development Project for teen parents becomes a reality in North Avondale. Rosemary’s Babies Co. has officially purchased Rupel House, a 6,400 sq. foot North Avondale mansion to be transformed into a premier multi-use facility for teen parent families, to be named Holloway House & Resource Center.
WLWT 5
Mother who claims she was drugged at tailgate is now raising awareness
CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati woman is reminding people to stay alert a year after she says she was drugged at a tailgate party. Now, she's speaking out in hopes of saving someone else from ending up in her shoes. "Honestly I don't know that I would have lived," Jen...
USPS Offers Free COVID-19 Tests Again, Just in Time for Winter Holidays
After a pause since September, the free testing kits are back.
Kimberly Best leaving The Carnegie for role with CVG; Carnegie hiring new executive director
Executive Director Kimberly Best has announced her departure from The Carnegie as she has accepted a community relations role with the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. Best will continue in her role at The Carnegie through early January with plans to serve the organization in a limited capacity through the transition...
NKU names 2023 Alumni Award recipients to be honored Jan. 27 during Homecoming Weekend
Northern Kentucky University has announced its 2023 Alumni Award recipients as Tom Wiedemann, Maria M. Reynolds, Jeff Jordan, Kayla D. Pecchioni and Robert Wallace. They will be honored at the Alumni Awards Dinner and Celebration on Friday, Jan. 27 to kick off Homecoming Weekend at NKU. “The impact of these...
WLWT 5
Mason Elementary STEAM classes serve homeless, troops, hungry through annual outreach program
MASON, Ohio — While the semester may be winding down for most, a group of Mason Elementary students is choosing to go full "steam" ahead. More specifically, full STEAM, which stands for science, technology, engineering, art and math. A group of Mason third and fourth graders is participating in an annual outreach program as a part of their STEAM class.
linknky.com
Middle school student launches Operation Backpack: ‘Not everyone lives like me’
One Boone County middle school student is lending a helping hand this holiday season to foster kids in the area. When assigned with a service project at school, Ethan Gomes, who attends Gray Middle School in Union, didn’t know what he wanted to do. It wasn’t until his mom saw an advertisement about how many children go into foster care with no possessions that he found his idea.
WKRC
Major $20 million gift donated to Xavier University
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Xavier University announced Thursday morning that it has received a $20 million gift from Sarah and John Lechleiter for a new science facility on campus. The Lechleiters' support for Xavier University is centered strongly around their belief in the importance of Catholic education. "We have a sincere interest in supporting academic excellence at Xavier in the Jesuit Catholic tradition," said the Lechleiters in a release.
dayton.com
The Fringe Coffee House reopens in new Hamilton location ― with a drive-thru
The Fringe Coffee House is back up and running. Owners Patrick and Sarah Davis had the grand opening of the new location at 604 High St. last week, and supporters of the coffee house and its mission were eager for it to reopen. Sarah Davis said they’ve already seen as much traffic as they had during peak days at the old location three blocks east on High Street.
Fox 19
Animal House Cincinnati condemns copycat account asking for money
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Animal House Cincinnati warned their Facebook followers on Friday about a fake page that was created with the organization’s name. The fake account, listed as Animal House Cincinnati 45231, asked potential buyers to send money prior to an adoption. The real Animal House assured its customers...
WLWT 5
Citygate Church hosts toy giveaway ahead of the holidays
CINCINNATI — For 500 Children and their families, Christmas may have come a week early. Citygate Church collected, assembled, and gave away over 500 bikes and toys on this Sunday morning before Christmas. Pastors Eric and Kim Petree of Citygate Church say this distribution captures the true spirit of the season.
scrollonline.net
My Experience Volunteering at the Cincinnati Zoo
For the past three years, I have spent my calendar year volunteering at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Gardens in the ZooTeen program. Not only have I met amazing people through the ZooTeen program, I have been mentored by the Cincinnati Zoo’s staff, AmeriCorps members, and Thane Maynard, the zoo’s director. The most important lesson I have taken away from these leaders, especially Maynard, is the importance of how spreading awareness to others about topics such as global warming makes a difference in society.
milfordschools.org
Milford Schools Unveils “The Z” Thanks to Generous Multi-Year Donation by Milford Alum Erik Zamudio
Last night, the Milford Schools Board of Education unanimously voted to accept the six-figure, multi-year donation made to Milford Schools by Milford alumnus Erik Zamudio. Zamudio is a 2010 graduate of Milford Schools and a successful entrepreneur named to the 2020 Forbes 30 Under 30 list, among other awards in the marketing and technology fields.
Two Ohio Cities Named Among The 'Best Places To Retire' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the best places to retire across the country.
Fox 19
Sheriff: Serious injury crash in Cleves leaves 2 people hospitalized
CLEVES, Ohio (WXIX) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Cleves, according to Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey. The crash occurred in the 9200 block of Harrison Pike around 7 p.m. on Saturday. While it is unknown what caused the crash, one of the...
Sugar cookie bill fails to survive Ohio’s legislative session
The dream of a group of third graders to designate the sugar cookie as Ohio’s official state cookie has crumbled to pieces -- at least for now.
WLWT 5
10 of the best Christmas light house displays in Cincinnati area
December has arrived and Christmas season is in full swing!. Check out how the Greater Cincinnati community is celebrating the holidays with festive light decorations and Christmas displays!. Send us pictures and video of your own Christmas light decorations to newsdesk@wlwt.com for the chance to be featured. 1. Burlington, Kentucky.
WCPO
Beware these two social media holiday season scams
CINCINNATI — Christmas is a time for giving. But to scammers, it is one of the best times of year for taking, because they know many of us let our guard down, trusting others who we normally might shy away from. And many people are falling for two common...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police recover eight pounds of suspected fentanyl in arrest
CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati man was arrested after a large drug bust in two different Cincinnati neighborhoods. According to officials, police arrested 29-year-old Abdul Dotson for drug trafficking after executing two search warrants. Officers with the Narcotics Unit recovered eight pounds of suspected fentanyl at locations in Westwood and...
Comments / 0