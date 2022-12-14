ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genesee County, MI

abc12.com

Raid on home where woman held captive caught on video

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT)- Michael Barajas was arrested this week by the Genesee County Sheriff's department on several felony charges, including human trafficking and kidnapping. Since then, his mugshot has gone viral, in part due to his teeth being filed to points. "The image is appalling, but the actions are a...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
MLive

Man arrested in fatal Flint stabbing

FLINT, MI – A man wanted by authorities in connection with a fatal stabbing that took place in Flint in October has been arrested, according to Crime Stoppers. The 39-year-old man, who MLive-The Flint Journal is not identifying because he has yet to be formally arraigned, is charged with first-degree premeditated murder and misdemeanor domestic violence, according to Genesee County court records.
FLINT, MI
sanilacbroadcasting.com

Tuscola County man, grandma arraigned on several felony charges

The 19-year-old Caro resident at the center of a manhunt earlier this month was arraigned alongside his grandmother on Tuesday, December 6, both receiving several felony counts. 19-year-old Alexander Karjo is accused of “pistol-whipping” and stabbing his uncle at an East Congress Street home on Friday, December 2, around 3:30...
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Retired EMU administrator sentenced for exposing, touching self while driving

Detroit — A former Eastern Michigan University administrator has been sentenced to three years of probation for indecent exposure after police said he drove through Dearborn without any clothing on while touching himself. Michael Tew was an associate provost and associate vice president for academic programming and strategy at...
DEARBORN, MI
WNEM

First Alert- Saturday evening, December 17

A Genesee County school is spreading holiday cheer while helping provide food for those in need. Here's a look at the top stories we are following this morning. A quick peek into the Flint's Got Talent contest hosted yesterday. Service dog reunites with family after going missing on Halloween. Updated:...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Man charged in Eastpointe shooting during carjacking attempt

A Clinton Township man accused of getting into a gunfight with another man during a carjacking attempt in Eastpointe Tuesday has been charged, officials said. Damon Currie, 27, was arraigned Thursday in 38th District Court in Eastpointe on one count of assault with intent to murder, a life felony, and using a firearm during the commission of a felony, a two-year felony.
EASTPOINTE, MI
kisswtlz.com

Genesee County Crime Stoppers Offering New Incentive to Combat Crime

Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County is offering a new incentive to help reduce violent crime and get criminals off the streets. As of Sunday, violent crime is down in Flint. With the hopes of keeping up the momentum, Crime Stopper is offering a reward of $500 for tips that help lead to the arrest of a Felon in Possession of a Firearm.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Flint man sent to prison for $422,000 bank fraud and identity theft scheme

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint man was sentenced to nine years in a federal penitentiary after pleading guilty to running a $422,000 bank fraud and identity theft scheme for four years. A federal judge sentenced 37-year-old Michael Johnson-Brown on Thursday. He pleaded guilty earlier to charges of bank fraud...
FLINT, MI
The Saginaw News

Garage fire claims life of man, 86, in rural Saginaw County

CHAPIN TWP, MI — An afternoon garage fire in rural Saginaw County has claimed the life of an 86-year-old man. About 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, sheriff’s deputies and several area fire departments responded to a garage fire in the 16000 block of South Fenmore Road in Chapin Township. While they were en route, Saginaw County Central Dispatch advised them a person might be inside the burning garage, Undersheriff Mike Gomez said.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

31-year-old dies after shooting in Saginaw car wash

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A 31-year-old man died late Tuesday after a shooting in a Saginaw car wash. Michigan State Police say the shooting was reported around 10:45 p.m. at a car wash in the 2200 block of East Holland Avenue. Police found Delvon C. Green of Saginaw gravely injured when they arrived.
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Frankenmuth Fire responds to hotel room fire

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WNEM) - An electrical fixture could be the cause of a hotel room fire according to the Frankenmuth Fire Department. Firefighters responded to the Fairfield Inn on Main Street early Saturday morning after receiving reports of a fire in an occupied room. The fire department said they were...
FRANKENMUTH, MI
MLive

Michigan woman, 41, accused of embezzling $176K from employer

WAYNE COUNTY, MI – A Wayne County woman is accused of stealing more than $176,000 from her employer. Kendra Marie Lewis, 41, of Redford, was arraigned in the 14A-3 District Court of Washtenaw County for embezzlement of $100,000 or more, a 20-year felony, and two counts of failure to file taxes, 5-year felonies.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI

