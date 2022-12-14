Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County is offering a new incentive to help reduce violent crime and get criminals off the streets. As of Sunday, violent crime is down in Flint. With the hopes of keeping up the momentum, Crime Stopper is offering a reward of $500 for tips that help lead to the arrest of a Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

GENESEE COUNTY, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO