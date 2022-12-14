Read full article on original website
Sister of slain 19-year-old prepares to confront her killer at sentencing
FLINT, MI – Kaycee Cypher has known for years what she would say to the man who killed her sister in July 2020. On Monday, Dec. 19, she’ll finally be able to deliver those words. Denziel Calvin Williams-Boyd is scheduled to be sentenced Monday afternoon in the same...
abc12.com
Raid on home where woman held captive caught on video
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT)- Michael Barajas was arrested this week by the Genesee County Sheriff's department on several felony charges, including human trafficking and kidnapping. Since then, his mugshot has gone viral, in part due to his teeth being filed to points. "The image is appalling, but the actions are a...
Man arrested in fatal Flint stabbing
FLINT, MI – A man wanted by authorities in connection with a fatal stabbing that took place in Flint in October has been arrested, according to Crime Stoppers. The 39-year-old man, who MLive-The Flint Journal is not identifying because he has yet to be formally arraigned, is charged with first-degree premeditated murder and misdemeanor domestic violence, according to Genesee County court records.
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Tuscola County man, grandma arraigned on several felony charges
The 19-year-old Caro resident at the center of a manhunt earlier this month was arraigned alongside his grandmother on Tuesday, December 6, both receiving several felony counts. 19-year-old Alexander Karjo is accused of “pistol-whipping” and stabbing his uncle at an East Congress Street home on Friday, December 2, around 3:30...
Detroit News
Retired EMU administrator sentenced for exposing, touching self while driving
Detroit — A former Eastern Michigan University administrator has been sentenced to three years of probation for indecent exposure after police said he drove through Dearborn without any clothing on while touching himself. Michael Tew was an associate provost and associate vice president for academic programming and strategy at...
WNEM
First Alert- Saturday evening, December 17
A Genesee County school is spreading holiday cheer while helping provide food for those in need. Here's a look at the top stories we are following this morning. A quick peek into the Flint's Got Talent contest hosted yesterday. Service dog reunites with family after going missing on Halloween. Updated:...
WNEM
Porch pirate steals priceless keepsakes from Grand Blanc Twp. woman
GRAND BLANC TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – A woman in Grand Blanc Township said she feels devastated after a porch pirate stole a package with priceless keepsakes of her late husband inside. “It means absolutely nothing to them, but obviously it means everything to us,” said Jane Bullard, the victim...
Detroit News
Man charged in Eastpointe shooting during carjacking attempt
A Clinton Township man accused of getting into a gunfight with another man during a carjacking attempt in Eastpointe Tuesday has been charged, officials said. Damon Currie, 27, was arraigned Thursday in 38th District Court in Eastpointe on one count of assault with intent to murder, a life felony, and using a firearm during the commission of a felony, a two-year felony.
WNEM
Grand Blanc Twp. hospital gets bad press from NYT investigative report
Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on. A woman in Grand Blanc Township said she feels devastated after a porch pirate stole a package with priceless keepsakes of her late husband inside. Hana's Garden honors victims of Oxford High School shooting. Updated: 7 hours ago. |
Michigan prisoner gets more time for killing white supremacist cellmate who tried raping him
SAGINAW, MI — Three years ago, an alleged white supremacist inmate of the Saginaw Correctional Facility attempted to rape his Black cellmate. The Black inmate, then 20, fought back and mortally wounded the older fellow prisoner in the process. As a result, he’s now had up to 30 years...
Trial begins for teen accused of gunning down Bay City man behind South End party store
BAY CITY, MI — More than a year after a Bay City man was shot dead behind a South End convenience store, the trial for his accused killer beginning. The defendant is not even in his 20s and if he’s convicted of the most serious charge against him, he faces mandatory life imprisonment.
kisswtlz.com
Genesee County Crime Stoppers Offering New Incentive to Combat Crime
Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County is offering a new incentive to help reduce violent crime and get criminals off the streets. As of Sunday, violent crime is down in Flint. With the hopes of keeping up the momentum, Crime Stopper is offering a reward of $500 for tips that help lead to the arrest of a Felon in Possession of a Firearm.
abc12.com
Flint man sent to prison for $422,000 bank fraud and identity theft scheme
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint man was sentenced to nine years in a federal penitentiary after pleading guilty to running a $422,000 bank fraud and identity theft scheme for four years. A federal judge sentenced 37-year-old Michael Johnson-Brown on Thursday. He pleaded guilty earlier to charges of bank fraud...
Garage fire claims life of man, 86, in rural Saginaw County
CHAPIN TWP, MI — An afternoon garage fire in rural Saginaw County has claimed the life of an 86-year-old man. About 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, sheriff’s deputies and several area fire departments responded to a garage fire in the 16000 block of South Fenmore Road in Chapin Township. While they were en route, Saginaw County Central Dispatch advised them a person might be inside the burning garage, Undersheriff Mike Gomez said.
Kevin Bacon’s family delivers painful words to Michigan cannibal killer Mark Latunski
CORUNNA, MI -- Mark Latunski, the man convicted of first-degree murder for the killing and dismembering of 25-year-old Kevin Bacon, was sentenced to life in prison without parole Thursday morning. Kevin Bacon’s family delivered prepared statements to Latunski via representatives in the courtroom of Shiawassee County Circuit Judge Matthew J....
abc12.com
31-year-old dies after shooting in Saginaw car wash
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A 31-year-old man died late Tuesday after a shooting in a Saginaw car wash. Michigan State Police say the shooting was reported around 10:45 p.m. at a car wash in the 2200 block of East Holland Avenue. Police found Delvon C. Green of Saginaw gravely injured when they arrived.
WNEM
Frankenmuth Fire responds to hotel room fire
FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WNEM) - An electrical fixture could be the cause of a hotel room fire according to the Frankenmuth Fire Department. Firefighters responded to the Fairfield Inn on Main Street early Saturday morning after receiving reports of a fire in an occupied room. The fire department said they were...
Michigan woman, 41, accused of embezzling $176K from employer
WAYNE COUNTY, MI – A Wayne County woman is accused of stealing more than $176,000 from her employer. Kendra Marie Lewis, 41, of Redford, was arraigned in the 14A-3 District Court of Washtenaw County for embezzlement of $100,000 or more, a 20-year felony, and two counts of failure to file taxes, 5-year felonies.
thelivingstonpost.com
Good Samaritans in critical condition after being hit by car as they assisted others in crashes
Two Good Samaritans — a 42-year-old Royal Oak woman and a 52-year-old Howell man — are hospitalized with critical injuries after stopping on the shoulder of the overpass of I-96 and U.S. 23 to assist drivers in crashes that happened just minutes earlier. According to a release from...
Juvenile lifer Dominic Burdis gets 40-60 years in ‘savage, cruel’ murder of Bay City woman in 1994
BAY CITY, MI — Just 24 days before his 18th birthday, Dominic P. Burdis went to the familiar Bay City house of a friend. Finding his friend’s mother alone, he brutally murdered her, beating and stabbing Leona P. “Patty” Stevenson as she tried escaping his clutches.
