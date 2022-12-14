ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive.com

Michigan adds a second transfer portal offensive lineman from Stanford

The Michigan football team continues to stockpile talent from the transfer portal, adding its fifth player this month and second from Stanford in as many days on Sunday. Drake Nugent, a 6-foot-1, 300-pound center with two years of eligibility remaining, announced his verbal commitment to the Wolverines on Sunday, the third offensive lineman to do so in recent days.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Former Michigan State WR Germie Bernard returning to Washington

Germie Bernard is heading back to where his college career was supposed to start. The former Michigan State wide receiver who entered the transfer portal on Monday announced his commitment to Washington via Instagram on Saturday night. Bernard, a former four-star recruit from Nevada in the 2022 class, initially signed...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Michigan finishes strong to avoid upset vs. Lipscomb

ANN ARBOR -- The small school with the funny name and unique style of play gave Michigan all it could handle at Crisler Center on Saturday evening. Lipscomb was very good. Michigan’s Kobe Bufkin was near perfect. The sophomore guard missed just once from the field and blew past...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

3-star CB Sean Brown flips commitment from Arizona to Michigan State

Michigan State continues to put together a late surge in recruiting. Sean Brown, a 2023 three-star cornerback from Simi Valley High School in California, announced his commitment to Michigan State via Twitter on Friday. He had been committed to Arizona since June but the Spartans extended an offer last week and he took an official visit over the weekend.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

After extended break, Michigan set for first-ever matchup with Lipscomb

ANN ARBOR -- Before Michigan plays a very familiar nonconference opponent, the Wolverines will face one for the first time in program history. Lipscomb comes to Crisler Center on Saturday (4:01 p.m. ET, BTN Plus), part of a quasi doubleheader with the Michigan women, who tip at noon ET against Appalachian State.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

San Jose State vs. Eastern Michigan: Famous Idaho Potato Bowl predictions

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. San Jose State and Eastern Michigan will face off in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl at Boise State University this Tuesday, December 20....
YPSILANTI, MI
MLive.com

Jackson builds early lead, holds off Pontiac

JACKSON -- A strong first half led to a large lead in the third quarter for the Jackson boys basketball team on Friday and, even after Pontiac’s shooters started to heat up, the Vikings were able to hold them off for a 59-45 win. Savonn Campbell had 21 points...
PONTIAC, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy