Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State survives late scare from Spartans, moves to 10-0 on the seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Might be the Weirdest Restaurant in MichiganTravel MavenPotterville, MI
Jim Harbaugh's Latest Quote Makes It Great to be a Michigan WolverineTracy StengelEast Lansing, MI
Colleges are making millions of dollars by promoting sports gambling to their studentsWayness TammBaton Rouge, LA
Related
MLive.com
Michigan adds a second transfer portal offensive lineman from Stanford
The Michigan football team continues to stockpile talent from the transfer portal, adding its fifth player this month and second from Stanford in as many days on Sunday. Drake Nugent, a 6-foot-1, 300-pound center with two years of eligibility remaining, announced his verbal commitment to the Wolverines on Sunday, the third offensive lineman to do so in recent days.
MLive.com
Former Michigan State WR Germie Bernard returning to Washington
Germie Bernard is heading back to where his college career was supposed to start. The former Michigan State wide receiver who entered the transfer portal on Monday announced his commitment to Washington via Instagram on Saturday night. Bernard, a former four-star recruit from Nevada in the 2022 class, initially signed...
MLive.com
Michigan finishes strong to avoid upset vs. Lipscomb
ANN ARBOR -- The small school with the funny name and unique style of play gave Michigan all it could handle at Crisler Center on Saturday evening. Lipscomb was very good. Michigan’s Kobe Bufkin was near perfect. The sophomore guard missed just once from the field and blew past...
MLive.com
3-star CB Sean Brown flips commitment from Arizona to Michigan State
Michigan State continues to put together a late surge in recruiting. Sean Brown, a 2023 three-star cornerback from Simi Valley High School in California, announced his commitment to Michigan State via Twitter on Friday. He had been committed to Arizona since June but the Spartans extended an offer last week and he took an official visit over the weekend.
MLive.com
After extended break, Michigan set for first-ever matchup with Lipscomb
ANN ARBOR -- Before Michigan plays a very familiar nonconference opponent, the Wolverines will face one for the first time in program history. Lipscomb comes to Crisler Center on Saturday (4:01 p.m. ET, BTN Plus), part of a quasi doubleheader with the Michigan women, who tip at noon ET against Appalachian State.
MLive.com
Emoni Bates, Tyson Acuff deliver as EMU basketball snaps losing streak
YPSILANTI – Eastern Michigan’s men’s basketball team desperately needed a win on Sunday and Emoni Bates and Tyson Acuff came through. The tandem combined for 38 points to help the Eagles hold off Detroit Mercy, 79-77, at home to snap a 3-game losing streak. Bates, an Ypsilanti...
MLive.com
San Jose State vs. Eastern Michigan: Famous Idaho Potato Bowl predictions
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. San Jose State and Eastern Michigan will face off in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl at Boise State University this Tuesday, December 20....
MLive.com
How to watch Michigan vs. Lipscomb (12/17/22): Free live stream, tipoff time, channel
Michigan -16 Tickets: Vivid Seats (starting at $3), Stubhub, Seatgeek, MGoBlue ($20) TV: Big Ten Network Plus (Jay Wilson, John Boyle) FuboTV (7-day free trial): Stream live TV with ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN & top channels without cable. DVR included. Start watching free. No contract, cancel anytime. Sling...
MLive.com
Jackson builds early lead, holds off Pontiac
JACKSON -- A strong first half led to a large lead in the third quarter for the Jackson boys basketball team on Friday and, even after Pontiac’s shooters started to heat up, the Vikings were able to hold them off for a 59-45 win. Savonn Campbell had 21 points...
MLive.com
Ann Arbor basketball roundup: Saline girls remain unbeaten, Dexter boys get in win column
The cohesiveness has been there to start this season for Saline’s girls basketball team and it continued Friday. The Hornets shut down Monroe en route to a 49-14 win, which pushed their win streak to five games to start the year.
Comments / 0