The Michigan football team continues to stockpile talent from the transfer portal, adding its fifth player this month and second from Stanford in as many days on Sunday. Drake Nugent, a 6-foot-1, 300-pound center with two years of eligibility remaining, announced his verbal commitment to the Wolverines on Sunday, the third offensive lineman to do so in recent days.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 1 HOUR AGO