Here’s Why the Dow Dropped Nearly 800 Points on Thursday, Its Worst Day Since September
Stocks fell sharply on Thursday after new data released today showed that retail sales slowed in November. The declines also came one day after the Federal Reserve rose interest rates to a 15-year high. As of the closing bell on Thursday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 764.13 points, or 2.25%, to 33,202.74 — in its worst day since September. The S&P 500 dropped 2.49% to 3,895.82 and the Nasdaq Composite tumbled 3.23% to 10,810.53. Footwear companies also felt the pain on Thursday. Adidas was down 4.17% at the closing bell, while Shoe Carnival fell 9.13% and Nike dipped 2.64%. Amazon also...
US inflation is history, unemployment may spike, and stocks could surge 15% next year, Jeremy Siegel says. Here are the Wharton professor's 12 best quotes from this week.
The inflation threat has passed but unemployment is set to jump, Jeremy Siegel said. The US economy can still avoid a recession with the Fed's help, the Wharton professor argued. Siegel suggested the stock market has bottomed already and could jump 15% next year. The inflation threat has faded, unemployment...
Elon Musk could lose control of Tesla if the automaker's stock keeps tumbling, ex-Facebook security chief says
Elon Musk could face activist investors pushing for a new Tesla CEO if the stock keeps falling, ex-Facebook executive Alex Stamos said.
The Fed's inflation forecast was wrong and Powell shouldn't be trying to water down recession risks, according to RBC
The Fed was wrong again on its inflation forecast on Wednesday, according to RBC. The bank's chief economist said the Fed's projection of inflation next year was hard to justify. Powell also shouldn't try to water down recession risks, since some Fed officials already see a recession in the cards.
4 crypto experts break down what's next for the industry with trading volumes down 50% since the FTX collapse
Crypto daily trading volumes plunged 50% following FTX's collapse, per Bloomberg and Kaiko data. The fallout of Sam Bankman-Fried's once $32 billion empire FTX is weighing on investor sentiment. Insider spoke with four crypto experts about what's next for the nascent industry. Cryptocurrency trading volumes plummeted 50% after the sudden...
Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
A top FTX exec blew the whistle on Sam Bankman-Fried's moves just 2 days before the crypto exchange's collapse
An FTX exec told authorities about potential illegality at the crypto exchange 2 days before its bankruptcy. Ryan Salame said customer funds were being used to cover losses at trading firm Alameda, a filing showed. Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried was arrested by Bahamian authorities Monday to face fraud charges.
Binance, the world's biggest crypto exchange, is now under intense scrutiny after the FTX debacle. Here are 5 things you need to know.
Crypto exchange Binance is facing questions over its reserves and is under DOJ investigation, putting investors caught out by FTX's implosion on edge.
Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary hits back against Binance CEO calling him a 'liar'
Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary said Changpeng Zhao was wrong to call him a "liar" in a recent interview to CNBC. The Binance CEO previously deflected O'Leary's claims that Binance intentionally put FTX out of business, calling them "nonsense." But O'Leary says he didn't perjure himself in front of Senate and...
FTX's massive $256 million real-estate empire is up for grabs as Bahamian and US lawyers squabble over who should control it
FTX's portfolio of Bahamian properties represent some of the most tangible assets that can be liquidated and redistributed to creditors.
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest buys $11.2 million in Coinbase stock amid dip-buying spree
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest scooped up $11.2 million of Coinbase stock this week. As crypto turmoil weighs on the exchange, Coinbase shares are trading near all-time lows. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong expects the company's revenue to plunge by 50% in 2022. Cathie Wood's Ark Invest is on a dip-buying spree,...
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried issued himself millions in loans using company money: CEO
Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried gave himself personal loans from his hedge fund Alameda Research for unknown purposes, according to FTX CEO John Ray III.
Jim Cramer Says He Likes These 3 Industrial Stocks Heading Into 2023
The best-performing industrial stocks so far this year have been Northrop Grumman, Lockheed Martin and Deere. However, Jim Cramer said Friday he likes Caterpillar, Illinois Tool Works and CSX heading into 2023. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday identified three industrial stocks that he believes are worth owning next year, saying...
US Rings Crypto Warning Bell That Regulators Say Only Congress Can Silence
There are hazardous gaps in how crypto is overseen, according to the latest annual report from the Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC) – restating a view that’s long been adopted by U.S. lawmakers, regulators and the industry itself. The FSOC – a panel of U.S. financial agency chiefs...
Neobanks Battle to Lure UK Savers With Juicy Yields as Interest Rates Rocket to a 14-Year High
Chase U.K. said it would increase the variable AER, or annual equivalent rate, on its saver account to 2.7% from 2.1% effective Jan. 4, 2023. Starling Bank rolled out a fixed-term deposit account offering a guaranteed return of 3.25% after one year on balances of between £2,000 to £1 million.
Many of crypto’s greatest defenders abandon the cause amid FTX fallout
Many onetime defenders of cryptocurrency are abandoning the industry after a series of failures that culminated in the spectacular fall of FTX and Sam Bankman-Fried.
Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX wants to sell some of its last remaining solvent businesses as its restructuring process picks up
FTX wants to sell some of its last functioning business units, according to a court filing. One of which is US derivatives platform LedgerX, which is considered one of FTX's most valuable assets. FTX's new CEO John Ray described the crumbled exchange as having "a complete failure of corporate controls."
Huge Blow For Crypto: Binance, Crypto.com Dropped By Their Auditor
The poison of suspicion is continuing to spread in the crypto sphere. This poison, disseminated by the overnight implosion of Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto empire on Nov. 11, is infecting most companies in the sector, especially the largest ones. The cryptocurrency exchange, valued at $32 billion in February, filed for Chapter...
The auditor of Binance and Crypto.com's reserves has reportedly stopped work with crypto clients in the wake of FTX's collapse
Mazars Group, which has conducted proof-of-reserve audits for cryptocurrency exchange Binance and others, is halting all work for crypto clients, Bloomberg reported Friday. The suspension is taking place because of indications that markets haven't been reassured by "proof-of-reserves" reports. The crypto industry has rushed to conduct proof-of-reserves audits following the...
Binance CEO Zhao Brushes Off $2.1 Billion FTX Clawback Concerns
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao dismissed concerns over whether Binance could handle a potential $2.1 billion clawback of proceeds from an FTX divestment on an appearance with CNBC's Squawk Box. Zhao was an early investor in FTX and in disgraced founder Sam Bankman-Fried, but their relationship had chilled as FTX gained...
