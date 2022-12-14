Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
How to Watch Babylon – Showtimes and Streaming Release Status
Babylon takes viewers back to the early days of Hollywood through the lens of Oscar-winning director Damien Chazelle. It's Chazelle's most ambitious work to date, but as noted in our Babylon review, that ambition results in a three-hour movie that will be "one viewer's favorite movie of the year and another's calamitous nemesis."
IGN
The Current State of the DCEU Movies - IGN The Fix: Entertainment
What’s going on in the DCEU and which DC movies and TV shows are going to happen post Warner Bros. Discovery merger? Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has new comments on the state of Black Adam and Black Adam 2, while Zachary Levi has news on whether he’ll be recast as Shazam. But what about DC tentpoles Man of Steel, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Flash, and Batman, along with Green Lantern and Blue Beetle for that manner? Could anyone else be headed the way of the shelved Batgirl movie? And if Henry Cavill won’t be Superman, what could happen with the character and the world built around him? On the Marvel side, Deadpool 3 is going to tread new ground by adding Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, and they have a plan to stop that casting from hurting Logan and the ending of the acclaimed 2017 James Mangold movie. Plus, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will not only feature a de-aged Harrison Ford, but will reveal the fate of Mutt Williams, originally played by Shia LaBeouf. Could he come riding back again?
IGN
Hugh Jackman Confirms Major Deadpool 3 Fan Theory
Spoiler Warning: This article could contain spoilers for a key element of Deadpool 3. Hugh Jackman confirmed in a new interview that Deadpool 3 will not unravel the events of 2017's Logan thanks to Marvel's flexibility in timelines, hinting at the possibility that time travel will play a key part in the new film.
IGN
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse's New Poster Shows All the Spider-People
Sony is ramping up the marketing train for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, this time sharing a new poster featuring a ton of different Spideys. Though it's headlined by protagonist Miles Morales, it's easy to lose count of the remaining Spider-People as dozens stand in the background of the poster (below).
Shania Twain’s Stripped Down Photoshoot for Latest Single Was ‘Liberating’
The country music star’s upcoming album, ‘Queen Of Me,’ is slated to release in February 2023.
IGN
James Cameron Says Making a Movie like Avatar Requires "A One-Year Apprenticeship"
Making a movie like Avatar: The Way of Water is no easy feat. In fact, James Cameron says a seasoned filmmaker would need to undertake "a one-year apprenticeship" to make a movie at that level, using their technology.
IGN
That '90s Show Trailer Has the Right Amount of Red and Kitty Forman
A new trailer for Netflix's That '90s Show just dropped and, thankfully, the new series seems to revitalize the original show with faces old and new. Red and Kitty Forman, the iconic parenting duo from the original That '70s Show, return in full force in the trailer, showcasing their significant role in the new series. They are now grandparents, but it looks like they haven't changed a bit. From Kitty's bubbly and wild antics to Red's grumpy one-liners, That '90s Show utilizes just the right amount of our favorite Wisconsin couple.
IGN
The 13 Best Mystery Movies
Whether it's Alfred Hitchcock, David Fincher, John Huston, or Christopher Nolan, we've got just about every era covered - from film noir to modern thrillers. Shootings, stabbings, poisonings...they all must be avenged. And these films present some of the greatest mysteries of all time.
The Flash trailer will debut during Super Bowl LVII
For the first time in nearly two decades, Warner Bros. will make its presence known during the Super Bowl on February 12, to promote their upcoming movie The Flash.
IGN
The Best James Cameron Character Face-Off - The Winner Revealed
Before Avatar: The Way of Water officially arrived in theaters to wow us with its breathtaking visuals, we thought it would be the perfect time to look back and ask you who the best character was across all the movies James Cameron has directed. This includes the original Avatar, the first two Terminator films, Titanic, Aliens, and more.
IGN
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Poster Reveals a “Spectacular” Lineup of More Than 30 Spideys From the Marvel Multiverse
If you weren't excited for the sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse earlier, then the upcoming animated film's new poster might change your attitude towards it. Earlier this week, the makers of the film unveiled Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse's first poster. And judging by its looks, there may not be a better floating heads poster than this.
IGN
The Witcher Omnibus Volume 2 Announced by Dark Horse Comics
The Witcher franchise has expanded into pretty much every medium at this point, and that includes comic books. Dark Horse's various Witcher series serve to further flesh out the adventures of Geralt of Rivia, and the publisher is making it easier to get caught up on those stories with the release of a second Witcher Omnibus.
theplaylist.net
Taylor Sheridan Says Paramount Didn’t Realize ‘1883’ Wouldn’t Have A Season 2 Until They Saw The Finale
Taylor Sheridan is basically keeping Paramount+ afloat right now. Okay, yes, that’s hyperbolic, but the writer-director-producer-creator of all things “Yellowstone” has been printing money for the studio and streaming service thanks to his mega TV franchise. And he is enjoying creative freedom that is unparalleled in the modern studio system. But that freedom does come with some complications, as we recently learned when Taylor Sheridan shared the genesis of his latest “Yellowstone” spinoff, “1923,” and how the show was conceived after Paramount was shocked to learn “1883” was ending.
IGN
Blood - Official Trailer
Check out the unsettling trailer for Blood, an upcoming thriller/horror movie starring Michelle Monaghan, Skeet Ulrich, Finlay Wojtak-Hissong, June B. Wilde, and Skylar Morgan Jones. Jess (Michelle Monaghan), a nurse and mother recently separated from her husband (Skeet Ulrich), moves her daughter Tyler (Skylar Morgan Jones) and young son Owen...
IGN
Rian Johnson Explains the Similarities of Writing Star Wars and Knives Out Mysteries
Rian Johnson discusses how writing a Star Wars film is similar to how he approaches writing a Knives Out mystery. The Glass Onion director also tells us how he came up with the title of the film.
IGN
The Worst Reviewed Movies of 2022
The amount of artistic and technical disciplines required to bring a movie from ideation to realization introduces countless variables for disaster. Whether it’s poor casting, phoned-in performances, bland direction, a convoluted script, or a lack of cohesion between any or all of the above, just one bad ingredient can spoil the entire recipe.
IGN
How to Get Overwatch 2 Festive Wreath
It wouldn't be a true holiday event without some free gifts! During Overwatch 2's Winter Wonderland event this year, you can earn a free exclusive holiday-themed Weapon Charm: Festive Wreath. The Festive Wreath Weapon Charm is a free log-in bonus reward to all Overwatch 2 players who log on from...
Oscar Predictions: Best Actress – If Cate Blanchett Wins for ‘Tár,‘ She’ll Set a New Record for Women With Three Statuettes for Acting
Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis’ assessment of the current standings of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any film or performance. Like any organization or body that votes, each individual category is fluid and subject to change. Predictions are updated every Thursday. LAST UPDATED: Dec. 22, 2022 2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Actress CATEGORY COMMENTARY: Cate Blanchett and Michelle...
IGN
Of An Age - Official Trailer
Watch the trailer for Of An Age, an upcoming movie starring Elias Anton, Thom Green, and Hattie Hook. Of An Age is set in the summer of 1999 as a 17-year-old Serbian born, Australian amateur ballroom dancer experiences an unexpected and intense 24-hour romance with a friend’s older brother. The movie is produced by Kristina Ceyton and Samantha Jennings. Stephen Kelliher, Phil Hunt, and Compton Ross serve as executive producers. It is written by Goran Stolevski.
IGN
Every IGN 10 of 2022
2022 has given us plenty of phenomenal games, movies, TV, and tech to enjoy. So many, in fact, that IGN gave out a whopping 15 10-out-of-10 review scores. Here’s everything we deemed worthy of being called a masterpiece this year. Elden Ring. FromSoftware has a long list of beloved...
Comments / 0