Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mynewsla.com
Two Arrested in Death of Woman Killed By Stay Bullet in Santa Ana
Two young men from Orange have been arrested in the death of a 36-year-old woman who was shot by a round meant for two teenagers who were running from a drive-by shooting in Santa Ana, police said Sunday. The victim was identified as Maria Del Rufugio Mora of Santa Ana,...
mynewsla.com
Huntington Beach Police Arrest Temecula Man on Suspicion of Dec. 5 Murder
Huntington Beach police arrested a 33-year-old murder suspect Saturday in the city of Moreno Valley, in Riverside County. Detectives from the HBPD’s Crimes Against Persons Unit took Tyrell Avion Lee of Temecula into custody on Saturday on suspicion of murdering 31-year-old Jimmy Sengpaseauth of Los Angeles, according to the department.
mynewsla.com
Police Investigate Death of Man in South Pasadena
South Pasadena police were investigating the death of a man inside a home, authorities said Saturday. Officers responded at 7:51 p.m. Friday to a report of an unconscious male at a home in the 1600 block of Meridian Avenue, according to a police press release. They found the 69-year-old man in medical distress and performed lifesaving measures, but he died at the scene.
mynewsla.com
Search Underway for 77-Year-Old Compton Man
Sheriff’s detectives were searching Saturday evening for a 77-year-old Compton man who went missing earlier in the day. Johnny Johnson was last seen at 10 a.m. near the 800 block of Long Beach Boulevard in Compton, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Johnson is Black, 5 feet, 9...
mynewsla.com
Domestic Violence Suspect Killed in Shooting With Police in Culver City
A domestic violence suspect was shot to death Sunday in a confrontation with police in Culver City, authorities said. Officers were dispatched to the 3800 block of College Avenue at about 12:15 a.m. regarding an incident “wherein the husband/suspect was threatening the wife/victim with a handgun,” said Sgt. Eddie Baskaron of the Culver City Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Couple Arrested on Suspicion of Armed Carjacking in Long Beach
A parolee and his girlfriend were arrested on suspicion of carjacking and carrying a concealed weapon in Long Beach, authorities said Saturday. Officers were sent to Anaheim Street and Pacific Avenue around 12:35 p.m. Thursday and contacted a man who said he was inside his parked vehicle on Anaheim Street when he was approached by a gray vehicle driven by a man, along with a woman in the passenger seat, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
mynewsla.com
Officers Find Shell Casings, No Victims at Shooting in Long Beach
Officers found shell casings, yet no victims at a shooting in Long Beach, authorities said Saturday. Officers were dispatched at about 7:50 p.m. Friday to a shots call in the 100 block of Aquarium Way and upon their arrival discovered shell casings, indicating that a shooting had occurred, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
mynewsla.com
Two Men Arrested on Suspicion on Burglary, Fleeing Scene in U-Haul Truck
Two men were arrested in Arcadia on suspicion of commercial burglary and attempting to flee in a U-Haul truck, authorities said Sunday. Officers were sent to the 11000 block of Clark Street at about 3 a.m. Saturday regarding an audible alarm, and saw a U-Haul truck leaving the area, the Arcadia Police Department reported.
mynewsla.com
Man Hospitalized After Stabbing Attack in Long Beach
A man is in critical, but stable condition at a hospital after a stabbing attack in Long Beach, authorities said Saturday. Officers dispatched at about 8:15 p.m. Friday to the area of 67th Way and Obispo Street located a man suffering from stab wounds to the upper body, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
mynewsla.com
Norco Man, 33, Killed on Railroad Tracks in Corona
Authorities are investigating the discovery of a man’s body on railroad tracks in Corona, officials said Sunday. The victim, described as 33-year-old Jared Sosa of Norco, was injured at about 11:40 a.m. Saturday on the tracks about 20 feet south of 150 W. Blaine St., according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
Man Shot, Killed in North Hollywood
A man was fatally wounded in North Hollywood and an investigation into his death is underway Saturday, according to authorities. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department were patrolling the area when they received a shots fired call at approximately 11:50 p.m. Friday at 6810 Simpson Ave. west of Vanowen Street where they found the victim lying in the street, a LAPD spokeswoman told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Woman Found Critically Wounded in Vehicle on 101 Freeway in Tarzana
Authorities sought the public’s help Sunday in identifying the assailant who shot a 26-year-old woman while she was in her vehicle on the Ventura (101) Freeway in Tarzana, leaving her in critical condition at a hospital. The California Highway Patrol received several calls at about 5:15 p.m. Saturday of...
mynewsla.com
Man Allegedly Steals Motorcycle in Nuevo, Leads Authorities on Off-Road Chase
A 31-year-old Moreno Valley man was arrested after he allegedly stole several items from a residence in Nuevo, including a motorcycle, and led authorities on an off-road chase. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s Perris station responded to a burglary in the 30000 block of 12th Avenue in Nuevo...
mynewsla.com
Missing Fountain Valley Woman Suffering From Dementia Found
A 71-year-old woman with dementia, who went missing in Fountain Valley in her husband’s car, has been found, authorities said Sunday. The California Highway Patrol, which issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Fountain Valley Police Department, did not release when or where Linda Jeanne White was located.
mynewsla.com
Arraignment on Tap for Suspect in 2019 Killing Near Anaheim
A 32-year-old man’s arraignment Friday on a murder charge for allegedly gunning down a man in an unincorporated area near Anaheim in 2019 was rescheduled for later this month. Ricardo Martin Campos, who was extradited from Texas and booked into Orange County Jail on Tuesday, made his initial court...
mynewsla.com
Woman Pleads Not Guilty in Deadly Crash at Taco Stand in Pomona
A woman accused of slamming a vehicle into a Pomona taco stand, killing one man and injuring as many as a dozen other people, pleaded not guilty Friday to vehicular manslaughter and other charges. Diana Beatriz Martinezumana, now 26, was charged Oct. 17 with one count of vehicular manslaughter, two...
mynewsla.com
Four Arrested For South Los Angeles Carjacking
Four juveniles suspects are in custody in connection with a carjacking in South Los Angeles, police said Saturday. Police responded at 6 p.m. Thursday to reports of a carjacking involving a green Honda Civic and at approximately 9 p.m. patrol officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Southeast Division located a vehicle matching the description of the Honda at a traffic stop, said an LAPD spokesman.
mynewsla.com
Man Crossing South Los Angeles Street Struck and Killed; Driver Flees
A man walking in a crosswalk in South Los Angeles was struck and killed Friday evening by a vehicle whose driver fled. Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to a person down call at 6:09 p.m. at the intersection of Avalon Boulevard and 76th Street, east of Fremont High School, where they found the pedestrian lying in the street, LAPD Officer Rosario Cervantes told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Authorities Arrest 24 in DUI Crackdown in Moreno Valley
A total of 24 people were arrested during a DUI checkpoint in Moreno Valley, authorities announced Saturday. The checkpoint was conducted by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department between 9 p.m. Friday and 3 a.m. Saturday on Perris Boulevard, north of the intersection with Santiago Drive. Five people were arrested...
mynewsla.com
2 Suspects Arrested in Woman’s Fatal Shooting in Santa Ana
Two suspects were in custody Friday in connection with a drive-by shooting in Santa Ana that killed a mother of three, who was not the intended target. Mark Remmers, 19, and Brooke Victoria Delacruz, 24, both of Orange, were booked on suspicion of murder, according to Santa Ana Police Chief David Valentin.
Comments / 0