ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Faulty interpretation underpins claim that COVID shots don’t work

By ANGELO FICHERA
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QO5z3_0jisgOZK00

CLAIM: The majority of people dying from COVID-19 are vaccinated, suggesting the vaccines don’t work.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: Missing context. A recent analysis found that more COVID-19 deaths now occur among the vaccinated, but it also stated that should not be seen as evidence that vaccines don’t work. Experts note that this shift was expected in part because more people than not are vaccinated, at least with their primary shots, and there are other factors, such as waning immunity among the vaccinated, also affecting the numbers. Additionally, unvaccinated individuals could have immunity from COVID-19 itself.

THE FACTS: Social media users are pointing to data about COVID-19 deaths to baselessly suggest that the vaccines do not work.

“Vaccines are so effective that the majority of people dying from covid are the vaccinated,” reads a tweet that was shared as screenshot on Instagram. “Wait... what?”

It’s true that more adults dying of COVID-19 are now vaccinated than unvaccinated, as a recent analysis of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data by the Kaiser Family Foundation found. The report noted that, as of August, about 6 in 10 adults dying of COVID-19 were vaccinated or boosted.

But that doesn’t mean vaccines don’t work, as the Kaiser report notes, and experts say those who are unvaccinated and don’t have protection from a COVID-19 infection are still at a greater risk of death.

“It would be a misrepresentation of the finding to say it is evidence against vaccination,” the authors of the report wrote. “This finding actually underscores the importance of staying up-to-date on boosters.”

There are a number of factors to consider, Cynthia Cox, a vice president at the Kaiser Family Foundation who co-authored the report, told The Associated Press.

For starters, a majority of the adult population is now vaccinated. As of early December, about 78.6% of U.S. adults received a primary vaccine series, according to the CDC. For Pfizer or Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccines, the primary series for most people is the first two doses. And if everyone in a population were hypothetically vaccinated, 100% of those who died of COVID-19 would be vaccinated.

The report also notes that those who are “vaccinated and boosted people are, on average, older and more likely to have underlying health conditions that put them at risk for severe COVID-19 outcomes.”

Dr. Christopher Murray, chair of Health Metrics Sciences at the University of Washington and Director of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, said waning immunity among vaccinated people is also driving this shift — a factor that the Kaiser report noted as well.

“The reason we’re seeing what we’re seeing is not that vaccines don’t work, it’s that immunity wanes over time,” Murray said, adding that those vaccinated a year ago likely have little protection.

Murray said COVID-19 itself also affords protection to the unvaccinated, which also needs to be considered when evaluating the numbers. He noted, however, that infection comes with the risk of severe outcomes, including death — so vaccination remains the more desirable path to immunity.

The key thing for individuals to weigh is how long it’s been since their last shot or infection, Murray added.

Cox similarly said that while the vaccines have been successful, the Kaiser report is “evidence that more people need to get boosted and stay on top of their booster doses.”

Amira Roess, a George Mason University professor of global health and epidemiology, said in an email that social media posts using the numbers to suggest the vaccines don’t work are “not taking into account the nuances of the context.”

A more accurate way to look at the issue in terms of vaccination benefit is to compare the rates of COVID-19 deaths in the vaccinated and unvaccinated populations, Roess said.

The CDC reports that the rate of COVID-19 deaths is significantly reduced among vaccinated people, compared with unvaccinated people, based on data from 21 U.S. jurisdictions on people ages 12 and older.

The agency estimates, for example, that individuals who received an updated COVID-19 bivalent booster — which targets both an early version of the coronavirus as well as versions of the omicron variant — had a 14.9 times lower risk of dying from COVID-19 in September than their unvaccinated counterparts.

Those CDC calculations, however, are also not perfect because they do not account for things such as prior infections or how much time has lapsed since vaccination. The updated booster shots made their debut in September.

Uptake of the updated shots has been slow; about a third of people 65 and older have received one, according to the CDC.

___

This is part of AP’s effort to address widely shared misinformation, including work with outside companies and organizations to add factual context to misleading content that is circulating online. Learn more about fact-checking at AP.

Comments / 191

Paul Smith
3d ago

Strange, I didn't volunteer for the sheeple shot. It never made sense at the beginning. The more it was pushed, the further I stayed away. Remember the inticements! Lottery for a million bucks, free junk food! I don't wish harm to the sheep. You know who you are. Baaa, baaa. 🤣🤣🤣

Reply(6)
127
Curt Holmes
3d ago

LMAO, you Democrats better line up for the other 10 boosters you will need this winter, that is if you survive. The vaccinated now have the same stigma the unvaxed were given.

Reply(8)
74
Getoff Mylawn
3d ago

Really? Well for whatever it’s worth: my wife and her four sisters spent three weeks in Europe, visiting family during the World Cup. 15 to 20 of them gather daily to watch the game on TV. Every last one of them got Covid except my unvaccinated wife coincidence?

Reply(6)
45
Related
WLTX.com

No, vaccinated people are not more likely to die from COVID-19 than unvaccinated people

COVID-19 was the third leading cause of death in the U.S. in 2021 after heart disease and cancer, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in April. Recently, some people online have questioned the COVID-19 vaccine’s ability to prevent virus-related deaths. Citing an article published in the Washington Post on Nov. 23, many people have claimed that vaccinated people are now more likely to die from the virus than those who are unvaccinated, contradicting longstanding public health guidance.
WebMD

COVID No Longer 'Pandemic of the Unvaccinated'

Nov. 27, 2022 – For the first time, the majority of people dying from COVID-19 in America have been vaccinated. “We can no longer say this is a pandemic of the unvaccinated,” Kaiser Family Foundation Vice President Cynthia Cox, who conducted the analysis, told The Washington Post. People...
VERMONT STATE
msn.com

Bivalent Covid Boosters Give Some Protection in CDC Study, But Not Much

(Bloomberg) -- Covid-19 boosters from Moderna Inc. and the partnership of Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE that fight the latest omicron variants provide only modest short-term protection against mild infections, and experts say it’s still unclear whether the updated shots are any better than earlier versions at preventing hospitalization and severe illness.
PIX11

Feeling sick but testing negative? Doctors explain why

You've got the sore throat, runny nose and cough (or any of the other most common COVID-19 symptoms right now), but when you swab your nose and take a test, it comes out negative. Does it mean you're in the clear? Sick with something else?
NBC News

Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer. These are the disease's early signs.

Following the news that actor Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer at age 71, several doctors and cancer specialists urged people to get the recommended screenings for the disease. Alley's manager confirmed to NBC News on Tuesday that the actor died of colon cancer. Alley’s family said in a statement...
Fortune

The CDC finally put a number on how many lives long COVID has claimed: ‘It’s probably an undercount’

Lilly Downs, who has been in and out of the hospital with long COVID, pets facility dog Posey at Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children in Denver. We’ve all heard of long COVID, the mysterious ailment that plagues people for weeks and months after they first become infected with the virus still gripping the world. But health authorities haven’t tallied how many deaths were related to it—until now.
Daily Mail

White House releases winter COVID plan with echoes of March 2020: Free test program restarts, doctors are told to give patients latest shot - and hundreds of millions of masks and 100,000 ventilators are put on standby

President Joe Biden on Thursday released his plan for combatting the COVID virus this winter that includes free testing, pushing doctors to give patients the vaccine and plenty of equipment on standby. The plan resembles the one he released in March 2020 as a presidential candidate when he was running...
studyfinds.org

Common painkillers like ibuprofen and naproxen can make arthritis inflammation even worse

CHICAGO — Common painkillers can make the misery of osteoarthritis even worse, a new study warns. Ibuprofen, naproxen, and diclofenac are among the many drugs for relieving aching joints. However, researchers say they may aggravate inflammation of the knee over time. They belong to a class of medications known as NSAIDS, or non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. The study, based on a review of over 1,000 patients, is one of the first to investigate their long-term effects.
Daily Mail

Hospital condemns girl to death over COVID jab: Mother of adopted 14-year-old pleads for help after Duke hospital refused to perform life-saving kidney transplant because she is not vaccinated

A North Carolina family is appealing for help after their adopted 14-year-old daughter was refused a kidney transplant by Duke University hospital because she was not vaccinated against COVID-19. Yulia Hicks was taken in by Lee and Chrissy Hicks in January 2021 from Ukraine. They knew she had a rare...
DURHAM, NC
The Independent

Strep A: Parents warned to look out for these symptoms as scarlet fever cases rise

Health officials are urging parents to look out for symptoms of scarlet fever in their children following a surge in cases driven by a recent increase in Strep A infections.According to the most recent data from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), the number of scarlet fever cases remains higher than would typically be expected at this time of year. There were 851 cases reported in week 46 compared with an average of 186 in the preceding years, the agency said.The illness is caused by a species of bacteria called Group A Streptococcus. These bacteria also cause other respiratory...
WGAU

How millions of missing workers are making do without a job

NEW YORK — Recession fears have mounted in recent weeks, as inflation continues to strain household budgets and the Federal Reserve appears set to raise interest rates and further slow the economy. As if blissfully unaware, however, the job market has thrived. Hiring last month exceeded expectations and defied...
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
598K+
Post
639M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy