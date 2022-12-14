Interim president Woodruff to lead first board meeting, interim provost to be appointed

Following the resignation of former Michigan State University president Samuel L. Stanley Jr. this October, the university's board is now tasked with finding a permanent replacement.To bridge the gap, the board confirmed then-provost Teresa Woodruff as interim president. Following her appointment, former trustee Melanie Foster was not reelected and former trustee Pat O'Keefe resigned. Given this turnover, board chair Dianne Byrum says MSU will wait to begin the search for a permanent leader."We really need to have the full eight members of the board before we can start in earnest," Byrum said.Foster will be replaced on Jan. 1 with Dennis...
Comments / 0