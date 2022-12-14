ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The State News, Michigan State University

Interim president Woodruff to lead first board meeting, interim provost to be appointed

By Vivian Barrett
The State News, Michigan State University
The State News, Michigan State University
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hpj1e_0jisg2Eb00

Provost Teresa Woodruff at the Board of Trustees special meeting on Oct. 31, 2022. Provost Woodruff was appointed as Interim President replacing President Samuel L. Stanley Jr, following his resignation on Oct. 12, 2022.

Comments / 0

Related
The State News, Michigan State University

Board to host private ceremony unveiling former president Lou Anna K. Simon's portrait

The Board of Trustees will hold a private unveiling ceremony for the portrait of former MSU president Lou Anna K. Simon on Dec. 19. Simon's portrait was a part of her 2019 retirement agreement with the board and the ceremony was not part of the agreement, deputy spokesperson Dan Olsen said. Simon officially retired from presidency on Aug. 31, 2019 after resigning in 2018 at the height of ex-MSU doctor Larry Nassar's sentencing. In November 2018, Simon was charged with two counts of lying to a peace officer in a violent crime investigation and two counts of lying to a peace officer in a four-year or more crime investigation. All four charges were dismissed in May 2020.Simon will be in attendance at the ceremony, Olsen said. Trustee Melanie Foster said she will also be attending, while trustee Renee Knake Jefferson said she will not be present. The rest of the trustees did not immediately respond to requests for comment.Olsen said he had no comment on the reason for the ceremony. Board chair Dianne Byrum did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

MSU presidential search to start spring 2023

Following the resignation of former Michigan State University president Samuel L. Stanley Jr. this October, the university's board is now tasked with finding a permanent replacement.To bridge the gap, the board confirmed then-provost Teresa Woodruff as interim president. Following her appointment, former trustee Melanie Foster was not reelected and former trustee Pat O'Keefe resigned. Given this turnover, board chair Dianne Byrum says MSU will wait to begin the search for a permanent leader."We really need to have the full eight members of the board before we can start in earnest," Byrum said.Foster will be replaced on Jan. 1 with Dennis...
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

U.S. Supreme Court will not hear MSU swim and dive Title IX case

The U.S. Supreme Court declined Michigan State University's appeal to hear the Title IX lawsuit from members of the women's swim and dive team. Former MSU swimmer and defendant Sophia Balow first sued the university in response to cutting both the men's and women's teams in October 2020. Her argument: removing the women's team increased the participation gap between male and female opportunities at MSU, therefore creating a Title IX violation.The district court judge ruled that MSU was out of compliance with Title IX at an Aug. 9 hearing, giving the university time to submit a compliance plan. This ruling...
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

The State News, Michigan State University

East Lansing, MI
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
70K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The State News, Michigan State University

 https://statenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy