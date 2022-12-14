Bride uninvites ‘overbearing’ parents after they ‘ruin’ her sister’s: ‘Choices have consequences’

Read full article on original website
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
Bride gets wedding photos back, notices something ‘off’ after zooming in: ‘He is a liar’
A newly married woman was shocked when she looked closely at her wedding photos, and TikTokers are warning her that it’s a huge red flag. Mom and TikToker Heather (@heatherlynn6977) gained over 18.2 million views, 2.1 million likes and 10,000 comments after she uploaded her findings to her account.
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
Man Offers Girlfriend to Live With Him Rent Free but Rescinds His Offer When His Friends Call Her a "Gold Digger"
50% of couples consider moving in together after one year. But the couple in this story waited three years to move in together. Unfortunately, their living situation didn't go well for long.
Woman ‘pranks’ sister-in-law with something she’s ‘deathly afraid of’: ‘I began to cry’
A woman with a cat phobia is furious over her sister-in-law’s prank. She explained the situation on Reddit’s “Am I the A******? (AITA)” forum. She is “deathly afraid of cats” but married into a family of cat lovers. Her husband doesn’t mind, and even “protects” her when they’re around cats.
Boyfriend books month-long solo trip while girlfriend is still in school: ‘She feels like I abandoned her’
A man is wondering if he should have gone on vacation for a month while his girlfriend is in school. He asked Reddit’s “Am I the A******? (AITA)” forum for advice. His live-in girlfriend is very committed to her studies. Whenever school is active, she has little time for much else, including him.
Romeo Miller Appears To Call Out Master P Over His Sister’s Death
Romeo Miller has seemingly called out his father Master P over the loss of his sister in a harsh social media post aimed at an unnamed target. In recent Instagram Story, a frustrated Romeo condemned a certain father for allegedly neglecting his own child’s mental health struggles, yet publicly addressed a stranger’s similar issues.
Mom hacks off broccoli stems at supermarket, causes TikTok controversy: ‘I am not paying for these’
A mom shared her technique for buying broccoli by the pound — now TikTok is talking. The user @mimicarter81 took her camera to the aisles of the grocery store. When she shared that she wasn’t willing to pay for any part of the broccoli she wasn’t going to eat, people weren’t sure about the tactic.
6-month-old is angry to discover she only has 1 mouth in hilarious TikTok
This 6-month-old baby was hilariously upset when she wanted to eat multiple snacks but realized she only had one mouth!. Bel (@nomnombel) is a baby whose parents love sharing her adorable hijinks on TikTok. They describe her as a “chunky little bean” who “loves to eat and loves everything.” Bel’s love of food was put on hilarious display in a recent video, in which the confused baby attempts to eat multiple snacks but is upset to realize she only has one mouth.
Woman is ‘heartbroken’ when mom’s boyfriend throws away dog’s ashes: ‘Mean and vindictive’
A woman yelled at her mom’s boyfriend after he threw out her beloved dog’s ashes. She shared the incident on Reddit’s “Am I the A******? (AITA)” forum. Her dog passed away, and she was completely “heartbroken.” Her mom agreed to pick up her dog’s ashes on her way home from work.
Photographer reveals surprisingly common thing that ruins family photo shoots: ‘My job could be done so much faster’
This professional photographer shared what she says ruins most family photo shoots: dads with bad attitudes. #stitch with @lukesmom21 Just a vent sesh and a PSA for all the dads out there. Don’t be this guy. #photography #photographersoftiktok #SAHM. ♬ original sound – Han. You might think that...
Tutor reveals to 9-year-old student that ‘The Elf on the Shelf’ isn’t real, infuriating his mom: ‘It wasn’t your place’
A fourth-grade tutor accidentally told a student The Elf on the Shelf is fake. Now, the student’s mom is upset. The tutor asked Reddit’s “Am I the A******? (AITA)” forum to weigh in. The fourth grader has a lot of anxiety. One day, he “frantically” began asking questions about The Elf on the Shelf.
Women accidentally trap their friend in a locker while traveling abroad: ‘What’s the password?’
These women accidentally locked their friend in a locker in a hilarious and terrifying video. If this was used in court we would have some explaining to do. Eliza Pearl (@elizapearl0) is a TikToker who experienced a hilarious mishap while on a trip with some friends. Pearl and her friends were about to head to the airport in Vienna for an early morning flight and were possibly a little loopy because of the early hour. In a shocking video, Pearl and her friends were joking around in a locker room before the flight, when they managed to accidentally lock one of their friends in a locker.
Parents build ‘magical’ Christmas tree with secret room for kids: ‘You just won Christmas’
This mom and dad struck the perfect balance between adult decor and child fantasy this Christmas. TikTok mom Belaun Johnson and her husband took their tree to a whole new level this year. The parents created a masterful, classically decorated Christmas tree that was also a children’s fantasy fort.
Employee refuses to switch vacation days to accommodate coworkers with kids: ‘Not your problem’
A worker is refusing to switch their vacation time to accommodate coworkers with children. They shared the situation on Reddit’s “Am I the A******? (AITA)” forum. The employee works for a company that installs, tests and monitors custom products. Recently, they had a three-week project for a customer out of state.
Influencer Brittany Dawn Nelson is fostering a baby, and the internet is mad
Christian influencer Brittany Dawn Nelson is under fire again. But this time, a foster child is involved. When Nelson and her husband announced they were fostering a baby, their specious past prompted online criticism. The Texas-based influencer was sued by the state earlier this year. In the suit, Nelson and...
Chef boyfriend ‘forbids’ girlfriend from using his kitchen tools: ‘She thought I overreacted’
A former chef is “forbidding” his live-in girlfriend from using his kitchen equipment. He shared his reasoning on Reddit’s “Am I the A******? (AITA)” forum. He has expensive kitchen equipment, some of it 10 to 15 years old. He also has cheap, low-quality equipment that he told his girlfriend was for people he doesn’t trust in his kitchen.
