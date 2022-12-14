Read full article on original website
'It's really nice:' Hundreds attend Macon's annual Christmas Light Extravaganza
MACON, Ga. — Hundreds of families made some new memories under Macon's Christmas lights Saturday night. "The lights [are my favorite]! Yeah and Santa! Santa and the reindeer! And the reindeer," Rayce Barr, Chris Smith, and Markayla Smith said. They are cousins. Many people like them showed up to...
'I'm gonna be Santa this year': Fort Valley 10-year-old helping family in need for Christmas
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — All December, kids have been on their best behavior, making sure Santa brings all the presents on their wish list. Many have hopes of a new game console, a cell phone, a doll, or new clothes, but one Fort Valley 10-year-old has different desires. Aarin...
Holiday Maze kicks off at Frank Johnson Recreation center
MACON, Ga. — Today folks in Macon could put their problem solving skills to the test. A life size holiday maze was set up at the Frank Johnson Recreation Center, with presents, candy canes, and Santa waiting at the end!. Once people got through the maze, they could take...
Holiday Christmas spirit for shoppers at Downtown Perry
PERRY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Downtown Perry is getting in the festive spirit holding a Carroll featuring Christmas Past, present, and future. The first event of its kind in Perry had entertainment while shoppers did their last minute shopping. A violinist, Kemp McArthur, and stilt walkers filled up the streets with the holiday spirit.
Santa and Christmas fun show up for Macon Mayhem fans
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Macon Mayhem took the ice on Friday to face off against Roanoke Railyard Dawgs. Not only did fans get to enjoy the game, but they got a little Christmas celebration in as well with hot cocoa beverages, cookies, and selfies with Santa. There was also...
'Historic Christmas on Carroll' held in Perry
PERRY, Ga. — Folks in downtown Perry probably felt a little like Ebenezer Scrooge on Saturday as they attended the "Historic Christmas on Carroll" event. Stilt walkers dressed up like Christmas past, present, and future, and walked the streets downtown dancing and engaging with guests. They even posed for...
Take a drive through Ancient Bethlehem at Bethany Baptist Church
Cochran, Ga., (WGXA) -- Most people are familiar with holiday traditions such as Christmas Tree Lane and other similar Christmas events where families enjoy walking or driving through beautiful scenic Christmas displays. One community has put a creative-or cinematic- spin on those traditions. Bethany Baptist Church created a free, three-night...
Warner Robins: First annual Christmas decorating contest winners
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Holiday festivities continue in Warner Robins. The city held a Christmas home decorating contest and named the winners on Thursday. Manager of Keep Warner Robins Beautiful, Tiffany Bowen said this contest was a first for the city and was started to bring back the pre-COVID-19 holiday spirit.
Bibb County Sheriff’s Office providing Christmas cheer with ‘Santa Village at Outreach’ Saturday
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Santa is visiting Macon Saturday to make sure every child has a Christmas filled with excitement. The Bibb County Sherriff’s Office hopes the community will come out to enjoy its “Santa’s Village at Outreach.”. Corporal Tamika Nelson says the event will be...
Music Brings Life: raising awareness on BIPOC blood donation, aiming to save lives
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A nonprofit organization hopes to raise 5,000 pints of genotypic blood in the city of Macon. Keenan Bristol, who goes by the stage name, SPECIAL, is a rapper, dancer, actor, inspirational speaker, and creator of Music Brings Life Blood Inc. His organization, Music Brings Life, has...
Jeep club gives joy with rolling motorcade in Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Four years ago during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Brad Niebrand wanted to do something cool for his birthday. "We went up to Sonic, decorated up a few Jeeps, and went out just riding around looking at Christmas lights," he recalled. After the cars...
Milledgeville celebrates first night of Hanukkah with menorah lighting downtown
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — The holiday season is upon Central Georgia, and people in Milledgeville are getting ready to shine a light in their hometown during their annual Hanukkah celebration. People will come together on Sunday, the first night of Hanukkah, for prayer and to light a nine-foot-tall menorah in...
Georgia sheriffs give back to community for Christmas
This is the time of year that many law enforcement agencies step up to support families in their communities, especially with gifts for children in need. The Spalding County Sheriff’s Office was out at 7 a.m. Thursday greeting children at the Griffin Walmart as part of the Santa Sheriff program. Thirty-seven children with the help of deputies and others in law enforcement here are given $300 to shop for Christmas.
Shaq, Henry County Sheriff’s Office host annual Shop with a Deputy event
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal received many smiles in Henry County on Saturday. The NBA Hall-of-Famer and philanthropist partnered with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office for their second annual Shop With a Deputy event. “You got a dollar? How are you gonna ask...
On the Farm: Christmas tree sales thrive despite 2022's economic challenges
PEACH COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA)- For many families, choosing and cutting a Christmas tree becomes an exciting and highly-anticipated part of their holiday traditions. “It’s so much fun coming out and cutting down a tree—so much better than just going and getting one that’s just sitting there already,” said Shannon Caston, a customer at Roberts Christmas Tree Farm in Byron.
From waffle cones to milkshakes: Macon restaurant is more than just 'show food'
MACON, Ga. — Get ready for an "egg-cellent" lunch at one of Macon's newest eateries. Chick'n Cone has only been open for about 6 weeks now, but they are already making a mark on the Macon food market. Their menu is very diverse, and their food is different -...
Bibb County School District to sell property to Chick-fil-A, housing developer
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County School District adopted a resolution Thursday to sell a fraction of Carter Elementary School’s property on Zebulon Road to Chick-fil-A. The restaurant submitted a letter of intent to buy nearly an acre for $750,000 that will go toward the expansion of the restaurant’s parking lot to reduce traffic on Zebulon Road.
2 old Bibb school buildings to become housing developments
MACON, Ga. — Two old Bibb school properties will soon be home to a new group of people: renters. This week, the school district agreed to sell Jessie Rice Elementary and Neel Academy to a development group. Both schools have been closed for years, with the school district left to pick up the tab for maintenance. Now, they have a new chance to get both schools off the rolls and add some money to the district's pocket.
City of Forsyth names Woodrow Blue Chief of Police
FORSYTH, Ga. — The Forsyth Police Department has found its new chief. According to a news release from the City of Forsyth, Woodrow Blue has been named Chief of Police. His first day on the job will be Monday, December 19. This comes after former Police Chief Eddie Harris...
Forsyth mother pays off student lunch debt in 225 schools
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -A local mom is paying off student lunch debt for hundreds of students in Georgia schools this holiday. Alessandra Ferrara-Miller is a mother of two with one mission every year, to make sure students like the ones she has at home won’t be heading home for the holidays with debt on their student lunch account.
