Fort Lauderdale, FL

SushiMas to Open Fort Lauderdale Location

By Neil Cooney
 4 days ago

Founded in 2020 in Wynwood as a takeaway-only concept, SushiMas has begun to expand with a full dine-in experience. A second location appeared earlier this year in Aventura , and according to recent coverage in the South Florida Sun-Sentinel , another location is on the way soon, this time in Fort Lauderdale , where a location is expected to open its doors at 701 N Federal Hwy .

The SushiMas menu features familiar Classic Rolls like the Salmon Philadelphia Roll, the Spicy Yellowtail Roll, and the Shrimp Tempura Roll. Special Rolls include the Vibes Roll ( Shrimp panko, salmon tartare mix, and Philadelphia with avocado on top, eel sauce, and sesame seeds ) and the Volcano Roll, with Scottish salmon and avocado topped with salmon tartare and scallions.

Plant-based diners will also be pleased to discover Veggie Creation rolls like the Superstar Roll ( cucumber, avocado and Philadelphia with mango, red onion, scallions, special sauce, and sesame seeds on top ).

The building at 701 N Federal Highway sits next to Quantum , just across the street from Jalisco Mexican Spanish Restaurant . Further north on North Federal Highway are food and drink spots like The Easton Rooftop Pool & Lounge and The Whole Enchilada Fresh Mexican Grill .

What Now reached out this week to Ilan Sitt , founder of Sherpa Consultancy , the hospitality group behind SushiMas and several other concepts. What Now is still waiting on comment from Sitt. According to the Sun-Sentinel coverage, the Fort Lauderdale SushiMas is expected to open in Spring 2023.

Photo: Official


Comments / 0

 

What Now Miami

What Now Miami

Miami-Dade County, FL
ABOUT

Miami's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowmia.com/

