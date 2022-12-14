ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa, AZ

Penguin tries to escape by flying away.

InMaricopa
InMaricopa
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rH2tQ_0jisfh6o00
Is it a bird? A plane? No, it’s a … penguin?Photo byInMaricopa

A Maricopa woman saw it, but would not have believed it even the Arctic, much less in Arizona: a flying penguin.

And it was hers.

Robin Scott of Rancho El Dorado noticed the weather had become pretty windy Tuesday, so she went outside to unplug her prized Christmas décor, a 10-foot inflatable penguin.

As Scott was unplugging it, the flightless bird went airborne — just what she was hoping to prevent.

“Are you freaking kidding me?” she said to herself, baffled, as the bird floated into the sky.

Scott pulled out her phone and began recording the penguin in an upward spiral. Then, as soon as it began losing altitude, she stopped recording and took off – in her pickup truck — toward the area where the bird was descending, which ultimately was about two blocks away.

Watch Robin Scott’s Video: Flightless bird, not so flightless after all

Another driver, who saw the bird on final approach into a yard, pointed it out to Scott.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tOCvx_0jisfh6o00
Axel, 5, and Charley, 9, next to the penguin before it’s attempted escape.Photo byRobin Scott

“She thought it was so funny” Scott said of the other driver. “He was all tangled up in a cactus, but I think it’s overall OK.”

Scott said that the penguin was only 2 weeks old, and she knew her kids would be sad once they heard the news. But when she told the kiddos what happened, she said they were amused their giant penguin made himself famous by flying away.

The penguin is now grounded in Scott’s garage.

One question remains: Will the penguin ever see freedom again?

This post Is it a bird? A plane? No, it’s a … penguin? appeared first on InMaricopa .

Comments / 7

Halo Aflame
3d ago

Fly away penguin! Give hope to the wacky inflatable tube man from the car dealerships.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tri-City Herald

People scream as boat propeller kills woman retrieving sandals on Colombia vacation

A woman on vacation in Colombia was fatally struck by a boat propeller when she tried to retrieve her sandals, according to media reports. Natalia Andrea Larrañaga Fajardo, 26, visited San Andrés island’s White Watta beach on vacation, Colombian news outlet La Razon reported. At the beach, she saw some people she recognized on a boat and climbed aboard.
Ingram Atkinson

After a plane exploded mid air in 1972, woman fell 33,000ft and miraculously survives

Vesna Vulović (1950–2016), flight attendant who survived a 10,160-metre (33,330-ft) fall.Photo byWikipedia. Vesna Vulović was a Serbian flight attendant who gained fame for surviving the highest fall without a parachute. In 1972, Vulović was working on a Yugoslav Airlines flight when the plane exploded mid-air and she fell 33,330 feet. Miraculously, she survived the fall and was rescued from the wreckage.
Whiskey Riff

Tibetan Mastiff Relentlessly Protects Elder Pack Leader From Other Wolves

When I think of Tibetan Mastiffs, I think of massive dogs that are really just big teddy bears. However, that’s not quite the case. Originally bred as guard dogs in the Himalayan Mountains, they grow to an average height of 26 to 30 inches and between 90 to 150 pounds as males, and 24 to 28 inches tall and 75 to 120 pounds as females.
Ingram Atkinson

Boy was not the same after being found in eerie forest

This story's before and after image is horrifying. Three-year-old Ryker Webb was playing in his front yard a few months ago when he made the decision to travel into the woods on an adventure. Just so happened, his dad had gone inside the house to get something at that particular moment, and when he came back outside a few minutes later, Ryker had vanished entirely.
New York Post

I refused to switch plane seats — so a mom let her kid crawl on top of me

A long-haul flight isn’t fun at the best of times — but waking up to a child crawling all over you is bound to make it a little worse. A TikTok user who documents her travels under the username @DiaryOfASoloTraveller recalled a recent flight which left her speechless — and reignited a fierce debate over the etiquette surrounding families traveling together. In the now-viral, 45-second clip, the woman explains she had just settled in her window seat for the six-hour flight when a woman asked her if she’d like the aisle seat instead. “It’s always OK to ask … but I said ‘Oh,...
FitMo

A woman on Airplane wakes to find a toddler drawing on her sock and no one at her side

A WOMAN was taken aback when she woke up to find a small kid had drawn all over her socks. Julia Valentine, a passenger, had removed her shoes and nodded out, her feet wedged between the plane's wall and the seat in front. When she awoke from her sleep, she noticed that the kid in front of her had given her crisp white socks a stylish new pattern.
Whiskey Riff

Colorado Man Finds Whole Family Of Mountain Lions On His Porch

Mountain lions are some of the most feared predators in our forest and there’s a good reason for it. They are trained killers who attack quickly using their leaping ability, speed and powerful bite to their advantage. They often take down their prey fast, grabbing onto their neck and holding their jaws tight until it’s all over.
CONIFER, CO
a-z-animals.com

See Two Young Gorillas Play Fight, Then Dad Shows Up

Gorillas are one of our closest living relatives and the biggest of the planet’s primates. There are actually four subspecies of gorilla and they share 98% of their DNA with we humans. It is not surprising, therefore, that we recognize some aspects of their behavior and this video shows us a classic example.
People

Hiker's Video Captures Terrifying Moment BASE Jumper Slams into Canyon Wall, Then Dangles from Cliff

Mitch Edwards used his cell phone to record the stomach-churning drama as a BASE jumper's parachute snags on rocks on the side of a cliff near Moab, Utah A family hiking in Utah witnessed a frightening scene when a BASE jumper leapt from the edge of a cliff, then slammed into a canyon wall hundreds of feet below — and was left dangling after his parachute got caught on the rocks. Mitch Edwards and his 12-year-old son Baron captured the stomach-churning drama on their cellphones as it unfolded amidst the 700-ft. red...
MOAB, UT
People

Boy, 5, Rescued by His Grandfather After Being Bitten, Constricted and Dragged into Pool by Python

The boy was enjoying a day by the pool with family in New South Wales, Australia, when the non-venomous snake emerged from the brush A 5-year-old Australian boy is in good condition after being bitten, constricted and dragged into a swimming pool by a 10-foot-long python. "Once we cleaned up the blood and told him that he wasn't going to die because it wasn't a poisonous snake... he was pretty good actually," Beau Blake's father, Ben, told Melbourne radio station 3AW on Friday. The incident happened on Thursday at a residence in New...
Outsider.com

WATCH: Young Elk Shows Off Dance Moves in Front of Trail Cam

On Friday, Yukon Wildlife Cams featured a clip of a young elk’s very enthusiastic reaction to seeing a trail cam. David Troup has several surveillance cameras set up in Canada’s Yukon Territory, USA Today reports. “In contrast to Monday’s coyote video, this young elk seems to enjoy the spotlight,” Troup wrote on Facebook. “If you’re outgoing and gregarious, learn how to make an entrance like this and you’ll be the life of every party.”
TENNESSEE STATE
New York Post

Rare ‘phantom jellyfish’ with 33-foot-long ‘mouth-arms’ spotted off California coast

A rare and elusive deep sea creature was captured on camera by a high-tech remote submersible in Monterey, CA. The massive, 33-foot “phantom jellyfish” — a darkly colored being with ribbon-like “mouth arms” — had been discovered by the remote submarine at a depth of 3,200 feet off the West Coast shore, Live Science reported. “The giant phantom jelly was first collected in 1899. Since then, scientists have only encountered this animal about 100 times,” the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute, which spotted the Stygiomedusa gigantea off California waters, said in a statement. Although the footage was taken a year ago, it’s currently...
CALIFORNIA STATE
InMaricopa

InMaricopa

Maricopa, AZ
2K+
Followers
912
Post
295K+
Views
ABOUT

Local maricopa, AZ news and Information. We cover 85138 and 85139 zip code and provide hyper local news and information.

 http://InMaricopa.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy