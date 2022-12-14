Read full article on original website
Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion Number Guessing Game Guide
A guide to the number guessing minigame in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion.
How to Play the Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Demo
How to play the demo of the upcoming action RPG, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Pre-Order Editions Explained
Want to get your copy of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty sorted ahead of time? Here are all the pre-order editions available to purchase.
ImperialHal 'Can’t Wait' for Apex Season 16, Following Play Test
Apex Legends pro Philip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen "can't wait" for Apex Legends Season 16, after having play tested the upcoming content. We're still some time away from Apex Legends Season 16, but that hasn't stopped the buzz from generating. Pro player ImperialHal contributed to the excitement, revealing that he had the chance to play test some of the upcoming content.
Apex Legends Player Shows What Happens When Death Totems Aren't Placed Strategically
Apex Legends players who rely on Revenant for his Death Totem ability better think twice when choosing a location for it as a clip on Reddit shows what could happen when you don't choose right.
Genshin Impact Test of Courage Quest Guide
How to get started on the Test of Courage in the new update of Genshin Impact.
Where to Upgrade Mythic Gear in Dragonflight
Where to upgrade mythic gear in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.
My Hero Academia Fortnite Island Codes Listed
Fortnite's latest anime crossover, My Hero Academia, has arrived in-game, bringing a brand new Creative island for players to explore. Crunchyroll has teamed up with Epic Games to bring My Hero Academia to Fortnite. Similar to Fortnite's previous anime collaborations, with Naruto and Dragon Ball, players can test out new My Hero Academia themed gameplay in Fortnite Battle Royale and Zero Build.
Cobalion Pokémon GO Raid Guide
A guide to beating the raid boss Cobalion in the mobile game Pokémon GO
New Paldea Pokemon Series Revealed and Ash's Retirement Announced
Pokemon's official Twitter account announced an upcoming series with two new characters and three Paldea starter Pokemon. The post also revealed upcoming special episodes that will focus on Ash's final journey.
Lost Tuskarr Kite Quest Guide in Dragonflight
Having a hard time completing the Lost Tuskarr Kite Quest in Dragonflight? No need to fret, we've got the guide you've been looking for.
Pokémon GO Galarian Farfetch'd December 2022: How to Catch
Guide to catching a Galarian Farfetch'd in Pokémon GO for the Mythic Blade event.
Arenas Rumored to Leave Apex Legends in Season 16
It appears the Arenas game mode could be leaving Apex Legends for good in Season 16. In recent days, numerous prominent Apex leakers, such as Thordan Smash and Grrt, have released statements or videos sharing the apparent news. In its place, it appears some other previously released modes could eventually be added permanently.
Warzone 2 Black Site Glitch Lands Players with Heaps of Money
Warzone 2 players have found a glitch that lets them break into Black Sites without a key, reaping all of the rewards with very little work. Warzone 2 Season 1 has just received its Reloaded update. Aside from the usual bug fixes, players have been introduced to some new features. One of Warzone 2's newer additions are Black Sites — tough Strongholds with tricky AI but a lot of valuable loot. To get inside, players need to get their hands on a Black Site Key, usually.
High on Life Patch Notes Explained
Details and information about the December 14 patch notes for the new game High on Life developed by Squanch Games
Dragonflight Mythic Plus Routes: What's the Best to Use
Looking for the best Mythic Plus dungeon routes in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight? Don't worry we've got you covered.
Valorant Prime Gaming Slay Ride Buddy: How to Get
Here's a breakdown of how to get the Slay Ride Buddy in Valorant.
Pokémon GO Winter Holiday Timed Research Listed
Information about the Winter Holiday-themed Time Research tasks in the mobile game Pokemon GO for December 2022.
