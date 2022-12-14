ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apex Legends Loot Ball Becomes Insta-Kill in New Glitch

The usually harmless Loot Ball in Apex Legends has been causing havoc in recent Apex matches. Collecting loot in Apex Legends is usually a pretty straightforward activity. With plenty of ways to get yourself geared up in a match, most players just locate loot, pick it up and then go about their day. But a video has surfaced on Reddit of a strange new glitch involving the Loot Ball in Apex Legends where players aren't quite walking away with the spoils as they should.
Warzone 2 Black Site Glitch Lands Players with Heaps of Money

Warzone 2 players have found a glitch that lets them break into Black Sites without a key, reaping all of the rewards with very little work. Warzone 2 Season 1 has just received its Reloaded update. Aside from the usual bug fixes, players have been introduced to some new features. One of Warzone 2's newer additions are Black Sites — tough Strongholds with tricky AI but a lot of valuable loot. To get inside, players need to get their hands on a Black Site Key, usually.
ImperialHal 'Can’t Wait' for Apex Season 16, Following Play Test

Apex Legends pro Philip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen "can't wait" for Apex Legends Season 16, after having play tested the upcoming content. We're still some time away from Apex Legends Season 16, but that hasn't stopped the buzz from generating. Pro player ImperialHal contributed to the excitement, revealing that he had the chance to play test some of the upcoming content.
