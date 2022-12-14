ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic School Board Elects McLean School Board President: Approves Architech/Engineer Contract for Washington Playground

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
(Atlantic) The Atlantic School Board elected Laura McLean (pictured above) as Board President and Kristy Pellett Vice-President (Pictured below) at Wednesday’s organizational meeting.

The board meetings are set for the second and fourth meeting of the month at 5:30 p.m., the same as last year. Sarah Sheeder was reappointed as the School Board Treasurer and Secretary. Nick Hunt was voted in as the Cass County Conference Board Representative.

The School Board approved the Architect/Engineer Contract with Snyder and Associates for $56,000. The contract outlines Snyder and Associates’ work to construct a new Washington Playground.

“We are still at the concept phase,” said Schools Superintendent Steve Barber. “One of the big concerns is cost, which will be addressed moving forward.”

Barber stated earlier that the PTO approached him two years ago with concerns about the current facility. According to calculations, 500 kids use the playground for approximately one-half hour per day for a total of 250 hours per day, multiplied by 176, not to mention the use by the public. The funding is coming from the PPELL/SAVE fund.

The following contracts were approved:

*Mark Anderson-Head Boys Soccer Coach

*Dayna Nakashima, ELL Paraeducator

*Ligia Cohrs, Preschool Bus Driver

*Patricia Johnmark, Schuler Food Service

*James Pobanz, Middle School/Schuler Food Service

*Karen Vogl, Homebound Instructor

*Julie Phippen, Girl’s Wrestling Chaperone

*Josh McLaren, Volunteer Boy’s Basketball Coach

The following resignations were approved:

Denise Masker, Preschool Route Driver

Ligia Cohrs, Preschool Bus Monitor

Danielle Lyons, Paraeducator

The School Board also took the following actions:

*Approved the purchase of a new, used 2018 lunch truck from Penske for $45,000.00. This is listed as an FY24 expense on the capital projects plan discussed last month. However, the current lunch truck is no longer operational, so the district must make the purchase now. The truck must be a certain height and must have a lift. The funding comes out of the PPEL fund.

*Approved pay application #3 for the Air Conditioning Roof Improvement Project for $11,064.55. The funding will come out of the SAVE Budget.

*Tabled the Architect/Engineer Contract for $15,000 with Snyder and Associates to complete the scope of work for a new High School Storage Shed. The funding comes from PPEL/SAVE.

*Approved the following depositories and maximum deposit amounts. Rolling Hills Bank and Trust, $20,000; First Whitney Bank and Trust, $1,500.00; and ISJIT, Des Moines, $1,000.00. The school board must designate the name and location of the Iowa depository institutions to serve as the official school depositories and the maximum deposit amount to be kept in the warehouse. This action is addressed every year during the annual meeting.

*Approved the authorization of payments which allows the Board Secretary to issue payments when the Board of Directors is not in session.

*Approved the first reading and waived the second to the curriculum and instructional materials presented.

