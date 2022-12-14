ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Rise in COVID-19 cases prompts Montgomery County to make prevention recommendations

By Brian Farrell
DC News Now
 3 days ago

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Officials shared recommendations to prevent community spread of COVID-19 on Wednesday after seeing a steady rise in Montgomery County’s case rate.

That increase took place during the course of a month. As of Wednesday, the case rate sat at more than double its low which the county hit on Nov. 28.

The increase in transmission has taken place across the National Capital Region.

Montgomery County officials noted that the number of emergency department visits and hospitalizations have gone up, given the rise in COVID-19 cases, as well as an increase in influenza cases and other significant respiratory disease.

“Our current surge in cases is coming right before the holidays and with increased travel and gatherings, there is concern that transmission may increase and strain the health care system,” said County Executive Marc Elrich. “I encourage all residents to take extra precautions and to make sure they are up to date on vaccinations, including getting a flu vaccine. We want people to enjoy being with family and friends, but we want to do it safely.”

Although the county was considered an area of low-level community transmission as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the case rate was approaching medium-level community transmission.

Based on the advice of Montgomery County Health Officer Kisha Davis, officials made these recommendations in order to slow COVID-19 transmission, protect people who are most vulnerable to it, and to keep hospitalizations down:

  • Use a well-fitting face covering during visits to congregate places and indoor spaces with limited social distancing.
  • Use of testing and test-to-treat antiviral medication after returning from travel or gatherings.
  • Stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccinations, including booster shots.
  • Pick up free at-home rapid test kits and N-95 masks at county libraries .
  • Visit the county’s COVID-19 data dashboard to review the latest metrics and key indicators. Find additional information on masks and transmission levels on the COVID-19 website .

If you are not vaccinated, find free vaccination clinics here .

If you feel sick or think you may have been exposed to COVID-19, you can find free testing clinics here .

DC News Now

