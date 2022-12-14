Glover Teixeira confirms retirement plans on hold ahead of Jamahal Hill fight at UFC 283: “We see the level I’m fighting”

Read full article on original website
T.J. Dillashaw: Conor McGregor 'not doing anything wrong' by pulling out of USADA testing pool
Former UFC bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw agrees with Conor McGregor’s decision to remove himself from the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency testing pool. McGregor (22-6 MMA, 10-4 UFC), who broke his leg in a TKO loss to Dustin Poirier in July 2021, has not been tested in 2022. The way he looks bulked up right now has raised questions, but Dillashaw thinks McGregor made the right decision for his recovery.
Chael Sonnen facing lawsuit for punching man at Four Seasons Hotel
Chael Sonnen’s legal issues stemming from an incident at the Four Seasons Hotel haven’t gone away. ‘The American Gangster’ is one of the most beloved figures in the combat sports community. With successful stints in the WEC, UFC, and Bellator under his belt, Sonnen entertained fans for over two decades. Along the way, he defeated some incredible names, such as Wanderlei Silva and Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson.
nodq.com
Update on Matt Riddle allegedly being written off WWE television due to a failed drug test
As previously noted, Matt Riddle was allegedly written off WWE television due to a failed drug test and that’s why an injury angle took place during the December 5th 2022 edition of WWE RAW. In an update, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com was able to confirm that Riddle’s angle with...
Drew Dober would love to face Paddy Pimblett in London, but claims “the UFC will not let me fight him”
Drew Dober doesn’t think he’ll ever fight Paddy Pimblett. Pimblett has taken the UFC by storm since he signed in 2021. He’s now 4-0 in the promotion and coming off a controversial decision win over Jared Gordon. Yet, given how popular he is, a lot of fighters have called him and want the chance to fight him and Dober is no different. However, Dober claims the UFC wouldn’t allow him to fight Pimblett as they know he would beat the Brit.
wrestlinginc.com
Liv Morgan Comments On Her Relationship With Ronda Rousey
Liv Morgan may no longer be the WWE "SmackDown" Women's Champion, but she does hold the distinction of being the only woman on the roster to have defeated Ronda Rousey twice. Unfortunately for Morgan, despite winning the title by cashing in her Money in the Bank contract on Rousey and then successfully defending the championship against her at SummerSlam — albeit in controversial fashion — Rousey ultimately got the better of the fan favorite and won back the title at Extreme Rules.
Sean O’Malley claims he turned down invitation to attend birthday party for Ramzan Kadyrov’s Son
Sean O’Malley had no interest in taking a trip to Chechnya. O’Malley is rising in the UFC’s bantamweight division. He recently picked up the biggest win of his pro MMA career, defeating Petr Yan via split decision back in October. He now finds himself sitting at the number 1 spot on the official UFC bantamweight rankings.
wrestlinginc.com
Jon Moxley Returning To Independent Promotion
It looks as though former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will make a return to independent wrestling in the months to come. Following the signing of a new contract with AEW in October, the word going around was that Moxley would take far fewer independent dates than he had in the past. Since then, Moxley hasn't appeared for promotions like GCW. However, that is set to change in February, with Moxley advertised for DEFY Wrestling's YEAR6 anniversary show.
MMA Fighting
Jake Shields, Mike Jackson erupt in physical altercation at UFC PI over social media insults; both threaten legal action
Online bad blood has spilled over into real life for two UFC veterans. Former Strikeforce champion Jake Shields posted a video to Twitter on Friday showing a physical altercation between him and four-fight UFC veteran Mike Jackson, which took place at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas. Shields and Jackson have feuded over social media extensively on a variety of issues such as race, politics, and more.
T.J. Dillashaw opens up on retirement decision after shoulder surgery: 'It's just too much, I'm out right now'
For the first time since news of his retirement became public, former UFC bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw has opened up about his decision to walk away from MMA. After injuring his shoulder in training camp for his title fight against Aljamain Sterling at UFC 280, Dillashaw (17-5 MMA, 13-5 UFC) did not pull out of the fight. He said his shoulder popped out numerous times in preparation, but he still traveled across the globe to Abu Dhabi with confidence he could get the job done to become a three-time champion.
Gordon Ryan mocks Dillon Danis over boxing match with KSI: “I have tons of cars you can clean for me”
Gordon Ryan has given his take on the upcoming boxing debut of Dillon Danis. ‘El Jefe’ has been a controversial figure in the combat sports community for a while now. While he was first introduced to MMA fans through his training with Conor McGregor, Danis has been competing at the top level of jiu-jitsu for a long time.
Former UFC champion TJ Dillashaw not ruling out an eventual return to fighting: “We’ll see how successful things turn out for me outside the cage”
TJ Dillashaw has given his thoughts on a possible return to mixed martial arts following his retirement earlier this month. Back in October at UFC 280, TJ Dillashaw fought for the UFC bantamweight title. His aim was to win the gold for the third time, but ultimately, he fell short as a result of a nasty shoulder injury. As a result, Aljamain Sterling is still the king at 135 pounds.
Drew Dober on UFC Vegas 66 KO win over Bobby Green: “It was difficult”
Drew Dober pulled off a scintillating finish over Bobby Green, but it wasn’t easy. Dober and Green shared the Octagon this past Saturday inside the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The lightweight tilt was featured on the main card of UFC Vegas 66. This was an exciting fight that ended with Dober scoring the second-round knockout win. This one earned “Fight of the Night” honors.
Zion Clark, athlete born without legs, wins pro MMA debut (Video)
Zion Clark continues to be an inspiration. Clark, who was born without legs due to caudal regression syndrome, competed in his first pro MMA bout this past Saturday. He shared the cage with Eugene Murray. The two collided inside Valley Center in San Diego, CA. The fight took place at Gladiator Challenge: Seasons Beatings.
Terrance McKinney Gives Paddy ‘The Saddy’ His Credit After Latest UFC Win: ‘He’s Excellent at Taking Punches’
Terrance McKinney mocked Paddy Pimblett for his divisive win over Jared Gordon at UFC 282. English sensation Pimblett made his way to the UFC as one of the most hyped prospects in 2021. The former Cage Warriors featherweight champion had already amassed a sizeable following and received major backing as a potential future champion. He got off to a successful start under the banner, knocking out Luigi Vendramini in the first round on his promotional debut.
