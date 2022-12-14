Glover Teixeira confirms retirement plans on hold ahead of Jamahal Hill fight at UFC 283: “We see the level I’m fighting”

For the first time since news of his retirement became public, former UFC bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw has opened up about his decision to walk away from MMA. After injuring his shoulder in training camp for his title fight against Aljamain Sterling at UFC 280, Dillashaw (17-5 MMA, 13-5 UFC) did not pull out of the fight. He said his shoulder popped out numerous times in preparation, but he still traveled across the globe to Abu Dhabi with confidence he could get the job done to become a three-time champion.

