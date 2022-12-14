ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

VIDEO: APD searching for 3 men in southeast Austin jugging robbery

By Erica Pauda
KXAN
 3 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department said it was searching for three men involved in a jugging robbery at a southeast Austin gas station.

On Dec. 10, APD officers responded to a robbery call at a gas station located in the 1700 block of E. William Cannon Drive, an APD release said.

What is ‘jugging’?

Once police arrived on the scene, the victim said he had withdrawn cash from a bank before stopping at the gas station. The release said once the victim arrived at the gas station, he was violently attacked and robbed.

According to police, surveillance footage showed the three suspects arrive at the gas station in a newer model Hyundai Tucson. Police said one of the suspects remained inside vehicle as the getaway driver.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xPHeM_0jisePHF00

The two suspects’ descriptions are as follows:

Suspect #1

  • Black male
  • He was last seen wearing a maroon hooded sweatshirt, maroon jogging pants, gray gloves with blue fingertips, a gray mask/neck garter, and beige and black tennis shoes that appear to be Nike Air Vapor Max Plus or a similar style.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KOIzL_0jisePHF00

Suspect #2

  • Black male
  • He was last seen wearing a green hooded sweatshirt, black Nike jogging pants, blue balaclava-style mask, yellow gloves, and white tennis shoes that appear to be Nike Air Force 1’s, or similar style.

As the two suspects were leaving the scene, police said they threw a bundle of cash at another unidentified male. Police said the male was driving a gold-colored Buick Sedan with no license plates, and detectives would like to speak with him.

According to the release, this crime trend is known as juggings. APD has fielded approximately 129 reports of juggings, with a total of $1,322,319 in cash stolen.

APD urged anyone with any information to call police at (512) 974-TIPS. Tipsters can also submit information anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling (512) 472-8477.

A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information leading to an arrest, police said.

KXAN

KXAN

