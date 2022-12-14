ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
bjpenndotcom

Bobby Green rips “amateur fighter” Paddy Pimblett, says it would be “disrespectful” if they are in the same cage: “He doesn’t belong”

By Cole Shelton
bjpenndotcom
bjpenndotcom
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 17

Jtrus
3d ago

Just trying to create some hype. Bobby is on the tail end of his career after all. I feel like Paddy would handle him, even as unpolished as he is.

Reply(9)
2
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cub Swanson shares image of 'cut artery' in Rafa Garcia's bloodbath win at UFC Fight Night 216

Rafa Garcia sustained one of the more gruesome cuts in recent memory at UFC Fight Night 216 on Saturday, but he still managed to get his hand raised. An elbow from opponent Maheshate (7-2 MMA, 1-1 UFC) opened a cut to the side of Garcia’s (15-3 MMA, 3-3 UFC) head in the second round, and the volume of blood that came out and covered the mat of the octagon at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas was immense. Ultimately, Garcia battled through it and got the unanimous decision, but he was still leaking as he left the cage.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMAmania.com

Video: Bareknuckle boxer melted by body blow can’t shake post-fight punch print — Goldie on the call!

South Carolina State Athletic Commission recently legalized bareknuckle boxing in “The Palmetto State” and BYB Extreme wasted little time in marking its territory. BYB 14: “Carolina Brawl” took place last weekend at Rock Hill Sports & Event Center and featured Sam Liera’s Interim Super Middleweight title win over LT Nelson, setting up a unifying title tilt opposite division champion Jose Fernandez at some point in 2023.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jake Shields, Mike Jackson get in physical altercation at UFC PI after lengthy Twitter feud

The tension between UFC veterans Jake Shieldsand Mike Jackson has been mounting over social media for some time. Today, it came to a head at the UFC Performance Institute. Shields (33-11-1 MMA), who is known for his outspoken stance on all things from politics to race to the fight game, and Jackson (1-2 MMA) have expressed conflicting opinions over Twitter in recent months over a variety of topics.
LAS VEGAS, NV
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

T.J. Dillashaw opens up on retirement decision after shoulder surgery: 'It's just too much, I'm out right now'

For the first time since news of his retirement became public, former UFC bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw has opened up about his decision to walk away from MMA. After injuring his shoulder in training camp for his title fight against Aljamain Sterling at UFC 280, Dillashaw (17-5 MMA, 13-5 UFC) did not pull out of the fight. He said his shoulder popped out numerous times in preparation, but he still traveled across the globe to Abu Dhabi with confidence he could get the job done to become a three-time champion.
MMAmania.com

Video: Watch Jake Paul flatten YouTuber FaZe Dee with brutal body shot

Social media stars turning to combat sports is a recent trend, but it’s one that picked up steam quickly. Of all those would-be fighters who crossed over into the cage or ring, Jake Paul clearly stands out as the most accomplished and best of the lot. He didn’t take long to move on from boxing fellow YouTubers, instead moving on to retired or semi-retired MMA fighters.
bjpenndotcom

Drew Dober on UFC Vegas 66 KO win over Bobby Green: “It was difficult”

Drew Dober pulled off a scintillating finish over Bobby Green, but it wasn’t easy. Dober and Green shared the Octagon this past Saturday inside the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The lightweight tilt was featured on the main card of UFC Vegas 66. This was an exciting fight that ended with Dober scoring the second-round knockout win. This one earned “Fight of the Night” honors.
LAS VEGAS, NV
nodq.com

Numerous wrestlers reportedly declined to participate in Vince McMahon documentary

Vice TV’s The Nine Lives Of Vince McMahon documentary aired on Tuesday night and drew a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demo with 95,000 total viewers. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, who was interviewed for the documentary, noted that numerous wrestlers turned down interview requests. Via Meltzer, here is the...
webisjericho.com

Naomi Reportedly “Has To Make A Decision”

WWE suspended both Naomi and Sasha Banks after they walked out on the promotion due to being unhappy with their creative during the May 15th episode of Raw. And while there is likely much more to the situation than simply feeling their tag team was underutilized, as neither has commented yet, many questions remain unanswered. However, with Banks set to work for New Japan, fans have been wondering what the future holds for Naomi, with Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reporting that she “has to make a decision” regarding her career.
FLORIDA STATE
bjpenndotcom

Arman Tsarukyan calls for fights with Charles Oliveira & Beneil Dariush following UFC Vegas 66 win

Arman Tsarukyan emerged victorious in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 66, and he wants big names. Tsarukyan went one-on-one with Damir Ismagulov this past Saturday. He was trying to bounce back from his unanimous decision loss to Mateusz Gamrot back in June. That loss put a stop to Tsarukyan’s five-fight winning streak. Tsarukyan ended up scoring a unanimous decision win over Ismagulov.
bjpenndotcom

Former UFC champion TJ Dillashaw not ruling out an eventual return to fighting: “We’ll see how successful things turn out for me outside the cage”

TJ Dillashaw has given his thoughts on a possible return to mixed martial arts following his retirement earlier this month. Back in October at UFC 280, TJ Dillashaw fought for the UFC bantamweight title. His aim was to win the gold for the third time, but ultimately, he fell short as a result of a nasty shoulder injury. As a result, Aljamain Sterling is still the king at 135 pounds.
MMAmania.com

Midnight Mania! ADCC champion Orlando Sanchez — infamous sparring partner of UFC Vegas 66 headliner Sean Strickland — dead at 40

In unfortunate news, Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt Orlando Sanchez has been reported dead at 40 years of age by Flograppling. He passed away on December 15th. Sanchez is a well-established jiu-jitsu competitor. In 2015, he won the Abu Dhabi Combat Club (ADCC) +99kg division, which is the peak of no-gi jiu-jitsu. In addition, he was a Brazilian National Champion, and across his career picked up wins over legendary names like Dean Lister, Leandro Lo, and Vinny Magalhaes. “The Cuban Tree Stomp” was well-known for his powerful style of grappling.
worldboxingnews.net

World ranking spot opens up as WBA give Jake Paul fake title belt

World Boxing Association chiefs welcomed YouTuber Jake Paul to the WBA Convention leading to speculation they are about to rank the wannabe boxer. Despite never fighting a professional, Paul continues to hold status in the sport on the back of wins over fellow YouTubers and washed MMA stars. Heading to...
MiddleEasy

Terrance McKinney Gives Paddy ‘The Saddy’ His Credit After Latest UFC Win: ‘He’s Excellent at Taking Punches’

Terrance McKinney mocked Paddy Pimblett for his divisive win over Jared Gordon at UFC 282. English sensation Pimblett made his way to the UFC as one of the most hyped prospects in 2021. The former Cage Warriors featherweight champion had already amassed a sizeable following and received major backing as a potential future champion. He got off to a successful start under the banner, knocking out Luigi Vendramini in the first round on his promotional debut.
bjpenndotcom

bjpenndotcom

Hilo, HI
43K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

MMA News, current events and exclusive fighter interviews from the Mixed Martial Arts industry

 https://www.bjpenn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy