Moses Lake, WA

Taylor sworn into MLPD

By CHARLES H. FEATHERSTONE
Columbia Basin Herald
Columbia Basin Herald
 3 days ago
Moses Lake Police Chief Kevin Fuhr swears in the Moses Lake Police Department’s newest patrol officer Isaac Taylor at a city council meeting on Tuesday. Both Taylor, a recent graduate of Eastern Washington University’s criminal justice program, and his fiance, Madison Krogh, are Moses Lake natives who met during their sophomore year at Moses Lake High School. Fuhr said he likes hiring the sons and daughters of Moses Lake. “It’s how you keep them 30 years,” he said.

