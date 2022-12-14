ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Central Arkansas volunteers ready Salvation Army Angel Tree gifts

By Chris Counts
KARK 4 News
 3 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Just as Santa’s elves busy themselves at the North Pole, central Arkansas volunteers were hard at work also Wednesday making sure children have something under the tree.

Volunteers have been busy for weeks organizing donated toys, bikes and clothes at a warehouse for the Salvation Army Angel Tree.

Salvation Army of Central Arkansas preparing for 53rd year of Angel Tree Program, worried about lack of donations due to inflation

This year, more than 2,400 angels were adopted from the Salvation Army Angel Trees. While 689 Angels weren’t returned, volunteers are making sure that no child goes without.

“What we do is start taking those angels that have not been returned back to us and we start shopping for them through our makeshift toy shop through general donations of clothes,” Salvation Army of Central Arkansas Area Commander, Major Stephanie Mockbee said. “If we have to, we go out and shop for them because we promised to all of our families that everyone will have a gift this year.”

Salvation Army rolls out holiday giving campaigns in Arkansas

While the deadline has passed, you can still make a monetary donation to the Salvation Army of Central Arkansas , which will go toward buying gifts for the children.

The toys will be distributed to families beginning Monday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

KARK 4 News

