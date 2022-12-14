ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberry, FL

mainstreetdailynews.com

City commissioners hit BOCC on housing decision

The Alachua County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) vote to withdraw support from an affordable housing development in East Gainesville prompted a strong reaction from several Gainesville City Commission members. The BOCC on Tuesday voted 3-2 to pull its local monetary match from the Dogwood Village Apartment, a 96-unit workforce...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Newberry, firefighter union open contract talks

Newberry city officials and the Firefighters of Alachua County IAFF Local 3852 kicked off labor contract negotiations at City Hall on Thursday. The contract between the city and the union reopens every three to four years. Both parties said that the items being addressed included￼. “The firefighters are looking for...
NEWBERRY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Poe, Arreola, Hayes-Santos hold last GNV meeting

Mayor Lauren Poe, Commissioner David Arreola and Commissioner Adrian Hayes-Santos served on their final Gainesville City Commission meeting on Thursday with tables in front of the dais commemorating their years of service. All three members reached their term limits in office and will officially step down on Jan. 5, 2023,...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Charter, bonds might hold up radio system sale

Alachua County has given Gainesville a three-month deadline to sell its trunked radio system, but city officials say the timing of a potential sale will hinge on interpretation of the city’s code. At the Alachua County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) meeting on Tuesday, the commission passed a motion...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

GPD hosts “A Night of Compassion”

Emotions, community, family, and education all took center stage outside the Clarence R. Kelly Center on Friday. Four simple words repeated over and over — put the guns down. The Gainesville Police Department (GPD) hosted “A Night of Compassion” to remember and honor the victims who have lost their...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Coffee shop to open in Newberry

Ellianos Coffee, a southeast-based drive-thru specialty coffee brand, is coming to Newberry after signing an agreement with new franchisees Eric and Randi Preston. The Preston’s have a combined 35 years of experience in the food service industry in North Florida, according to a Ellianos press release. “It has always...
NEWBERRY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

GNV finalizes commission raises, talks late bills

On Thursday, the Gainesville City Commission finalized a change in formulas that will result in an approximate 91% increase for commissioner and mayor salaries. The commission also approved financial incentives for Gainesville Regional Utilities (GRU) to reign in late customer bills, bought land near Loblolly Woods and amended its Title XI Fair Chance Hiring code.
Ocala Gazette

Ocala Electric Utilities may have to increase rates again

Electric utilities around Florida are poised to ring in the new year with rate hikes, and indications are that the Ocala Electric Utility may have to join those utilities in increasing their customers’ monthly bills. While no new rate increase has been announced, rates rose steadily this year and,...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

‘Deck the Cells’ operation bags 16 accused drug dealers in Putnam County, 8 still wanted

PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is charging two dozen people with crimes related to dealing drugs after an eight-month operation. Deputies say during the operation titled “Deck the Cells”, they seized large amounts of meth, marijuana, cocaine, MDMA, LSD, amphetamines, oxycodone, fentanyl, and hydromorphone. They also confiscated four handguns, an AR15-style firearm, and $8,400.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Unity of Gainesville to host Winter Solstice

Unity of Gainesville will host a Winter Solstice on Wednesday. The event is scheduled for 5 p.m. at the metaphysical church (8801 NW 39th Ave). Area residents are invited to set their intentions for spiritual growth in the upcoming year. Carla Palmer will lead the event. She is trained by...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Southwest Gainesville shooting leaves 1 dead

A shooting in southwest Gainesville left one man dead on Friday, according to a Facebook post by the Gainesville Police Department. GPD reported that officers responded at 1:20 p.m. to the scene, which was near the intersection of SW 34th Street and Archer Road. “We’re on the scene of a...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Gainesville man sentenced for Waffle House homicide

A Gainesville man who shot and killed a Waffle House customer in 2019 received a 20-year sentence on Thursday. According to a State Attorney’s Office press release, Ezekiel Luke Hicks, 29, entered into a negotiated plea and was sentenced to 20 years for manslaughter and five years for carrying a concealed weapon. Hicks shot and killed Craig Brewer on April 17, 2019, at a Waffle House on Newberry Road in Gainesville.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Lake City shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

A shooting in Lake City killed one person and injured two others on Thursday night. According to a Lake City Police Department (LCPD) release, officers were patrolling the NW Jefferson Street and NW Florida Avenue area around 9:19 p.m. when they heard gunfire. Officers located two victims – one with serious injuries and one with minor injuries – and then found a third deceased person nearby.
LAKE CITY, FL

