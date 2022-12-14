Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
U.S. Marshals arrest a person of interest in Centennial hotel murderHeather WillardCentennial, CO
Las Vegas Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanLas Vegas, NV
Artificial Intelligence to Take Over (at least part of) The UF Campus with New AI Center Designed by Students.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
The World's Largest Occupied Bat Houses are in Florida, and You Can See Them For FreeL. CaneFlorida State
You Can See Wild Horses and Bison in this Florida PreserveL. CaneGainesville, FL
Related
mainstreetdailynews.com
City commissioners hit BOCC on housing decision
The Alachua County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) vote to withdraw support from an affordable housing development in East Gainesville prompted a strong reaction from several Gainesville City Commission members. The BOCC on Tuesday voted 3-2 to pull its local monetary match from the Dogwood Village Apartment, a 96-unit workforce...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Newberry, firefighter union open contract talks
Newberry city officials and the Firefighters of Alachua County IAFF Local 3852 kicked off labor contract negotiations at City Hall on Thursday. The contract between the city and the union reopens every three to four years. Both parties said that the items being addressed included￼. “The firefighters are looking for...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Poe, Arreola, Hayes-Santos hold last GNV meeting
Mayor Lauren Poe, Commissioner David Arreola and Commissioner Adrian Hayes-Santos served on their final Gainesville City Commission meeting on Thursday with tables in front of the dais commemorating their years of service. All three members reached their term limits in office and will officially step down on Jan. 5, 2023,...
Clay County commissioners unanimously approve new impact fee for development projects
A new impact fee passed unanimously, 5-0, at Tuesday night’s Clay County Board of County Commissioners meeting. The board decided that the new fee will start June 1, 2023, instead of allowing for the standard 90-day period to go into effect.
ocala-news.com
Habitat for Humanity of Marion County to celebrate newest homeowners with dedication ceremony
Habitat for Humanity of Marion County is inviting members of the community to attend a house blessing dedication ceremony in Ocala on Tuesday, December 20 to welcome the Walker family to their new home. On Tuesday morning, at 9 a.m., Cheryl Walker and her family will receive the keys to...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Charter, bonds might hold up radio system sale
Alachua County has given Gainesville a three-month deadline to sell its trunked radio system, but city officials say the timing of a potential sale will hinge on interpretation of the city’s code. At the Alachua County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) meeting on Tuesday, the commission passed a motion...
mainstreetdailynews.com
GPD hosts “A Night of Compassion”
Emotions, community, family, and education all took center stage outside the Clarence R. Kelly Center on Friday. Four simple words repeated over and over — put the guns down. The Gainesville Police Department (GPD) hosted “A Night of Compassion” to remember and honor the victims who have lost their...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Coffee shop to open in Newberry
Ellianos Coffee, a southeast-based drive-thru specialty coffee brand, is coming to Newberry after signing an agreement with new franchisees Eric and Randi Preston. The Preston’s have a combined 35 years of experience in the food service industry in North Florida, according to a Ellianos press release. “It has always...
mainstreetdailynews.com
GNV finalizes commission raises, talks late bills
On Thursday, the Gainesville City Commission finalized a change in formulas that will result in an approximate 91% increase for commissioner and mayor salaries. The commission also approved financial incentives for Gainesville Regional Utilities (GRU) to reign in late customer bills, bought land near Loblolly Woods and amended its Title XI Fair Chance Hiring code.
Ocala Electric Utilities may have to increase rates again
Electric utilities around Florida are poised to ring in the new year with rate hikes, and indications are that the Ocala Electric Utility may have to join those utilities in increasing their customers’ monthly bills. While no new rate increase has been announced, rates rose steadily this year and,...
WCJB
Food Pantry of Gilchrist County hosting food distribution in Trenton
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Food Pantry of Gilchrist County is hosting a food distribution on Thursday. The distribution starts around 10 a.m. The nonprofit organization says that this will be the only distribution for the month of December. After this distribution, the Pantry will be closed from December 19th...
WCJB
‘Deck the Cells’ operation bags 16 accused drug dealers in Putnam County, 8 still wanted
PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is charging two dozen people with crimes related to dealing drugs after an eight-month operation. Deputies say during the operation titled “Deck the Cells”, they seized large amounts of meth, marijuana, cocaine, MDMA, LSD, amphetamines, oxycodone, fentanyl, and hydromorphone. They also confiscated four handguns, an AR15-style firearm, and $8,400.
ocala-news.com
Belleview man arrested after attempting to sell stolen tractor on Facebook
A 29-year-old Belleview man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of stealing a tractor and attempting to sell it online. On Monday, November 21, an MCSO deputy responded to Fernview Farm located at 14978 S U.S. Highway 301 in Summerfield in reference to a theft.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Unity of Gainesville to host Winter Solstice
Unity of Gainesville will host a Winter Solstice on Wednesday. The event is scheduled for 5 p.m. at the metaphysical church (8801 NW 39th Ave). Area residents are invited to set their intentions for spiritual growth in the upcoming year. Carla Palmer will lead the event. She is trained by...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Southwest Gainesville shooting leaves 1 dead
A shooting in southwest Gainesville left one man dead on Friday, according to a Facebook post by the Gainesville Police Department. GPD reported that officers responded at 1:20 p.m. to the scene, which was near the intersection of SW 34th Street and Archer Road. “We’re on the scene of a...
Clay deputies exchange fire with man while they were taking him into custody, undersheriff says
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — A man suspected in a shooting earlier this week fired at deputies Friday morning in Green Cove Springs while they were trying to take him into custody. Green Cove Springs Police Department Chief Guzman said they initially responded to a shooting on Tuesday morning...
Clay County Teacher of the Year, School-related Employee of the Year finalists announced
Superintendent David Broskie and leadership from the Clay Education Foundation named Clay County’s top five finalists for School-Related Employee of the Year and Teacher of the Year. They surprised them at each of their school sites on Wednesday.
WCJB
A former Marion County employee faces 14 charges after being accused of illegally digging up artifacts
OCKLAWAHA, Fla. (WCJB) - For 27 years Lonny Haynes was an employee with Marion County. He was arrested on Tuesday after Florida Fish and Wildlife said he used county equipment to illegally excavate and remove historical artifacts from Carney Island Recreation and Conservation Area. “People have no respect for the...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Gainesville man sentenced for Waffle House homicide
A Gainesville man who shot and killed a Waffle House customer in 2019 received a 20-year sentence on Thursday. According to a State Attorney’s Office press release, Ezekiel Luke Hicks, 29, entered into a negotiated plea and was sentenced to 20 years for manslaughter and five years for carrying a concealed weapon. Hicks shot and killed Craig Brewer on April 17, 2019, at a Waffle House on Newberry Road in Gainesville.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Lake City shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured
A shooting in Lake City killed one person and injured two others on Thursday night. According to a Lake City Police Department (LCPD) release, officers were patrolling the NW Jefferson Street and NW Florida Avenue area around 9:19 p.m. when they heard gunfire. Officers located two victims – one with serious injuries and one with minor injuries – and then found a third deceased person nearby.
Comments / 1