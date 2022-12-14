ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNET

Twitter Bans Accounts Promoting Other Social Networks

Twitter will no longer allow accounts created to promote rival social networks, days after suspending an account that encouraged users to join Mastodon. "We will no longer allow free promotion of certain social media platforms on Twitter," Twitter said in a tweet thread on Sunday. "Specifically, we will remove accounts created solely for the purpose of promoting other social platforms and content that contains links or usernames for the following platforms: Facebook, Instagram, Mastodon, Truth Social, Tribel, Nostr and Post."
TechCrunch

Tech’s latest controversy? The return of the five-day, in-person work week

May the earnest among us rise up: Techies, it’s prediction season. It’s my favorite time of the year, not because I’m a glutton for threads or care deeply about why DTC’s worst is still ahead of us — a take that echoes loudly for the third year in a row, mind you — but because it’s nice to see us all sit down and reflect.
CNET

SpaceX Shares Eye-Popping, Top-Down View of Fiery Starship Engine Test

I don't startle easily, but I felt my eyes widen when I clicked play on a short video shared by SpaceX on Twitter on Thursday showing its Starship spacecraft getting peppy. I've seen blazing static-fire engine tests before, but I hadn't seen one from this perspective, looking straight down from above.
TEXAS STATE
Action News Jax

Twitter suspends accounts of several journalists

SAN FRANCISCO — Twitter on Thursday suspended the accounts of at least eight prominent journalists who cover the social media platform and its new owner, billionaire Elon Musk. According to The New York Times, the accounts suspended included those of Ryan Mac of the Times; Drew Harwell of The...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

EU Threatens Elon Musk With Sanctions After Twitter's Suspension of Journalists

Vera Jourova, the European Commission's vice president for values and transparency, said news of the "arbitrary suspension of journalists on Twitter is worrying." Twitter abruptly suspended several high-profile journalists who cover him, including CNN correspondent Donie O'Sullivan and The New York Times reporter Ryan Mac. Jourova said EU law "requires...
Action News Jax

German official dedicates legal win against Twitter to Fauci

BERLIN — (AP) — A German official who won a defamation case against Twitter this week dedicated his legal victory to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert targeted by the microblogging site's new owner, Elon Musk. A Frankfurt regional court ruled Wednesday that Twitter has...
Action News Jax

Musk's Twitter tweaks foreshadow EU showdown over new rules

LONDON — (AP) — Self-proclaimed free speech warrior Elon Musk's more unfettered version of Twitter could collide with new rules in Europe, where officials warn that the social media company will have to comply with some of the world's toughest laws targeting toxic content. While the new digital...

