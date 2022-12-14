Read full article on original website
Elon Musk is reportedly seeking investors for Twitter at $54.20 a share — the same price he paid for it
Musk's family office is looking for new investors for Twitter, according to Semafor. New shares of Twitter will be sold at $54.20.
Elon Musk could lose control of Tesla if the automaker's stock keeps tumbling, ex-Facebook security chief says
Elon Musk could face activist investors pushing for a new Tesla CEO if the stock keeps falling, ex-Facebook executive Alex Stamos said.
Elon Musk and AOC got into another Twitter spat, with the congresswoman telling Musk to 'lay off the proto-fascism' and put down his phone
"At a certain point you gotta disconnect," Ocasio-Cortez wrote. Musk retorted twenty minutes later: "You first lol."
Elon Musk's Tesla stock sales are throwing gas on a burning fire, and the EV maker's board may be forced to confront the Twitter sideshow, Wedbush says
Elon Musk's continued sales of Tesla shares as he focuses on his newly acquired Twitter is denting the EV maker's brand, Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said Thursday. The Tesla CEO cashed in another $3.6 billion of Tesla stock this week. Growing investor frustration will eventually force Tesla's board to confront...
United Nations Rips 'Dangerous Precedent' Of Elon Musk's Chilling Crackdown On Journalists
Musk “sets a dangerous precedent at a time when journalists all over the world are facing censorship, physical threats, and even worse,” said a spokesperson.
Twitter Suspends Reporters From WashPost, NYT, Others Who Wrote About Elon Musk
One reporter said he had "no idea" why he was booted from the platform.
CNET
Twitter Bans Accounts Promoting Other Social Networks
Twitter will no longer allow accounts created to promote rival social networks, days after suspending an account that encouraged users to join Mastodon. "We will no longer allow free promotion of certain social media platforms on Twitter," Twitter said in a tweet thread on Sunday. "Specifically, we will remove accounts created solely for the purpose of promoting other social platforms and content that contains links or usernames for the following platforms: Facebook, Instagram, Mastodon, Truth Social, Tribel, Nostr and Post."
CNN Reporter Suspended From Elon Musk's Twitter Says He 'Poked The Billionaire'
Donie O'Sullivan was one of several prominent journalists whose accounts were restricted on the platform this week.
TechCrunch
Tech’s latest controversy? The return of the five-day, in-person work week
May the earnest among us rise up: Techies, it’s prediction season. It’s my favorite time of the year, not because I’m a glutton for threads or care deeply about why DTC’s worst is still ahead of us — a take that echoes loudly for the third year in a row, mind you — but because it’s nice to see us all sit down and reflect.
CNET
SpaceX Shares Eye-Popping, Top-Down View of Fiery Starship Engine Test
I don't startle easily, but I felt my eyes widen when I clicked play on a short video shared by SpaceX on Twitter on Thursday showing its Starship spacecraft getting peppy. I've seen blazing static-fire engine tests before, but I hadn't seen one from this perspective, looking straight down from above.
Twitter suspends accounts of several journalists
SAN FRANCISCO — Twitter on Thursday suspended the accounts of at least eight prominent journalists who cover the social media platform and its new owner, billionaire Elon Musk. According to The New York Times, the accounts suspended included those of Ryan Mac of the Times; Drew Harwell of The...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
EU Threatens Elon Musk With Sanctions After Twitter's Suspension of Journalists
Vera Jourova, the European Commission's vice president for values and transparency, said news of the "arbitrary suspension of journalists on Twitter is worrying." Twitter abruptly suspended several high-profile journalists who cover him, including CNN correspondent Donie O'Sullivan and The New York Times reporter Ryan Mac. Jourova said EU law "requires...
Twitter to remove posts with links to other social platforms
Move will affect content linking to Facebook, Instagram, Mastodon, Truth Social, Tribel, Nostr and Post
At Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk was a jerk with a grand vision. At Twitter, he's just a jerk.
Elon Musk has used the same playbook at all of his companies from Tesla to SpaceX. Sadly for him, his model will cause Twitter to go down in flames.
Netflix has lost its golden touch. Here's why the streamer is so boring now.
Netflix's streaming revolutionized the way we watch television and movies. But the utopia of choice — watching what we want whenever we want — waned.
German official dedicates legal win against Twitter to Fauci
BERLIN — (AP) — A German official who won a defamation case against Twitter this week dedicated his legal victory to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert targeted by the microblogging site's new owner, Elon Musk. A Frankfurt regional court ruled Wednesday that Twitter has...
Elon Musk suspended his jet tracker's Twitter account for sharing public information about his whereabouts, then shared a person's license plate with his 121 million followers
Elon Musk on Wednesday tweeted a video showing the license plate of what he described as a "crazy stalker" after unveiling new doxxing policies.
Action News Jax
Musk's Twitter tweaks foreshadow EU showdown over new rules
LONDON — (AP) — Self-proclaimed free speech warrior Elon Musk's more unfettered version of Twitter could collide with new rules in Europe, where officials warn that the social media company will have to comply with some of the world's toughest laws targeting toxic content. While the new digital...
