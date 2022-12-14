Read full article on original website
LehighValleyLive.com
Easton man threatened to kill witness in Bangor break-in case, police say
An Easton man who was previously charged with threatening to kill three police officers following a spring incident now is accused of threatening to harm a witness involved in that case, according to police. Melvin Bisher Jr., 43, of the 400 block of West Berwick Street, is facing charges of...
Man upset about pizza order fires shot in argument with manager, police say
A Stroudsburg man was jailed on attempted homicide and related charges after allegedly firing a shot from a handgun during a confrontation over a fast-food order. Stroud Area Regional police say they were called for the incident at 8:42 p.m. Friday at Little Caesars Pizza on Washington Street in East Stroudsburg.
fox29.com
Police: Suspects identified after Philadelphia sanitation worker gunned down on the job
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help to find two men wanted for homicide in a November shooting that claimed the life of a 35-year-old sanitation worker. Police say the worker, identified as Ikeem Johnson, was on duty when he was shot and killed on the 7300...
fox29.com
Officials: 3 in custody after high speed chase due to 100s of pieces of mail stolen in Delco
HAVERTOWN, Pa. - Hundreds of pieces of mail stolen from mailboxes in Delaware County. Investigators say three suspects are in custody, after a police chase. Haverford Township Police are investigating after 498 pieces of mail and a handgun were recovered following a chase in the early morning hours of December 15.
NBC Philadelphia
Man Struck, Killed by Car on Route 202 in Delaware County
A man was killed when he was struck by a car on Sunday, prompting an early morning investigation that shut down a major roadway for hours in Delaware County. Route 202 southbound was shut down after the crash in Concord Township around 3:30 a.m. Police said one person lost their life.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police need help identifying four people suspected of fraud
BOYERTOWN, Pa. - The Eastern Berks Regional Police Department is asking for help in identifying two female and two male suspects. Police believe the suspects used forged Skill game winner receipts at a Boyertown convenience store to fraudulently claim thousands of dollars. A 2009 gray Honda Civic was being driven...
sanatogapost.com
NorCo Police Seek Pottstown Woman in Alleged Assault
NORTH COVENTRY PA – A warrant was obtained Tuesday (Dec. 13, 2022) by North Coventry police for the arrest of a 29-year-old Pottstown woman (at top) on aggravated assault and other charges related to the alleged stabbing of a male victim, Chester County records show. The incident was publicly announced by the police department on its CrimeWatch website.
nccpdnews.com
SUSPECT ARRESTED FOR MULTIPLE FELONY CHARGES RELATED TO VEHICLE THEFTS AND BURGLARIES – SEMAJ LLOYD (18)
(New Castle, DE 19720) Officers from the New Castle County Division of Police have arrested Semaj Lloyd (18) of Wilmington in reference to numerous felony investigations. On Thursday, December 15, 2022, Semaj was taken into custody without incident in reference to six separate investigations involving stolen motor vehicles. Through forensic evidence and investigative measures detectives were able to link Semaj to vehicles that were stolen from the communities of Westhaven, Collins Park, Wilmington Manor, Cleland Heights, and Brookside Park.
Ex-BF Shot GF, Coworker Then Himself Fatally At PA Doc Office: Police
A doctor's office employee was shot by her ex-boyfriend who tried shooting a colleague before turning the gun on himself Thursday, Dec. 15 at a Berks County medical center, authorities said. Xavier Starks arrived at Digestive Disease Associates on Reed Avenue in Wyomissing where his ex, Stacy Vereen, was working...
firststateupdate.com
Police: Woman Stabbed, Carjacked In Lewes On Thursday
Delaware State Police have arrested 27-year-old Justice Bowser of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, for a carjacking that occurred yesterday in Lewes. Officials said on December 15, 2022, at approximately 5:48 a.m., troopers responded to the 17,000 block of Valley Drive in Lewes for a reported carjacking. The investigation showed that the 56-year-old victim remotely started her vehicle while she was inside her residence. She walked outside, opened the driver’s side car door, and placed her purse inside the vehicle. She heard the car door shut after she walked toward the vehicle’s rear hatch to retrieve an item. When she walked back to the driver’s side, she observed Bowser standing by the driver’s side car door and a child seated on the passenger side according to police. The victim attempted to remove Bowser when Bowser got into the vehicle, however, Bowser stabbed the victim in the arm with an unknown object and fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle police said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police accuse teacher at Third Street Alliance in Easton of assaulting child
EASTON, Pa. - A teacher at the Third Street Alliance in Easton is being accused of assaulting a 17-month-old child. Kelsey Taylor, 31, of Bethlehem, is being charged with endangering the welfare of children and simple assault, according to court paperwork. An Easton Police Department officer received a Child Welfare...
Three men arrested for mail theft in Haverford
An officer saw what appeared to be a man stealing mail from a mailbox on Darby Road in Havertown early Thursday morning. The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle, leading to a car chase.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police looking for driver whose vehicle hit, seriously injured pedestrian in Whitehall Twp.
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Police in Whitehall Township, Lehigh County are looking for the driver of a vehicle that hit and seriously injured a pedestrian Thursday. Whitehall Police responded to MacArthur Road southbound between Schadt Avenue and Mickley Road for a pedestrian struck by a vehicle, according to a news release from township police.
Thief Installed Card-Scanning Device On Philly ATM, Cops Say
Police in Philadelphia are searching for a thief who they say installed secret surveillance devices on a Roxborough ATM. The suspect walked into the 7-Eleven at 5632 Ridge Avenue just after 11 a.m. on Nov. 25 and immediately approached the ATM, detectives said. An employee witness told police she saw him "acting suspiciously" near the machine.
Suspects wanted in $1.7K theft at the Crossing Outlets
TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are asking for public help in identifying suspects allegedly involved in a theft at the Crossing Outlets. According to Pocono Township Police Department, on December 11 around 6:30 p.m., the two women pictured are suspects in a shoplifting investigation at the Crossing Premium Outlets in Tannersville. Officers say the […]
WFMZ-TV Online
2 hospitalized, suspect dead in shooting behind Wyomissing medical office
WYOMISSING, Pa. - Just after 8:30 a.m., Wyomissing Police responded to the Berks Center for Digestive Health in the 1000 block of Reed Avenue for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, police discovered three people in a rear parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds. One was deceased. According to their preliminary...
Man hit co-worker with a gun at a Pa. restaurant: police
A man pulled a gun on a co-worker and then attacked her Wednesday afternoon in a Northampton County restaurant, Pennsylvania State Police said. Kendall Brantley, 48, of Easton, is facing five charges, including a felony count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Brantley was arraigned Thursday morning and sent to Northampton County Prison in lieu of 10% of $100,000 bail.
fox29.com
Police: Woman, co-worker shot by ex-boyfriend who turned gun on himself in Berks County
WYOMISSING, Pa. - Authorities say a disgruntled ex-boyfriend shot his former girlfriend and her co-worker in the parking lot of a Berks County healthcare facility before turning the gun on himself. Officers from the Wyomissing Police Department were called to the Berks Center For Digestive Health on Reed Avenue around...
Man allegedly shoots Little Caesars manager after not receiving order
EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A man is locked up in Monroe County after allegedly firing shots at another man over a pizza. According to police, William Pabon called Little Caesars Pizza along Washington Street in East Stroudsburg twice on Friday night to complain about not receiving his order. Investigators...
Who killed Myles Fisher Handy? $20,000 reward offered for information
A conversation on a corner turned deadly for a young father. Now his family is hoping you can provide information to help find his killer.
