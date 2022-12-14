ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quakertown, PA

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton man threatened to kill witness in Bangor break-in case, police say

An Easton man who was previously charged with threatening to kill three police officers following a spring incident now is accused of threatening to harm a witness involved in that case, according to police. Melvin Bisher Jr., 43, of the 400 block of West Berwick Street, is facing charges of...
BANGOR, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Man Struck, Killed by Car on Route 202 in Delaware County

A man was killed when he was struck by a car on Sunday, prompting an early morning investigation that shut down a major roadway for hours in Delaware County. Route 202 southbound was shut down after the crash in Concord Township around 3:30 a.m. Police said one person lost their life.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police need help identifying four people suspected of fraud

BOYERTOWN, Pa. - The Eastern Berks Regional Police Department is asking for help in identifying two female and two male suspects. Police believe the suspects used forged Skill game winner receipts at a Boyertown convenience store to fraudulently claim thousands of dollars. A 2009 gray Honda Civic was being driven...
BOYERTOWN, PA
sanatogapost.com

NorCo Police Seek Pottstown Woman in Alleged Assault

NORTH COVENTRY PA – A warrant was obtained Tuesday (Dec. 13, 2022) by North Coventry police for the arrest of a 29-year-old Pottstown woman (at top) on aggravated assault and other charges related to the alleged stabbing of a male victim, Chester County records show. The incident was publicly announced by the police department on its CrimeWatch website.
POTTSTOWN, PA
nccpdnews.com

SUSPECT ARRESTED FOR MULTIPLE FELONY CHARGES RELATED TO VEHICLE THEFTS AND BURGLARIES – SEMAJ LLOYD (18)

(New Castle, DE 19720) Officers from the New Castle County Division of Police have arrested Semaj Lloyd (18) of Wilmington in reference to numerous felony investigations. On Thursday, December 15, 2022, Semaj was taken into custody without incident in reference to six separate investigations involving stolen motor vehicles. Through forensic evidence and investigative measures detectives were able to link Semaj to vehicles that were stolen from the communities of Westhaven, Collins Park, Wilmington Manor, Cleland Heights, and Brookside Park.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
firststateupdate.com

Police: Woman Stabbed, Carjacked In Lewes On Thursday

Delaware State Police have arrested 27-year-old Justice Bowser of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, for a carjacking that occurred yesterday in Lewes. Officials said on December 15, 2022, at approximately 5:48 a.m., troopers responded to the 17,000 block of Valley Drive in Lewes for a reported carjacking. The investigation showed that the 56-year-old victim remotely started her vehicle while she was inside her residence. She walked outside, opened the driver’s side car door, and placed her purse inside the vehicle. She heard the car door shut after she walked toward the vehicle’s rear hatch to retrieve an item. When she walked back to the driver’s side, she observed Bowser standing by the driver’s side car door and a child seated on the passenger side according to police. The victim attempted to remove Bowser when Bowser got into the vehicle, however, Bowser stabbed the victim in the arm with an unknown object and fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle police said.
LEWES, DE
WFMZ-TV Online

Police accuse teacher at Third Street Alliance in Easton of assaulting child

EASTON, Pa. - A teacher at the Third Street Alliance in Easton is being accused of assaulting a 17-month-old child. Kelsey Taylor, 31, of Bethlehem, is being charged with endangering the welfare of children and simple assault, according to court paperwork. An Easton Police Department officer received a Child Welfare...
EASTON, PA
Daily Voice

Thief Installed Card-Scanning Device On Philly ATM, Cops Say

Police in Philadelphia are searching for a thief who they say installed secret surveillance devices on a Roxborough ATM. The suspect walked into the 7-Eleven at 5632 Ridge Avenue just after 11 a.m. on Nov. 25 and immediately approached the ATM, detectives said. An employee witness told police she saw him "acting suspiciously" near the machine.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WBRE

Suspects wanted in $1.7K theft at the Crossing Outlets

TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are asking for public help in identifying suspects allegedly involved in a theft at the Crossing Outlets. According to Pocono Township Police Department, on December 11 around 6:30 p.m., the two women pictured are suspects in a shoplifting investigation at the Crossing Premium Outlets in Tannersville. Officers say the […]
TANNERSVILLE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

2 hospitalized, suspect dead in shooting behind Wyomissing medical office

WYOMISSING, Pa. - Just after 8:30 a.m., Wyomissing Police responded to the Berks Center for Digestive Health in the 1000 block of Reed Avenue for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, police discovered three people in a rear parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds. One was deceased. According to their preliminary...
WYOMISSING, PA
PennLive.com

Man hit co-worker with a gun at a Pa. restaurant: police

A man pulled a gun on a co-worker and then attacked her Wednesday afternoon in a Northampton County restaurant, Pennsylvania State Police said. Kendall Brantley, 48, of Easton, is facing five charges, including a felony count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Brantley was arraigned Thursday morning and sent to Northampton County Prison in lieu of 10% of $100,000 bail.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA

