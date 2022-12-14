Read full article on original website
arkvalleyvoice.com
Chaffee BoCC Approves Largest Budget in County History
The more than $70 Million budget number for the county’s 2023 fiscal year is the largest budget in the history of Chaffee County. The budget was approved as the first of three resolutions related to the 2023 county plan; followed by Board of County Commissioners (BoCC) approval of the county mill levy and the appropriation of income into some 29 different fund budgets.
arkvalleyvoice.com
Cattle Creek and Cactus Flats major Subdivision Sketch Plans Approved
The Chaffee Board of County Commissioners (BoCC) held their final regular meeting of the year on Thursday, December 15, running through a consent agenda, a few contract approvals and approval of the 2023 county budget (covered yesterday in this news story) as well as reviewing two new major subdivision sketch plans.
arkvalleyvoice.com
Chaffee Fire hires wildfire and mitigation coordinator
Chaffee County Fire Protection District has hired long-time firefighter Jeff Zechman as the department’s new wildfire and mitigation coordinator to help residents get ready for a wildfire. “Chaffee County is due for a significant wildfire. We can throw all the money we have at fighting that fire but that...
mountainjackpot.com
Busted in Teller County December 14, 2022 Edition
James Patrick Gray, date of birth July 26, 1962 of Woodland Park, Colorado was summonsed and released on a promise to appear with charges of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both, driving with excessive alcohol content, failure to provide evidence of insurance, defective stop lights and possession of an open alcohol container.
Bird lacked runway for flight, requiring rescue in Colorado
Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers rescued a water-faring bird for a reason most would overlook – it didn't have enough water for a proper take-off. According to officials, loons need a water runway of 30 yards to a quarter-mile to gain enough speed to go airborne. This can pose a problem when loons land in areas where this isn't possible, leaving them unable to run across the water while flapping and stranded – especially a concern when the spot they've landed is a wet road or parking lot mistaken for a body of water.
Crested Butte News
Gunnison area chosen as major wolf reintroduction site for CO
The Gunnison area along Highway 50 between Monarch Pass and Montrose has been chosen by Colorado Parks and Wildlife to be one of two primary areas in which wolves will be reintroduced to Colorado over the next several years. A public hearing on the draft Colorado Wolf Restoration and Management Plan will be held in Gunnison on January 25. The Gunnison Stockgrowers Association said this week they do not have an official comment on the draft plan but will be meeting in early January and expect to take a position before the hearing.
World's largest 'snow fort' on top of mountain at Colorado ski resort
Looking to check out a unique attraction on Colorado's slopes this winter? Keystone Resort is bringing back their mountaintop snow fort billed as the 'world's largest' structure of its type. Located on top of Dercum Mountain above 11,000 feet, the Snow Fort spans 10,000 square feet, featuring tunnels, ice caves,...
arkvalleyvoice.com
Disease Isn’t Taking a Holiday Break
As we approach the Christmas and New Year holiday week, state and national health officials have expressed concerns over whether a trifecta of respiratory illness might be spread as people gather in celebration. That concern involves not only COVD-19 variants, but the usual spread of seasonal influenza and this year’s...
arkvalleyvoice.com
Salida Circus and its “Ring Master” Make Magic
To see Salida Circus Founder Jennifer Dempsey in motion, you would think the driving force in her life was energy, passion, vision, order. Yes, all of these–and something more: Ask her, and she might call the force serendipity, chance, fate, or–the implacable movement of the unseen world. Coming...
This Colorado Town Has Been Named Most Magical Winter Wonderland
It's the most wonderful time of year to be walking in a winter wonderland, ok so maybe not quite yet but it's going to be here before you know it. The holiday season is a time for memories both from the past and creating new ones with family, friends and loved ones and here in Colorado, there is no shortage of places to do just that but there's one place in particular that is the more memorable and "christmasy" (yeah we're going to make that a word today) than any other place in the state.
mountainjackpot.com
Cripple Creek Ice Festival Is Back!
The Cripple Creek Ice Festival, dubbed as one of the most popular events and a premiere winter gala across the state, is coming back in 2023 after a several-year hiatus. Event organizers have been meeting with the city and other potential sponsors to plan for the return of this treasured event, which will occur from Feb. 18 to Feb. 26. The ice sculptures will be along Bennett Avenue and there will be vendors and activities on both weekends, including President’s Day, Monday, Feb. 20.
arkvalleyvoice.com
Salida Circus the Focus of a Dec. 18 Rocky Mountain PBS Documentary
You might call it ‘local circus makes good,” or by its program name: “Come One, Come All, Salida Circus with a Purpose.”. At 10:00 a.m. MST, Sunday, Dec. 18 the much-loved Salida Circus will be the subject of a Rocky Mountain PBS documentary, titled “Come One, Come All, Salida Circus with a Purpose”.
